Talking Trust
Town hall explores tensions between youths and police
By Gregg McQueen
It’s about respect.
During a town hall between uptown youths and members of the New York Police Department (NYPD), both expressed the importance of respect in fostering a better relationship.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held the gathering in Harlem on July 17 to discuss relations between police and young Black people.
The event was also hosted by Iesha Sekou, who runs anti-violence group Street Corner Resources. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau, also attended.
Maddrey, who was in his third week in his role as Chief of Community Affairs Bureau, previously served as commander of Brooklyn North. He stressed how critical mutual respect is to relations between police and the public.
“I always preach respect. I would go to the precinct and tell officers, ‘Listen, you respect the people of my community.’ Then I would go to the street corner and tell the young brothers and sisters, ‘I just told the officers to respect you – you need to respect them,’” said Maddrey.
“Does it always work? Absolutely not. And when it doesn’t work, we have to deal with those officers appropriately,” he added.
The town hall was attended by a group of youth members of Street Corner Resources. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit works to reduce gun and gang violence in Harlem and also connects young people with employment opportunities, education and mental health services.
The discussion was held as the city is experiencing a surge in gun violence, with a spate of shootings concentrated in northern Manhattan and Brooklyn. At least five shootings took place in one day, on Sun., Jun. 12th. The youngest injured then was a 15-year-old in East Harlem.
During the town hall, a young participant named Frank told of a negative experience he had with a police officer, explaining that he was pulled over for having tinted windows and became unnerved that the officer would not remove his hand from his gun.
He called Sekou, who spoke to the officer and defused the situation.
“This happens often,” Sekou remarked. “Young people I work with have my number on their phone for this reason. They’re fearful and they don’t know how to respond and they really feel like in that moment, they’re not being treated fairly and they feel like something’s going to happen.”
Maddrey remarked that the biggest complaint he receives from young people is the confrontational nature they say is used too often by NYPD officers.
“It’s just the approach – the choice of words, the language, the body language,” said Maddrey, who vowed to provide feedback from the town hall directly to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.
“We need to do a better job with that,” he said. “You shouldn’t feel that fear.”
A Harlem teen named Peter told of undercover cops chasing him, grabbing him and putting them in handcuffs. He said he was simply walking home but was harassed by the police because he resembled a drug dealer.
“I thought my life was going to end right there at 14,” he said.
De Blasio noted that the event was taking place on the anniversary of the death of Eric Garner, who was killed by a police chokehold in 2014. He said the NYPD committed to retraining the entire police force after Garner’s death, “teaching tactics that were about the minimum use of force, not the maximum use of force.”
“That is not perfect by any stretch. But what we have seen, with more and more training, constantly reminding officers and giving them new tools, it moves away from the confrontation. We have to keep going deeper with that,” de Blasio said.
Another attendee said he had numerous encounters with cops that typically turned hostile.
“When I was spoken to, I felt I was being belittled or disrespected,” he said.
At the NYPD, “we’re responsible” for treating people with respect, Maddrey responded.
“When we’re not doing it, we are wrong,” he continued. “We’re the ones who should be saying hello first, we’re the ones who should be sticking our hands out first, giving out the right energy first. I can’t even defend it.”
Sekou noted that she could not invite as many people to the town hall as she wanted, due to social distancing issues brought on by the pandemic. De Blasio said there will be additional meetings.
“Whenever we have an experience like this, I believe people grow, I believe they learn,” de Blasio said. “I do believe we can do things better, but we all have to be in a dialogue with each other.”
For more on Street Corner Resources, please visit scrnyc1.org or call 212.694.8759.
Hablando sobre confianza
Reunión explora las tensiones entre los jóvenes y la policía
Por Gregg McQueen
Se trata de respeto.
Durante una reunión del ayuntamiento entre jóvenes de la parte alta y miembros del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés), ambos expresaron la importancia del respeto para fomentar una mejor relación.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio celebró la reunión en Harlem el 17 de julio para discutir las relaciones entre la policía y los jóvenes negros.
El evento también fue organizado por Iesha Sekou, quien dirige el grupo contra la violencia Street Corner Resources. Jeffrey Maddrey, jefe de la Oficina de Asuntos Comunitarios del NYPD, también asistió.
Maddrey, quien está en su tercera semana en su papel de jefe de la Oficina de Asuntos Comunitarios, anteriormente se desempeñó como comandante de Brooklyn North. Hizo hincapié en lo crítico que es el respeto mutuo en las relaciones entre la policía y el público.
“Siempre predico respeto. Voy a la comisaría y les pido a los oficiales que escuchen y respetan a la gente de mi comunidad. Luego voy a la esquina y les digo a los jóvenes hermanos y hermanas: acabo de decirles a los oficiales que les respeten, y ustedes deben respetarlos”, dijo Maddrey.
“¿Siempre funciona? Absolutamente no. Y cuando no funciona, tenemos que lidiar con esos oficiales adecuadamente”, agregó.
La reunión del ayuntamiento contó con la presencia de un grupo de jóvenes integrantes de Street Corner Resources. Fundada en 2005, la organización sin fines de lucro trabaja para reducir la violencia armada y de pandillas en Harlem y también conecta a los jóvenes con oportunidades de empleo, educación y servicios de salud mental.
La discusión se llevó a cabo mientras la ciudad está experimentando un aumento en la violencia armada, con una serie de tiroteos concentrados en el norte de Manhattan y Brooklyn. Al menos cinco tiroteos tuvieron lugar en un día, el domingo 12 de junio. El herido más joven tenía entonces 15 años, en East Harlem.
Durante la reunión del ayuntamiento, un joven participante llamado Frank, contó una experiencia negativa que tuvo con un oficial de policía, explicando que fue detenido por tener vidrios polarizados y se puso nervioso de que el oficial no quitara la mano de su arma.
Llamó a Sekou, quien habló con el oficial y calmó la situación.
“Esto sucede a menudo”, comentó Sekou. “Los jóvenes con los que trabajo tienen mi número en su teléfono por este motivo. Tienen miedo y no saben cómo responder y realmente sienten que en ese momento, no están siendo tratados de manera justa y sienten que algo va a suceder”.
Maddrey comentó que la mayor queja que recibe de los jóvenes es la naturaleza de las confrontaciones que, según dicen, es utilizada con demasiada frecuencia por los oficiales del NYPD.
“Es solo el enfoque: la elección de palabras, el idioma, el lenguaje corporal”, dijo Maddrey, quien prometió proporcionar comentarios de la reunión del ayuntamiento directamente al comisionado de Policía Dermot Shea.
“Necesitamos hacer un mejor trabajo con eso”, dijo. “No deberían sentir ese miedo”.
Un adolescente de Harlem llamado Peter habló de policías encubiertos que lo persiguieron, lo agarraron y lo esposaron. Dijo que simplemente caminaba hacia su casa pero que la policía lo hostigó porque se parecía a un traficante de drogas.
“Pensé que mi vida iba a terminar ahí a los 14”, relató.
De Blasio señaló que el evento se llevaba a cabo en el aniversario de la muerte de Eric Garner, quien fue asesinado por un estrangulamiento de la policía en 2014. Dijo que el NYPD se comprometió a volver a capacitar a toda la fuerza policial después de la muerte de Garner, “enseñando tácticas sobre el uso mínimo de la fuerza, no el uso máximo de la fuerza”.
“Eso no es perfecto en ningún sentido. Pero por lo que hemos visto, con más y más entrenamiento, recordándoles constantemente a los oficiales y dándoles nuevas herramientas, les aleja de la confrontación. Tenemos que seguir profundizando en eso”, comentó de Blasio.
Otro asistente dijo que haber tenido numerosos encuentros con policías que generalmente se volvieron hostiles.
“Cuando me hablaron, sentí que me estaban menospreciando o me faltaban al respeto”, dijo.
En el NYPD “somos responsables” de tratar a las personas con respeto, respondió Maddrey.
“Cuando no lo hacemos, nos equivocamos”, continuó. “Nosotros somos los que deberíamos decir hola primero, somos los que deberíamos sacar nuestras manos primero, dando primero la energía correcta. Ni siquiera puedo defenderlo”.
Sekou señaló que no pudo invitar a tantas personas al ayuntamiento como hubiera querido debido a los problemas de distanciamiento social provocados por la pandemia. De Blasio dijo que habrá reuniones adicionales.
“Siempre que tenemos una experiencia como esta, creo que las personas crecen, creo que aprenden”, dijo de Blasio. “Creo que podemos hacer las cosas mejor, pero todos tenemos que dialogar entre nosotros”.
Para más sobre Street Corner Resources, por favor visite scrnyc1.org o llame al 212.694.8759.