SYEP cuts will cost youth $109.2 million in wages: report

This summer is going to sting.

Funding cuts for the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) might cause young people to lose over $109 million in wages in 2020, according to an analysis by the NYC Independent Budget Office (IBO).

In his latest Executive Budget, Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed $119 million in cuts to SYEP this year. In 2019, more than 74,000 young people ages 14 to 24 participated in the program, where students work up to 25 hours per week for up to six weeks.

Last year, youth participating in the program earned a total of $98.2 million, or an average of about $1,670 per participant, according to the IBO.

In addition, participants that were 14 or 15 years of age received a stipend of $700 for a classroom-based program that teaches work-readiness and related skills, amounting to a total of $10.9 million.

The SYEP initiative also serves as a source of income for low-income families, the IBO said. Last summer, 85 percent of participants came from families reporting incomes of $31,000 or less, and many of them lived in the city’s public housing.

With the city confronting huge job losses, especially among low-income workers, the loss of income may be especially difficult for these youth and their families, the analysis said.

De Blasio has cited budget problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the proposed cuts.

For more on the analysis, go to bit.ly/3dUiwET.