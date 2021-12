Temporary permits enacted for bars, restaurants



The pair of bills will help new bars, restaurants and other alcoholic beverage businesses to open more quickly.

Step right in.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a pair of bills designed to remove red tape and help new bars, restaurants and other alcoholic beverage businesses to open more quickly.

On December 22, Hochul signed a bill that allows for temporary retail permits to be issued for bars and restaurants opening in New York City, putting these businesses on the same footing as businesses in the rest of the state.

The legislation will make it more efficient for new businesses to open, said the governor.

“This legislation will cut red tape and bring more customers in the door as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

“Let’s raise a glass to the terrific bars, restaurants, breweries and other small businesses that are a vital part of New York’s economy,” Hochul said. “As we continue to fight the pandemic, we also need to make sure we protect our economy, and this legislation will cut red tape and bring more customers in the door as quickly as possible to help small businesses get back on their feet.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos, a sponsor of the legislation, called the new laws “a lifeline to bars and restaurants in NYC.”

“They are the fabric and life-source of our neighborhoods, and a uniform, statewide process for temporary licenses ensures that we can mediate the potentially devastating impact of a crisis,” Ramos said.

Under current law, New York City businesses cannot be granted temporary liquor licenses — the State Liquor Authority (SLA) is only permitted to provide permanent liquor licenses, which are subject to a lengthy review process. The new legislation will allow the SLA to grant certain New York City businesses temporary liquor licenses, which will only take about 30 days to process, depending on the type of application.

Members of the Authority.

For licenses in the alcoholic beverage manufacturing industry, a six-month processing time is standard. Under the new legislation, manufacturers may apply for a temporary license which allows them to open while awaiting the final approval.

“Small businesses in New York City have already been through so much — we shouldn’t be adding extra obstacles and red tape to get in the way of their success,” said State Assemblymember Inez E. Dickens, who sponsored the SLA-related bill in the Assembly. “That’s why our legislation is so important: it cuts through the bureaucracy and helps ensure bars and restaurants have customers coming through the door from the very first days after opening.”

Certain New York City businesses will be granted temporary liquor licenses, which will only take about 30 days to process.

“We applaud Governor Hochul for signing into law this critical piece of legislation that will level the playing field for restaurants and bars in New York City,” said New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association President Jeffrey García and Executive Director Arelia Taveras in a joint statement. “For far too long, restaurants and bars in New York City have been economically paralyzed while they wait for their permanent liquor license applications to be approved by SLA. This legislation will allow them to obtain temporary licenses while the application process plays out and will ensure that these establishments can offer a pivotal part of their menu to customers who wish to purchase alcohol. With the increasing threat of the Covid variants, we must equip restaurant and bar owners with every tool at their disposal to survive these difficult times.”