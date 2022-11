“Talk to the people”

Symposium examines mental health in communities of color

By Gregg McQueen

Sara Taylor, here with her daughter, launched the BIPOC PEEEEEEK Parent Mental Health Project in 2019.

Mental health professionals, parents, religious leaders, and community advocates gathered at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 28 for a conference on mental health issues affecting communities of color.

The Symposium on Mental Health in Communities of Color was organized to identify strategies for reducing inequity and improving mental health care for vulnerable populations.

“Particularly in communities of color, there’s a lot of shame and blame. We don’t always publicly talk about what’s going on,” said event organizer Sara Taylor.

“We’re trying to engage them, build trust with families who will come and talk to us and we can link them with resources,” she said.

The symposium featured various panel discussions.

Taylor noted a recent publication by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) stating that Black youth are twice as likely to die by suicide compared to white youth, and that suicide rates among Black adolescents have risen faster than in any other racial/ethnic group in the past two decades.

Suicide rates in Black males 10 to 19 years old have increased by 60 percent, AACAP said.

The event was presented by the BIPOC PEEEEEEK Parent Mental Health Project, an organization founded by Taylor. She launched the organization in 2019 after finding herself frustrated with navigating mental health systems while trying to access services for her own child.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer spoke of understaffing and lack of funding.

At the symposium, she implored parents to take an active role and get involved in advocacy for mental health for children.

“Particularly as a parent, we’re living this every day, we understand it every day like no one else understands it,” she said.

After connecting with other parents in psychiatric emergency rooms who began to share their experiences, Taylor convent a group of peers and caregivers that evolved into BIPOC PEEEEEEK.

The lengthy acronym stands for “Black Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Parents Elevating their voice to Educate and Empower Each other to Eliminate disparities and inequities in services related to the Emotional Health of our Kids (PEEEEEEK),” Taylor said.

The symposium featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on improving mental health practices.

Dr. Willard Ashley, a psychoanalyst, pastor, and antiracism consultant said mental health issues are exacerbated in communities of color because those populations are already traumatized by racism.

“There’s a difference between basic trauma and racial trauma,” he said.

Other speakers suggested that health care systems are ill equipped to provide mental health services to Black and Brown individuals due to systemic racism and a habit of leaving voices of color out of planning.

“We need to design new systems that work for us,” said Dr. Donell Barnett of the Association of Black Psychologists. “It should be clear by now that the systems we use do not work.”

“Especially when we talk about Black and Brown folks, the rules are different for us in these systems. We can’t keep pretending that they’re fair and equal and equitable when they’re not,” said Taylor.

Roderick Jones is Executive Director of Goddard Riverside.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer said she is frequently told by organizations who provide mental health services that they are understaffed due to lack of funding.

“Nobody can really hire because there isn’t a continuity of dollars there that you need,” she remarked. “That has to be one of your solutions – please push government to make that a priority.”

Based in Rochester, BIPOC PEEEEEEK has staged several events upstate but had been looking to host something in New York City for quite some time, Taylor explained.

A partnership with Goddard Riverside Community Center opened the door to do just that.

“Our model is going into the heart of the neighborhood. We knew we had to come with the right partner,” said Taylor.

Roderick Jones, Executive Director of Goddard Riverside, said it was “critically important to create solutions that are driven by the consumer, and not have institutions create solutions that aren’t culturally competent.”

“Often times, the farther you get from the lived experience that the population is having, the more likely you are to come up with solutions that miss the real need,” Jones said. “Whether it be policy or resourcing something, it requires the voice of those who are most affected.”

“We are really trying to elevate those with lived experiences,” said Taylor. “If you want to change systems and change processes, you’ve got to talk to the people.”

For more information, visit www.bipocparentvoice.org or goddard.org.