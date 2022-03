“System in crisis”

Call for $5 billion for universal child care

By Gregg McQueen

Advocates are calling for greater funding for universal child care.

More than 75 percent of infants and toddlers in the Bronx whose families rely on publicly funded child care are cared for within a home-based care business.

The data was compiled by All Our Kin, a nonprofit that trains and supports child care educators, and advocates argue that it highlights the urgent need for greater funding from the state.

“The childcare system is in crisis,” said Zakiyah Ansari, Advocacy Director at the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE). “Providers are forced to close their doors. Educators are forced to leave the field.”

Ansari joined with child care providers, parents, and education advocates outside Bronx Borough Hall on February 24 to demand that the New York State budget include $5 billion for universal child care.

Since March 2020, over 1,500 providers in New York have permanently closed their doors.

Pointing to the financial struggles of home child care providers, many of which were forced to close during the pandemic, stakeholders appealed to Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislators to allocate the funding.

“We’re calling on Governor Hochul to make the commitment,” said Ansari. “We’re calling for the state legislature in their one-house budgets to make the investment.”

One Bronx child care provider said her business is paid $200 per week, per child by the state to care for families with child care vouchers.

After subtracting costs for rent, insurance, and employee wages, the business is only taking in $38.61 per week for each child, said Millie Carbajal, owner of M&M Daycare, a 24-hour child care business that serves essential workers.

Gov. Hochul has proposed expanding child care access for 100,000 families.

“At the end of the month, we take home $1,852. We must be magicians as well to make that work for our children,” Carbajal remarked. “That is not what we should be getting paid. It is very unfair.”

Daycare owner Tiffany Díaz said many families in low-income communities are not able to afford child care.

“Our childcares are not only here for the community, but also for sustaining the businesses in New York City,” Díaz said. “Society has forgotten about us. When will it change?”

“The Governor and our state legislators are engaging in a budgetary process where they’re writing a moral story about whose lives matter in this state,” said Jonathan Soto, a public school parent. “It is so critical that we fund $5 billion in childcare for the people who showed up for our families when our families needed it the most.”

In September 2021, State Senator Jabari Brisport introduced the Universal Child Care Act, which would make child care free for all New Yorkers by 2025 and ensure that providers are paid a living wage.

“It’s time for a system in which all families have access to child care and all child care workers are paid fairly as educators,” Brisport said when he introduced the bill.

A similar bill was introduced in the State Assembly by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi.

“People are waiting for relief and it’s time for it to happen now,” said Ansari. “There’s no denying that across this country, there’s a dire need for fully funded childcare and making sure that those who provide services are paid, at minimum, a living wage.”

“It’s a crucial investment,” said Gregory Brender, of the Day Care Council of New York.

“We have known that child care is not only a great investment, it’s a crucial investment. It is what we need in New York State to get our economy back,” said Gregory Brender, Director of Public Policy at the Day Care Council of New York. “It is what we need to recover from Covid, so that parents are working… to make sure that children are getting the right start, they’re getting the education, the socialization, the ability to interact and grow.”

“That’s a problem and we’re worried about that becoming worse,” said Steven Morales, Policy Director for All Our Kin.

“It’s time to put money behind the words,” said Anzari.

“There’s also been a significant lack of access to vouchers and subsidies during the pandemic. That has been a serious strain on the finances of educators. That’s why we’re seeing closures in the Bronx and throughout the state,” he said.

If families are unable to qualify for a child care voucher, some providers in the borough are opting to provide free care at their own expense, Morales said, rather than turn people away during the pandemic.

“Family child care educators are making this decision frequently, to take money from their own pockets because our system is failing to provide them and the children with the funding that they need,” stated Morales.

“It is very unfair,” said day care provider Millie Carbajal.

Last year, Hochul allocated $900 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants to 15,000 providers throughout the state. Ansari said the grants were essential in keeping many child care businesses afloat.

“We would have had so many more close [their doors]. So many folks have told me, ‘If I didn’t have that stabilization grant, I would have had to shut my door,” she said. “It was a lifesaver.”

During her State of the State address in January, Hochul proposed expanding child care access for 100,000 families and investing $75 million for wages for providers and workers.

“It is so critical that we fund $5 billion in childcare,” said Jonathan Soto, a public school parent.

And on January 28, Hochul also announced that $70 million in grant funding would be offered to newly licensed child care programs in areas of the state without sufficient child care slots. The funds, meant to alleviate “child care deserts,” are being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Ansari said those allocations were still not enough to support the state’s child care system. “[Hochul’s] budget does not reflect the dollars that we actually need to have an impact,” she said.

“We need [Albany] to have the will, the commitment, the compassion,” Ansari said. “It’s time to put money behind the words.”