“Tenants are vulnerable”

Legal Aid halts new housing court cases for April

By Gregg McQueen

“We know OCA has the power to slow down cases,” said organizer Randy Dillard.

Denial of due process?

The Legal Aid Society has announced that it will be unable to take on new housing court cases in Manhattan and Brooklyn for the remainder of April – depriving low-income tenants with the legal representation they are obliged to receive.

Although a 2017 city law known as Right to Counsel guarantees tenants the right to a free attorney in housing court, legal service providers say the deluge of evictions has left them overwhelmed and unable to serve tenants. They insist they cannot keep up with recent caseloads since housing courts resumed hearing eviction cases.

Earlier in April, Legal Aid also stopped accepting new housing court cases in the Bronx, after being overcome by the number of cases there.

More than 219,000 eviction cases were pending throughout the city when the state’s eviction moratorium ended in January.

Adriene Holder, Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society, pressed the state’s Office of Court Administration (OCA) to stop the calendaring of cases in which tenants do not have legal representation.

“The Court has done so when it experiences similar backlog and judicial staffing capacity issues in other courts, and Housing Court should be no different,” Holder said in a statement. “We still have hope that OCA will do right by these vulnerable New Yorkers, and we call on other stakeholders, including City Hall, to defend the Right to Counsel initiative and urge the Court to make this necessary change.”

Organizers are pressing for cases to be calendared less aggressively in housing court.

According to a 2021 report issued by the de Blasio administration, 100 percent of tenants with calendared eviction cases since 2017 had access to legal services, and 71 percent of tenants who appeared in Housing Court had full representation by attorneys – a stark contrast to the 1 percent of tenants who had housing court lawyers in 2013.

Since the law was passed, 84 percent of tenants represented by a Right to Counsel lawyer were able to remain in their homes, the report said.

On April 18, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who co-sponsored the Right to Counsel law while members of the City Council, issued a joint statement highlighting the vulnerability of tenants who cannot access an attorney in housing court.

“We still have hope that OCA will do right by these vulnerable New Yorkers,” said Attorney-In-Charge Adriene Holder.

“The data is irrefutable — the historic Right to Counsel law is a core reason why New Yorkers facing eviction stay in their homes, off the streets, and out of the shelter system,” the statement said. “While we have continued for months to make the demand that OCA limits the calendaring of Housing Court cases and allow New Yorkers the representation they legally deserve, we have seen no action on OCA’s part as they have allowed a flood of evictions to hit our city’s most vulnerable tenants. This is both unwise and unconscionable.”

At a rally outside of Bronx Housing Court on March 28, Levine noted that legal aid providers are so strapped that some attorneys were dealing with up to 80 eviction cases at a time.

“The [eviction] moratorium is gone. Tenants are vulnerable,” Levine said.

Legal Aid has estimated that for the rest of April, 130 cases in Manhattan and 100 cases in Brooklyn will proceed without counsel.

“We are fighting to keep families in their homes and communities intact but cannot keep pace with OCA’s unrelenting calendaring of cases,” said Lisa Ohta, President of the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys. “The true cost of tenants going unrepresented in housing court will be a significant rise in evictions and homelessness, much of which could be prevented if advocates had the time and resources necessary to ensure the universal representation of low-income tenants.”

Prior to the pandemic, the mere prospect of a tenant having legal representation had seemingly slowed the pace of eviction cases.

A report released on March 7 by the Community Service Society (CSS) In New York City stated that eviction filings citywide declined by about 30 percent after the implementation of Right to Counsel.

2,014 eviction warrants had been filed in New York City since the start of 2022 – as of April 18.

“The impact of laws that extend tenants’ rights — like Right to Counsel — go beyond individual housing court cases. When implemented universally, they tip the balance of power that is overwhelmingly skewed toward landlords,” wrote CSS housing policy analyst Oksana Mironova in the report. “In particular, Right to Counsel makes it more difficult for landlords to use evictions as a harassment tactic.”

State legislation passed in December 2020 placed a moratorium on residential evictions, as tenants struggled to pay rent due to pandemic-related financial hardships. However, the eviction ban expired in January, setting up a wave of court filings by landlords owed back rent.

According to OCA data, there were 6,382 eviction cases filed in February and another 7,740 filed in March.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

As of April 18, 2,014 eviction warrants had been filed in New York City since the start of 2022, court data showed.

Randy Dillard, an organizer with Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), criticized OCA for allowing cases to proceed without tenant lawyers.

“Under the direction of Chief Judge [Janet] DiFiore, state courts are rushing to clear their dockets, demonstrating a clear disregard for the city’s RTC law,” Dillard said. “We know OCA has the power to slow down cases and we demand they put a cap on eviction cases. We call on OCA, specifically Judge DiFiore, to adopt the simple solution of lowering the volume of cases to match legal services provider capacity in order to remain in compliance with the RTC law.”

Eviction filings citywide declined by about 30 percent after the implementation of Right to Counsel.

In an email to Manhattan Times, OCA spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the problem stemmed from “legal services providers who are incapable of carrying out their contractual obligations regarding representation,” rather than a wave of new cases.

“They have refused every case assigned in the Bronx in March — all 475 — and 313 cases in Queens this month,” Chalfen wrote. “Now they are effectively adding the rest of the city to the refusal list. That’s the problem.”

The Right to Counsel bill was signed into law in 2017.

He explained that OCA has held numerous discussions with New York City’s Office of Civil Justice, who contracts with and provides the funding for the Right to Counsel program, and is working with them to resolve the issue.

“The funding for the hiring of attorneys is there. Money is and has been left on the table by the providers. If they are serious about resolving this situation, they are welcome to contact us for a meeting,” Chalfen said.

“We believe in and are in favor of the program. It is effective,” he added. “However, adjourning cases does nothing to resolve the issue, it only serves to slow down the process further delaying settlements for both tenants and landlords.”

For more, please visit righttocounselnyc.org.