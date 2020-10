Tenant eviction moratorium extended to January 1

It’s a break- just til year’s end.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended New York’s eviction moratorium until January 1, 2021.

On September 28, Cuomo issued an executive order that expands the state’s Tenant Safe Harbor Act, which protects tenants from eviction if they are suffering financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As New York continues to fight the pandemic, we want to make sure New Yorkers who are still struggling financially will not be forced from their homes as a result of COVID,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are extending the protections of the Safe Harbor Act through January 1 because we want tenants to have fundamental stability in their lives as we recover from this crisis.”

Cuomo first announced a state moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20. The Tenant Safe Harbor Act was enacted on June 30 along with legislation providing financial assistance to residential renters and landlords.

Additional executive orders have prohibited charges or fees for late rent payments, and tenants facing financial hardship can still use their security deposit as payment and repay their security deposit over time.

A moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures is in effect until October 20.

To avoid eviction, the Tenant Safe Harbor Act requires that renters prove financial hardship created by the pandemic.

Advocates weighed in on Cuomo’s latest executive order, criticizing it for not extending protections far enough.

“The devil is in the details, and we have yet to see an executive order with any specifics. A true moratorium will protect all tenants regardless of circumstance and not include any exemptions that landlords could exploit to drag our clients to court on frivolous grounds,” said Judith Goldiner, Attorney-in-Charge of the The Legal Aid Society’s Civil Law Reform Unit. “Moreover, New York will still very much be in the midst of a public health crisis come 2021, and relief for tenants must extend well beyond the end of the pandemic. We eagerly await executive order language and hope that it truly provides the comprehensive relief that our clients deserve.”

In a joint statement, Housing Justice for All and the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition called the Tenant Safe Harbor Act “limited and severely flawed” while placing an onerous burden of proof on many New York apartment renters.

“On October 1, many eviction cases can still move forward – because Cuomo still has not enacted a truly universal eviction moratorium that protects all tenants across New York,” the statement said. “The so-called Safe Harbor Act actually leaves many tenants and communities drowning. It’s a very narrow measure that excluded a massive number of tenants from protection against eviction, because it unfairly requires undocumented workers and gig-economy workers paid in cash to prove financial hardship caused by COVID-19. Many of the most vulnerable tenants in New York have no way to prove financial hardship to their landlords, so they remain vulnerable to eviction. Cuomo has done nothing to reduce their risk of getting evicted.”

“Along with a universal eviction moratorium, New Yorkers need other robust permanent solutions to the COVID-19 housing crisis,” the statement continued. “That’s why Cuomo and the state legislature must cancel rents and mortgage payments for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, with direct financial relief given to small landlords to ensure they remain whole. Equally urgent and necessary is passage of a rent relief program – the Housing Access Voucher Program – to get New Yorkers out of shelters and into safe, permanent housing.”

For more, please visit governor.ny.gov.