Syllables and Solace

ThriveNYC partners with NYPL to offer mental health programming

By Gregg McQueen

It’s early in the morning, and Will Heller is alone on an uptown B train.

The sixteen-year-old has just fled a mental hospital and is being pursued by NYPD Detective Ali Lateef – and his mother.

And Will, who is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, has a busy agenda of his own. “Lowboy,” as Will is known given his fondness for riding the subway, has to save the world from climate change and get to his girlfriend Emily.

It’s clearly complicated.

The plot of the acclaimed novel Lowboy by John Wray unfolds over 400 pages, but he selected only a few to read aloud during an appearance this past Thurs., Dec. 5th at the Bronx Library Center.‎

Beyond reaching out to his readers in the borough, Wray and his book are part of a new citywide collaboration intended to connect more New Yorkers with mental health services – right in their local library.

Known as “Spaces to Thrive,” the program, a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of ThriveNYC and New York Public Library (NYPL), will provide library visitors with onsite mental health workshops and literature focused on mental health.

The initiative was announced with a press conference at the Bronx Library Center.

First Lady Chirlane McCray, who has spearheaded the city’s ThriveNYC program, recalled how she sought refuge at the public library in her youth.

“When I was bullied in school and felt isolated, I turned to the library,” said McCray, who has openly discussed her own struggles with mental health. “A library is a sanctuary.”

McCray said it was a logical match to pair NYPL with ThriveNYC, as the mental health program seeks to “meet people where they are.”

“It makes so much sense to highlight mental health inside these neighborhood assets that are essential to our communities,” she stated.

“It’s a natural fit and ThriveNYC has been evolving and creating partners as we go,” said Susan Herman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of ThriveNYC.

Initially, the Spaces to Thrive program will launch in 13 branches across the city, including Mid-Manhattan Library at 42nd Street, Bronx Library Center, Pelham Bay Library, Soundview Library, Westchester Square Library in the Bronx, and Hamilton Grange Library, and Harry Belafonte-115th Street Library in Northern Manhattan.

Participating libraries will feature a dedicated ThriveNYC bookshelf containing books about mental health topics, as well as literature on free ThriveNYC services.

The books were jointly selected by ThriveNYC and NYPL. The selection will include both fiction and non-fiction books about living with mental health challenges, like Lowboy, and will be available in multiple languages where possible.

Each of the branches is in a federally designated mental health shortage area and were chosen with input from librarians.

“Public libraries have always played a key role in supporting the overall wellness of our city, offering all New Yorkers free and open access to a wide variety of programs, classes, information and resources to help them grow and succeed,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx. “This partnership is just the latest example of how we can bring reliable, important information to our communities.”

The city invested about $30,000 and NYPL $15,000 to conduct the program, added Herman.

The mental health workshops will focus on topics such as suicide awareness and prevention, mental health first aid, social-emotional learning, and trauma-informed care.

Seminars will be conducted by groups including Safe Horizon, the Jed Foundation, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, FloraMind, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Jed Foundation.

Workshops will initially be offered in English and Spanish.

“We’ll be starting soon and publishing a calendar,” Herman said. “The schedule will be published and people can just walk in.”

Herman said the city will evaluate the program in six months and could add additional NYPL locations or workshops in more languages.

“We can’t be the community we need to be unless we help people be everything they can be,” said Marx. “Here’s an opportunity for us to up the game.”

For more information, please visit thrivenyc.cityofnewyork.us.