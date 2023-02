Tax credits helped lower NYC poverty rate: report

The child poverty rate was reduced by 68 percent in 2021, according to a new report from the Robin Hood Foundation.

What prompted the change? Government tax credits.

The report touts pandemic relief programs, including an expanded federal Child Tax Credit, for bringing the city’s child poverty rate to a historic low of 15 percent during the pandemic.

Robin Hood’s fifth annual “Poverty Tracker” report, which assesses rates of income poverty, material hardship, and economic disadvantage in the five boroughs, was released on February 14.

According to the report, the federal Child Tax Credit alone — expanded during the pandemic with an increased value, delivered in monthly installments, and made available to the lowest-earning families for the first time in the policy’s history — reduced the city’s child poverty rate by more than 30 percent in 2021.

As a result, 120,000 New York City children were prevented from falling into poverty, the report said.

“We know what works to reduce child poverty, we just need the political will to get it done,” said Robin Hood Chief Executive Officer Richard R. Buery, Jr. “This year’s Poverty Tracker report provides hard evidence of our core belief that government policy is one of the most effective poverty-fighting tools.”

“Amid a global health and economic crisis, federal policymakers designed initiatives that kept half a million children in New York City out of poverty – but many of those policies have since expired,” Buery said. “The fact is that child poverty is an ongoing crisis, and we need our leaders in Washington, Albany, and City Hall to step up with permanent solutions.”

Among the findings from the latest Poverty Tracker report:

Among families in poverty, the temporarily expanded Child Tax Credit payments reduced the risk of financial hardship by 39 percent, and of food hardship by 19 percent.

The monthly Child Tax Credit payments may have also reduced strain on New York City’s emergency food assistance providers. New York City families with children were 21 percent less likely to visit food pantries in the months that they received the monthly Child Tax Credit payments, and those in poverty were 33 percent less likely to visit food pantries.

In 2021, 18 percent of adult New Yorkers and 15 percent of children in the city lived in poverty — the lowest annual child poverty rate observed in the Poverty Tracker data, which began measuring child poverty in 2017.

In 2021, Latino New Yorkers were twice as likely to live in poverty compared to white New Yorkers (24 percent vs. 12 percent), and rates were similarly elevated among Asian and Black New Yorkers (20 percent and 21 percent, respectively).

In December 2021, Congress allowed the federal Child Tax Credit expansion to expire, affecting millions of children and families nationwide. As soon as January 2022, the number of children across the United States living in poverty rose close to nearly 4 million.

In the report, Robin Hood affirms its commitment to push lawmakers to work toward permanent solutions. Specific policies Robin Hood will advocate for include reforming New York State’s Empire State Child Tax Credit by extending eligibility to children under 4 and increasing benefit amounts from $330 to $1,000 per child. This is expected to cut the child poverty rate by 16.4 percent and move an additional 112,000 children out of poverty.

“Child poverty has been persistently high in New York City and the country, compromising children’s short- and long-term wellbeing,” said Sophie Collyer, Research Director at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, which helped Robin Hood compile the report. “But the Poverty Tracker data makes clear that thoughtful and ambitious policy design can quickly reduce these stubbornly high rates of child poverty and have an immediate effect on the material hardships endured by children and their families.”

To read the full report, please visit bit.ly/3Ix5cI2.