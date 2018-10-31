Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Get to know your neighbors. It could save their lives – and yours. That was the underlying message at the “Extreme Heat Events in Cities” panel held at Columbia University on Thurs., Oct. 25th. Summers are predicted to get hotter. People afflicted most by high temperatures tend to be elderly, have preexisting health conditions and live in older buildings without air conditioning. And they die at home. “When you look at who dies and who goes to the emergency department and who is seriously at risk for heat illness, it’s actually older adults that are exposed indoors,” said Kizzy Charles-Guzmán, Deputy Director of the Mayor’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Residents of Northern Manhattan, the South Bronx and Central Brooklyn have the highest risks of dying from extreme heat events, according to Charles-Guzmán. The city defines an extreme heat event, or heat wave, as any time the heat index forecast hits 100 degrees Fahrenheit for any duration or if the temperature reaches 95 degrees on two or more days. “Every year we see about 13 deaths from heat stroke,” said Charles-Guzmán. “But we are also worried about what we consider deaths from excess heat. These are the people that die because their pre-existing health condition has been made worse.” About 115 people with respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and other ailments die indirectly from heat extremes each summer. People with mental illness are vulnerable because certain medications alter the body’s response to heat. The city also attributes about 450 emergency room visits to heat waves. “What that means is, it’s a significant health effect,” Charles-Guzmán said. “We see it concentrated in certain populations and certain neighborhoods. Some neighborhoods in New York are more vulnerable to heat than others. But there are vulnerable populations in every single neighborhood.” Neighborhoods without a lot of parks, trees and grass suffer the most during a heat wave. The effects are also exacerbated by the built environment. Dark pavement and dark roofs absorb heat. Most of the housing stock in at-risk neighborhoods was built before World War II and before the advent of central air. The buildings also absorb heat. And they do not cool down at night. “There is an incredible variability in neighborhoods,” said Peggy Shepard, Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice (WE ACT). The organization, which seeks to ensure that people of color and low-income residents are meaningfully involved in fair environmental policies, conducted a study of temperatures inside Northern Manhattan apartments. They found that even if high outdoor daytime temperatures decreased at night, it stayed hot in apartments, often for several days after the heat wave. Kate Marvel, Associate Research Scientist at NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and a member of Columbia University’s Engineering School, where she is a member of the Department of Applied Physics and Mathematics, said evenings are now warming as fast, or faster than days. “It’s one of the kind of smoking guns of climate change. It’s one of the reasons we know it’s us—that it’s carbon dioxide,” she said. “And that I believe is one of the biggest contributors to mortality.” There are cooling centers all over the city, but most are vastly under-used. Elderly people and those with preexisting health issues don’t see themselves at risk for dying of heat stroke or having complications from prolonged exposure to excess heat. Most prefer to stay home in dangerously hot, un-air conditioned apartments than go to a cooling center. Many also reported that they don’t like air conditioning. “They said, absolutely, that cost was a concern, but that wasn’t the primary concern. They simply did not like the feel of air conditioning,” said Charles-Guzmán. “We heard from people that said, ‘I’m from Cameroon. I’m from Haiti. That’s hot. This ain’t hot.’” The risk of dying from heat is very real, Charles-Guzmán said, and compared the refusal to do anything to prevent it to people who refuse to evacuate when a major storm is predicted. “You’ve seen it all over the news. Even when the hurricane is at our door [this happens]. Much less when [it is] something that we don’t perceive to be a real health risk.” Shepard said that residents wanted to call 311 if someone they knew was having difficulty because of heat. She suggested people get to know their neighbors. “It would be great to have a buddy system,” she said. “We were organizing around this issue. What we found most was that people were concerned with the lack of social cohesion. We have people living in buildings where five, six, seven different languages might be spoken, which means that those people aren’t speaking together.” She added that when WE ACT spoke to NYCHA tenants, they wanted to create a list of people who were most at risk for heat events, especially people who have mobility issues, have a disability or are vulnerable. NYCHA refused, saying a public registry could put people at risk for exploitation. “We all know someone with diabetes, respiratory illness, mental health conditions, or someone who drinks too heavily,” said Charles-Guzmán. “You all know these people. Text them. Check on them. Offer help. Checking on your neighbors is the one thing we can do to help us all stay alive.” Bob Hass of the multi-source data collection firm Radiant Solutions said his customers are commodity traders and have trouble wrapping their heads around “the new normal.” “Ten years ago, if I were to go to one of our oil and gas companies and, say, [let’s] throw up a slide and say this is climate change, I would have been booed out of the room.” But warming summers have changed minds. “The five hottest summers since 1950 are 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018,” Haas said. “The messaging behind that is just kind of wild and crazy now.” Shepard added that longer-term mitigation might require legislation. “There could be an environmental bond act if we had the political will. There could be a climate and energy act that could begin to provide for some of these retrofits. Again, it’s about political will. It’s about taking climate change seriously. And that’s why voting is important.” Marvel likened climate change to Lance Armstrong winning seven Tours de France while doping. “We know what doping does,” she said. “We don’t say, ‘Well, Lance Armstrong was doping, so maybe in that race he would have come in third, so let’s give him third prize, and in that race, he might have come in 62nd, so let’s give him the 62nd prize.’ That’s not the way we think about that. We say, ‘We know you were doping and we know what doping does. And therefore we feel confident in stripping you of your titles.’ I think of event attribution in much the same way. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me to say, ‘Well, climate change made this particular event five times more likely and climate change made this other particular event 18 times more likely. For me, it’s exactly the same. We know we are doping the weather. And we know what climate change does.” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Conozca a sus vecinos. Esto podría salvar sus vidas, y la suya. Ese fue el mensaje subyacente en el panel de “Eventos de calor extremo en ciudades” celebrado en la Universidad Columbia el jueves 25 de octubre. Se prevé que los veranos se vuelvan más calurosos. Las personas más afectadas por las altas temperaturas tienden a ser mayores, tienen condiciones de salud preexistentes y viven en edificios más antiguos sin aire acondicionado. Y mueren en casa. “Cuando se observa quién muere, quién va al departamento de emergencias y quién está en grave riesgo de sufrir una enfermedad por calor, en realidad son los adultos mayores los que están expuestos al interior”, dijo Kizzy Charles-Guzmán, directora adjunta de la Oficina de Recuperación y Resiliencia del alcalde. Los residentes del norte de Manhattan, el sur del Bronx y Brooklyn central tienen el mayor riesgo de morir por eventos de calor extremo, según Charles-Guzmán. La ciudad define un evento de calor extremo, u ola de calor, como cada vez que el pronóstico del índice de calor alcanza los 100 grados Fahrenheit para cualquier duración o si la temperatura alcanza los 95 grados en dos o más días. “Cada año vemos alrededor de 13 muertes por golpe de calor”, dijo Charles-Guzmán. “Pero también nos preocupa lo que consideramos muertes por exceso de calor. Estas son las personas que mueren porque su condición preexistente de salud empeora”. Alrededor de 115 personas con enfermedades respiratorias, enfermedades cardiovasculares, enfermedades renales y otras enfermedades mueren indirectamente por el calor extremo cada verano. Las personas con enfermedades mentales son vulnerables porque ciertos medicamentos alteran la respuesta del cuerpo al calor. La ciudad también atribuye alrededor de 450 visitas a la sala de emergencias por olas de calor. “Lo que eso significa es que es un efecto significativo para la salud”, dijo Charles-Guzmán. “Lo vemos concentrado en ciertas poblaciones y ciertos vecindarios. Algunos barrios de Nueva York son más vulnerables al calor que otros. Pero hay poblaciones vulnerables en todos los vecindarios”. Los barrios sin muchos parques, árboles y pasto son los que más sufren durante una ola de calor. Los efectos también son exacerbados por las construcciones del entorno. El pavimento oscuro y los techos oscuros absorben el calor. La mayor parte del stock de viviendas en barrios en riesgo se construyó antes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y antes de la llegada del aire central. Los edificios también absorben el calor. Y no se enfrían por la noche. “Hay una increíble variabilidad en los vecindarios”, dijo Peggy Shepard, directora ejecutiva de WE ACT for Environmental Justice (WE ACT). La organización, que busca garantizar que las personas de color y los residentes de bajos ingresos participen de manera significativa en políticas ambientales justas, realizó un estudio de las temperaturas en los apartamentos del norte de Manhattan. Descubrieron que incluso si las altas temperaturas diurnas al aire libre disminuían durante la noche, se mantenían cálidos los apartamentos, a menudo durante varios días después de la ola de calor. Kate Marvel, científica investigadora asociada del Instituto Goddard de Estudios Espaciales de la NASA y miembro de la Facultad de Ingeniería de la Universidad Columbia, donde es miembro del Departamento de Física Aplicada y Matemáticas, dijo que las noches se están calentando tan rápido o más rápido que los días. “Es uno de los tipos de armas humeantes del cambio climático. Es una de las razones por las que sabemos que somos nosotros: es el dióxido de carbono”, dijo. “Y eso creo que es uno de los mayores contribuyentes a la mortalidad”. Hay centros de enfriamiento por toda la ciudad, pero la mayoría son muy poco utilizados. Los adultos mayores y quienes tienen problemas de salud preexistentes no se ven a sí mismos en riesgo de morir por un golpe de calor o debido a complicaciones por la exposición prolongada al calor excesivo. La mayoría prefiere quedarse en casa en apartamentos peligrosamente calientes y sin aire acondicionado que ir a un centro de enfriamiento. Muchos también informaron que no les gusta el aire acondicionado. “Dijeron, absolutamente, que el costo era un motivo, pero que esa no es la preocupación principal. Simplemente no les gusta la sensación del aire acondicionado”, dijo Charles-Guzmán. “Escuchamos a la gente decir: soy de Camerún. Soy de Haití. Eso es caliente, esto no es caliente”. El riesgo de morir a causa del calor es muy real, dijo Charles-Guzmán, y comparó la negativa a hacer algo para evitarlo con las personas que se niegan a evacuar cuando se pronostica una gran tormenta. “Lo hemos visto siempre en todas noticias. Incluso cuando el huracán está tocando a la puerta [esto sucede]. Mucho menos cuando [es] algo que no percibimos como un riesgo real para la salud”. Shepard dijo que los residentes quieren llamar al 311 si alguien a quien conocen tiene dificultades debido al calor. Ella sugirió a la gente conocer a sus vecinos. “Sería genial tener un sistema de amigos”, dijo. “Organizábamos cosas en torno a este problema y lo que más encontramos fue que las personas estaban preocupadas por la falta de cohesión social. Tenemos personas que viven en edificios donde se hablan cinco, seis, siete idiomas diferentes, lo que significa que esas personas no están hablando entre ellas”. Agregó que cuando WE ACT habló con los inquilinos de NYCHA, querían crear una lista de las personas que corrían más riesgo de sufrir eventos de calor, especialmente quienes tienen problemas de movilidad, una discapacidad o son vulnerables. NYCHA se negó, diciendo que un registro público podría poner a las personas en riesgo de explotación. “Todos conocemos a alguien con diabetes, con enfermedades respiratorias, con problemas de salud mental o a alguien que bebe demasiado”, dijo Charles-Guzmán. “Todos ustedes conocen a estas personas. Envíenles mensajes de texto. Vigílenlos. Ofrezcan su ayuda. Verificar que nuestros vecinos estén bien es lo único que podemos hacer para ayudarnos a mantenernos vivos”. Bob Hass, de la firma de recopilación de datos de múltiples fuentes Radiant Solutions, dijo que sus clientes son comerciantes de productos básicos y que tienen problemas para entender “la nueva normalidad”. “Hace diez años, si hubiera ido a una de nuestras compañías de petróleo y gas y, hubiese dicho: [arrojemos] una diapositiva y digamos que esto es un cambio climático, me habrían abucheado”. Pero los veranos cálidos han cambiado opiniones. “Los cinco veranos más calurosos desde 1950 son 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 y 2018”, dijo Haas. “El mensaje detrás de eso es un poco salvaje y loco ahora”. Shepard agregó que la mitigación a largo plazo podría requerir legislación. “Podría haber una ley de bonos ambientales si tuviéramos la voluntad política. Podría haber una ley de clima y energía que podría comenzar a proporcionar algunas de estas modificaciones. Una vez más, se trata de voluntad política. Se trata de tomar en serio el cambio climático. Y es por eso que votar es importante”. Marvel comparó el cambio climático con Lance Armstrong, quien ganó siete Tours de Francia mientras hacía dopaje. “Sabemos lo que hace el dopaje”, dijo. “No decimos: bueno, Lance Armstrong estaba dopando, así que tal vez en esa carrera hubiera llegado en tercer lugar, entonces, démosle el tercer premio, y en esa otra carrera, podría haber venido en la 62ª posición, así que démosle el premio 62. No es así como pensamos sobre eso. Decimos: sabemos que estabas dopando y sabemos lo que hace el dopaje. Por lo tanto, nos sentimos confiados al despojarte de tus títulos”. Pienso en la atribución de eventos de la misma manera. No tiene mucho sentido para mí decir: bueno, el cambio climático hizo que este evento en particular sea cinco veces más probable y el cambio climático hizo que este otro evento en particular sea 18 veces más probable. Para mí, es exactamente lo mismo. Sabemos que estamos dopando el clima. Y sabemos lo que hace el cambio climático”.
Temperature Talk
Panel explores climate change impact
Charla de temperatura
Panel explora el impacto del cambio climático
