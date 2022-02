Tenants rally for ‘good cause’ eviction bill

By Gregg McQueen

Give ‘em good cause.

New York City tenants rallied outside of housing court in Manhattan on Tues., Feb. 1st, pressing Governor Kathy Hochul to signal support for pending state legislation that would give tenants enhanced protection to stay in their apartments.

The bills, known as “good cause eviction” protection, would prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without an order from a housing court judge. It would also require landlords to justify rent increases greater than three percent with a “good cause.”

“Our community is getting dismantled by all of the unreasonable actions by landlords. Rents are being raised to exorbitant amounts,” said Inwood resident Dorca Reynoso. “My rent was raised 100 percent. Basically, landlords know tenants can’t afford the increase.”

Tenants said urgent action was needed after Hochul allowed the state’s eviction moratorium to expire in January.

“Tenants are getting eviction notices, tenants are being bullied,” said Cynthia Norris, an organizer with New York Communities for Change. “We need a permanent solution.”

Typically, “good cause” is defined as substantial violations of a lease, such as failure to pay rent or destruction of property. If enacted, the legislation would make it harder for landlords to displace a tenant unless there are egregious violations. If a tenant received an eviction notice without a legal reason, it could be challenged in court.

“Right now, landlords can raise rents 50 percent, 80 percent, even 100 percent, and that’s considered a reasonable way to evict a tenant,” said Norris. “That’s not right.”

According to a report by the Community Service Society (CSS), about 1.6 million households across New York State would be newly covered by good cause eviction protections.

Outside of Manhattan housing court, protestors donned cutout masks of Hochul’s face and brandished signs calling her “Evictor-in-Chief.”

The Manhattan rally was one in a series of protests held Tuesday across the state targeting Hochul, with similar gatherings taking place in Albany and Kingston.

Good cause eviction legislation was introduced in the State Senate and State Assembly in 2019, then reintroduced in both chambers in 2021. However, the bills were never put up for vote.

Though passing the laws requires action from the state legislature, tenants are calling on Hochul to pressure lawmakers to move on the bills.

“We’re raising our voice, loud and clear, to the Governor of the State and her colleagues in Albany,” said First Deputy Public Advocate Nick Smith. “We are out here to demand good cause eviction.”

Brooklyn resident Fidele Albert, a tenant leader with Flatbush Tenant Coalition, said she has been harassed by her apartment owner and was recently told to leave her apartment within 90 days, without a valid reason behind it.

“I will fight to the end,” she said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Albert said New York tenants became even more vulnerable after funds for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) were exhausted.

“We need more money in the ERAP. We need [expanded] Right to Counsel,” she said.

Though the state reopened its online application portal for ERAP on January 11, there is no guarantee that additional money will be made available.

Hochul has asked for an additional $1.6 billion in federal funding to help cover unpaid rent owed by tenants due to the pandemic.

Reynoso was assisted by ERAP funds in 2021, she said, helping her to remain in her home.

“I’m not here just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for our community. We all need to pull together to make sure that the federal government brings more funds,” she remarked.

In response to the protests, Hochul spokesperson Jim Urso noted that the Governor has taken “decisive action” to protect tenants, including the investment of $25 million for free legal services for tenants and proposal of housing equality measures in her Executive Budget such as a $35 million allotment for the Eviction Protection Legal Assistance Fund.

“We will continue to work closely with the legislature and members of the advocacy community to protect vulnerable New Yorkers and keep tenants in their homes,” Urso said via email.

Reynoso suggested that Hochul should provide state funding to help tenants cover unpaid rent if additional federal assistance for ERAP failed to materialize.

“The Governor needs to step up,” she said. “If the federal government doesn’t do it, she needs to do it.”