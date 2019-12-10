- English
- Español
Syllables and Solace
ThriveNYC partners with NYPL to offer mental health programming
By Gregg McQueen
It’s early in the morning, and Will Heller is alone on an uptown B train.
The sixteen-year-old has just fled a mental hospital and is being pursued by NYPD Detective Ali Lateef – and his mother.
And Will, who is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, has a busy agenda of his own. “Lowboy,” as Will is known given his fondness for riding the subway, has to save the world from climate change and get to his girlfriend Emily.
It’s clearly complicated.
The plot of the acclaimed novel Lowboy by John Wray unfolds over 400 pages, but he selected only a few to read aloud during an appearance this past Thurs., Dec. 5th at the Bronx Library Center.
Beyond reaching out to his readers in the borough, Wray and his book are part of a new citywide collaboration intended to connect more New Yorkers with mental health services – right in their local library.
Known as “Spaces to Thrive,” the program, a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of ThriveNYC and New York Public Library (NYPL), will provide library visitors with onsite mental health workshops and literature focused on mental health.
The initiative was announced with a press conference at the Bronx Library Center.
First Lady Chirlane McCray, who has spearheaded the city’s ThriveNYC program, recalled how she sought refuge at the public library in her youth.
“When I was bullied in school and felt isolated, I turned to the library,” said McCray, who has openly discussed her own struggles with mental health. “A library is a sanctuary.”
McCray said it was a logical match to pair NYPL with ThriveNYC, as the mental health program seeks to “meet people where they are.”
“It makes so much sense to highlight mental health inside these neighborhood assets that are essential to our communities,” she stated.
“It’s a natural fit and ThriveNYC has been evolving and creating partners as we go,” said Susan Herman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of ThriveNYC.
Initially, the Spaces to Thrive program will launch in 13 branches across the city, including Mid-Manhattan Library at 42nd Street, Bronx Library Center, Pelham Bay Library, Soundview Library, Westchester Square Library in the Bronx, and Hamilton Grange Library, and Harry Belafonte-115th Street Library in Northern Manhattan.
Participating libraries will feature a dedicated ThriveNYC bookshelf containing books about mental health topics, as well as literature on free ThriveNYC services.
The books were jointly selected by ThriveNYC and NYPL. The selection will include both fiction and non-fiction books about living with mental health challenges, like Lowboy, and will be available in multiple languages where possible.
Each of the branches is in a federally designated mental health shortage area and were chosen with input from librarians.
“Public libraries have always played a key role in supporting the overall wellness of our city, offering all New Yorkers free and open access to a wide variety of programs, classes, information and resources to help them grow and succeed,” said NYPL President Anthony W. Marx. “This partnership is just the latest example of how we can bring reliable, important information to our communities.”
The city invested about $30,000 and NYPL $15,000 to conduct the program, added Herman.
The mental health workshops will focus on topics such as suicide awareness and prevention, mental health first aid, social-emotional learning, and trauma-informed care.
Seminars will be conducted by groups including Safe Horizon, the Jed Foundation, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, FloraMind, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the Jed Foundation.
Workshops will initially be offered in English and Spanish.
“We’ll be starting soon and publishing a calendar,” Herman said. “The schedule will be published and people can just walk in.”
Herman said the city will evaluate the program in six months and could add additional NYPL locations or workshops in more languages.
“We can’t be the community we need to be unless we help people be everything they can be,” said Marx. “Here’s an opportunity for us to up the game.”
For more information, please visit thrivenyc.cityofnewyork.us.
Sílabas y consuelo
ThriveNYC se asocia con NYPL para ofrecer programas de salud mental
Por Gregg McQueen
Es temprano en la mañana, y Will Heller está solo en un tren B del Alto Manhattan.
El joven de dieciséis años acaba de huir de un hospital psiquiátrico y está siendo perseguido por el detective de policía de Nueva York Ali Lateef, y su madre.
Y Will, quien es un esquizofrénico paranoico diagnosticado, tiene su propia agenda ocupada. “Lowboy”, como se le conoce a Will dada su afición por viajar en el metro, tiene que salvar al mundo del cambio climático y llegar a su novia Emily.
Es claramente complicado.
La trama de la aclamada novela Lowboy de John Wray se desarrolla en más de 400 páginas, pero seleccionó solo unas pocas para leer en voz alta durante una aparición el pasado jueves 5 de diciembre en el Centro Bibliotecario del Bronx.
Más allá de llegar a sus lectores en el distrito, Wray y su libro son parte de una nueva colaboración en toda la ciudad destinada a conectar a más neoyorquinos con servicios de salud mental, directamente en su biblioteca local.
Conocido como “Espacios para prosperar”, el programa, una asociación entre la Oficina del alcalde de ThriveNYC y la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), proporcionará a los visitantes de la biblioteca talleres de salud mental en el lugar y literatura enfocada en la salud mental.
La iniciativa se anunció con una conferencia de prensa en el Centro Bibliotecario del Bronx.
La primera dama, Chirlane McCray, quien encabezó el programa ThriveNYC de la ciudad, recordó cómo buscó refugio en la biblioteca pública en su juventud.
“Cuando era intimidada en la escuela y me sentía aislada, recurría a la biblioteca”, dijo McCray, quien habló abiertamente sobre sus propias luchas con la salud mental. “Una biblioteca es un santuario”.
McCray señaló que era una coincidencia lógica emparejar a la NYPL con ThriveNYC, ya que el programa de salud mental busca “conocer a las personas donde están”.
“Tiene mucho sentido destacar la salud mental dentro de estos activos del vecindario que son esenciales para nuestras comunidades”, afirmó.
“Es un ajuste natural y ThriveNYC ha ido evolucionando y creando socios a medida que avanzamos”, dijo Susan Herman, directora de la Oficina del alcalde de ThriveNYC.
Inicialmente, el programa Espacios para Mejorar se lanzará en 13 sucursales en toda la ciudad, incluida la Biblioteca Mid-Manhattan en la calle 42, el Centro Bibliotecario del Bronx, la Biblioteca Pelham Bay, la Biblioteca Soundview, la Biblioteca Westchester Square en el Bronx y la Biblioteca Hamilton Grange y la Biblioteca Harry Belafonte de la calle 115 en el norte de Manhattan.
Las bibliotecas participantes contarán con una estantería dedicada de ThriveNYC que contiene libros sobre temas de salud mental, así como literatura sobre servicios gratuitos de ThriveNYC.
Los libros fueron seleccionados conjuntamente por ThriveNYC y la NYPL. La selección incluirá libros de ficción y no ficción sobre cómo vivir con problemas de salud mental, como Lowboy, y estará disponible en varios idiomas cuando sea posible.
Cada una de las sucursales se encuentra en un área de escasez de salud mental designada a nivel federal y fueron elegidas con el aporte de los bibliotecarios.
“Las bibliotecas públicas siempre han desempeñado un papel clave en el apoyo al bienestar general de nuestra ciudad, ofreciendo a todos los neoyorquinos acceso gratuito y abierto a una amplia variedad de programas, clases, información y recursos para ayudarlos a crecer y tener éxito”, dijo Anthony, presidente de la NYPL. W. Marx. “Esta asociación es tan solo el más reciente ejemplo de cómo podemos brindar información confiable e importante a nuestras comunidades”.
La ciudad invirtió alrededor de $30,000 dólares y la NYPL $15,000 dólares para llevar a cabo el programa, agregó Herman.
Los talleres de salud mental se centrarán en temas como sensibilización y prevención del suicidio, primeros auxilios de salud mental, aprendizaje socio emocional y atención informada sobre trauma.
Los seminarios serán conducidos por grupos que incluyen Safe Horizon, la Fundación Jed, el Departamento de Salud e Higiene Mental de la Ciudad de Nueva York, FloraMind y la Fundación Americana para la Prevención del Suicidio y la Fundación Jed.
Los talleres se ofrecerán inicialmente en inglés y español.
“Comenzaremos pronto y publicaremos un calendario”, dijo Herman. “El cronograma se publicará y la gente puede simplemente entrar”.
Herman dijo que la ciudad evaluará el programa en seis meses y podría agregar ubicaciones o talleres adicionales de NYPL en más idiomas.
“No podemos ser la comunidad que necesitamos ser a menos que ayudemos a las personas a ser todo lo que pueden ser”, dijo Marx. “Aquí tenemos la oportunidad de mejorar el juego”.
Para obtener más información, Por favor visite thrivenyc.cityofnewyork.us.