Temperature Talk

Panel explores climate change impact

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Get to know your neighbors. It could save their lives – and yours.

That was the underlying message at the “Extreme Heat Events in Cities” panel held at Columbia University on Thurs., Oct. 25th.

Summers are predicted to get hotter. People afflicted most by high temperatures tend to be elderly, have preexisting health conditions and live in older buildings without air conditioning. And they die at home.

“When you look at who dies and who goes to the emergency department and who is seriously at risk for heat illness, it’s actually older adults that are exposed indoors,” said Kizzy Charles-Guzmán, Deputy Director of the Mayor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

Residents of Northern Manhattan, the South Bronx and Central Brooklyn have the highest risks of dying from extreme heat events, according to Charles-Guzmán.

The city defines an extreme heat event, or heat wave, as any time the heat index forecast hits 100 degrees Fahrenheit for any duration or if the temperature reaches 95 degrees on two or more days.

“Every year we see about 13 deaths from heat stroke,” said Charles-Guzmán. “But we are also worried about what we consider deaths from excess heat. These are the people that die because their pre-existing health condition has been made worse.”

About 115 people with respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and other ailments die indirectly from heat extremes each summer. People with mental illness are vulnerable because certain medications alter the body’s response to heat. The city also attributes about 450 emergency room visits to heat waves.

“What that means is, it’s a significant health effect,” Charles-Guzmán said. “We see it concentrated in certain populations and certain neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods in New York are more vulnerable to heat than others. But there are vulnerable populations in every single neighborhood.”

Neighborhoods without a lot of parks, trees and grass suffer the most during a heat wave. The effects are also exacerbated by the built environment. Dark pavement and dark roofs absorb heat. Most of the housing stock in at-risk neighborhoods was built before World War II and before the advent of central air. The buildings also absorb heat. And they do not cool down at night.

“There is an incredible variability in neighborhoods,” said Peggy Shepard, Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice (WE ACT). The organization, which seeks to ensure that people of color and low-income residents are meaningfully involved in fair environmental policies, conducted a study of temperatures inside Northern Manhattan apartments. They found that even if high outdoor daytime temperatures decreased at night, it stayed hot in apartments, often for several days after the heat wave.

Kate Marvel, Associate Research Scientist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and a member of Columbia University’s Engineering School, where she is a member of the Department of Applied Physics and Mathematics, said evenings are now warming as fast, or faster than days. “It’s one of the kind of smoking guns of climate change. It’s one of the reasons we know it’s us—that it’s carbon dioxide,” she said. “And that I believe is one of the biggest contributors to mortality.”

There are cooling centers all over the city, but most are vastly under-used.

Elderly people and those with preexisting health issues don’t see themselves at risk for dying of heat stroke or having complications from prolonged exposure to excess heat. Most prefer to stay home in dangerously hot, un-air conditioned apartments than go to a cooling center.

Many also reported that they don’t like air conditioning. “They said, absolutely, that cost was a concern, but that wasn’t the primary concern. They simply did not like the feel of air conditioning,” said Charles-Guzmán. “We heard from people that said, ‘I’m from Cameroon. I’m from Haiti. That’s hot. This ain’t hot.’”

The risk of dying from heat is very real, Charles-Guzmán said, and compared the refusal to do anything to prevent it to people who refuse to evacuate when a major storm is predicted. “You’ve seen it all over the news. Even when the hurricane is at our door [this happens]. Much less when [it is] something that we don’t perceive to be a real health risk.”

Shepard said that residents wanted to call 311 if someone they knew was having difficulty because of heat. She suggested people get to know their neighbors.

“It would be great to have a buddy system,” she said. “We were organizing around this issue. What we found most was that people were concerned with the lack of social cohesion. We have people living in buildings where five, six, seven different languages might be spoken, which means that those people aren’t speaking together.”

She added that when WE ACT spoke to NYCHA tenants, they wanted to create a list of people who were most at risk for heat events, especially people who have mobility issues, have a disability or are vulnerable. NYCHA refused, saying a public registry could put people at risk for exploitation.

“We all know someone with diabetes, respiratory illness, mental health conditions, or someone who drinks too heavily,” said Charles-Guzmán. “You all know these people. Text them. Check on them. Offer help. Checking on your neighbors is the one thing we can do to help us all stay alive.”

Bob Hass of the multi-source data collection firm Radiant Solutions said his customers are commodity traders and have trouble wrapping their heads around “the new normal.”

“Ten years ago, if I were to go to one of our oil and gas companies and, say, [let’s] throw up a slide and say this is climate change, I would have been booed out of the room.”

But warming summers have changed minds. “The five hottest summers since 1950 are 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018,” Haas said. “The messaging behind that is just kind of wild and crazy now.”

Shepard added that longer-term mitigation might require legislation. “There could be an environmental bond act if we had the political will. There could be a climate and energy act that could begin to provide for some of these retrofits. Again, it’s about political will. It’s about taking climate change seriously. And that’s why voting is important.”

Marvel likened climate change to Lance Armstrong winning seven Tours de France while doping. “We know what doping does,” she said.

“We don’t say, ‘Well, Lance Armstrong was doping, so maybe in that race he would have come in third, so let’s give him third prize, and in that race, he might have come in 62nd, so let’s give him the 62nd prize.’ That’s not the way we think about that. We say, ‘We know you were doping and we know what doping does. And therefore we feel confident in stripping you of your titles.’ I think of event attribution in much the same way. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me to say, ‘Well, climate change made this particular event five times more likely and climate change made this other particular event 18 times more likely. For me, it’s exactly the same. We know we are doping the weather. And we know what climate change does.”