Talking Trust

Town hall explores tensions between youths and police

By Gregg McQueen

It’s about respect.

During a town hall between uptown youths and members of the New York Police Department (NYPD), both expressed the importance of respect in fostering a better relationship.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held the gathering in Harlem on July 17 to discuss relations between police and young Black people.

The event was also hosted by Iesha Sekou, who runs anti-violence group Street Corner Resources. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, also attended.

Maddrey, who was in his third week in his role as Chief of Community Affairs Bureau, previously served as commander of Brooklyn North. He stressed how critical mutual respect is to relations between police and the public.

“I always preach respect. I would go to the precinct and tell officers, ‘Listen, you respect the people of my community.’ Then I would go to the street corner and tell the young brothers and sisters, ‘I just told the officers to respect you – you need to respect them,’” said Maddrey.

“Does it always work? Absolutely not. And when it doesn’t work, we have to deal with those officers appropriately,” he added.

The town hall was attended by a group of youth members of Street Corner Resources. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit works to reduce gun and gang violence in Harlem and also connects young people with employment opportunities, education and mental health services.

The discussion was held as the city is experiencing a surge in gun violence, with a spate of shootings concentrated in northern Manhattan and Brooklyn. At least five shootings took place in one day, on Sun., Jun. 12th. The youngest injured then was a 15-year-old in East Harlem.

During the town hall, a young participant named Frank told of a negative experience he had with a police officer, explaining that he was pulled over for having tinted windows and became unnerved that the officer would not remove his hand from his gun.

He called Sekou, who spoke to the officer and defused the situation.

“This happens often,” Sekou remarked. “Young people I work with have my number on their phone for this reason. They’re fearful and they don’t know how to respond and they really feel like in that moment, they’re not being treated fairly and they feel like something’s going to happen.”

Maddrey remarked that the biggest complaint he receives from young people is the confrontational nature they say is used too often by NYPD officers.

“It’s just the approach – the choice of words, the language, the body language,” said Maddrey, who vowed to provide feedback from the town hall directly to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“We need to do a better job with that,” he said. “You shouldn’t feel that fear.”

A Harlem teen named Peter told of undercover cops chasing him, grabbing him and putting them in handcuffs. He said he was simply walking home but was harassed by the police because he resembled a drug dealer.

“I thought my life was going to end right there at 14,” he said.

De Blasio noted that the event was taking place on the anniversary of the death of Eric Garner, who was killed by a police chokehold in 2014. He said the NYPD committed to retraining the entire police force after Garner’s death, “teaching tactics that were about the minimum use of force, not the maximum use of force.”

“That is not perfect by any stretch. But what we have seen, with more and more training, constantly reminding officers and giving them new tools, it moves away from the confrontation. We have to keep going deeper with that,” de Blasio said.

Another attendee said he had numerous encounters with cops that typically turned hostile.

“When I was spoken to, I felt I was being belittled or disrespected,” he said.

At the NYPD, “we’re responsible” for treating people with respect, Maddrey responded.

“When we’re not doing it, we are wrong,” he continued. “We’re the ones who should be saying hello first, we’re the ones who should be sticking our hands out first, giving out the right energy first. I can’t even defend it.”

Sekou noted that she could not invite as many people to the town hall as she wanted, due to social distancing issues brought on by the pandemic. De Blasio said there will be additional meetings.

“Whenever we have an experience like this, I believe people grow, I believe they learn,” de Blasio said. “I do believe we can do things better, but we all have to be in a dialogue with each other.”

For more on Street Corner Resources, please visit scrnyc1.org or call 212.694.8759.