Q and A with track and field athlete Ajeé Wilson

“Success in track drives me, but it doesn’t define me.”

Track and field superstar Ajeé Wilson is no stranger to the limelight – or hard work.

As the current outdoor and indoor American record holder in the 800 meter, and a current spokesperson for Adidas’ “Run for the Oceans” campaign, Wilson has long excelled in meeting and surpassing her goals.

Now the aspiring Olympian will be on hand to offer guidance and counsel to younger athletes when she serves as “Coach for the Day” on November 16 at the Armory Indoor Track & Field Camp, which focuses on high school track and field athletes.

Wilson, who was also named 2011 Youth Athlete of the Year by USA Track & Field’s Youth Committee, will join fellow stars premier sprinter and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin and American indoor record holder in pole vault and Olympic silver medalist Lawrence Johnson, among others, to offer unique instruction to the student-athletes at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center.

The space is a familiar one for Wilson, as it was there during the Millrose Games on Feb. 9, 2019 that she set that indoor 800 meter American record – with an explosive time of 1:58:60.

“I’m super excited to spend the day sharing my experiences and hearing about theirs,” says Wilson about the Camp. She also recently took time for a Q and A.

QUESTION: What does it mean for you to come back to The Armory, where you’ve been so successful, and give advice to high school runners?

WILSON: It’s so special to come back to The Armory to give advice to high school students. For one, it doesn’t feel this long since I was in the same position. I remember college students coming back and talking to us in high school, and how it affected me. So, I’m excited to be in the similar position and hopefully have a similar impact.

QUESTION: At what age did you know you could excel in track & field en route to a professional career, and how did you come to this conclusion?

WILSON: I started believing I could really excel in track the summer after my sophomore year, so at 16. I’d made my first national team and placed 5th at the World Junior Championships in Moncton, Canada that year. Up until this point, track was still very much a hobby – something I loved to do because it was fun, and I loved competing. At Worlds, I saw how different my peers were in comparison. I didn’t think I trained as hard, I wasn’t as disciplined, and I wasn’t as invested in what I was doing. I walked away thinking about how much better I’d be if I applied myself in the same ways they did. I wanted to come back in two years and win.

QUESTION: During the upcoming camp, what will be the most important thing you can tell high school kids?

WILSON: I think the most important take away will be there’s no cookie cutter path to success, and more importantly, it’s okay to fail along the way. For me, I have my parents to thank for the outlook I have on success in track, and in any aspect of my life really. Success in track drives me, but it doesn’t define me. Being “good at running” isn’t my biggest strength/attribute. The greatest thing I [have to give] isn’t my talent on the track. Track is simply the medium through which I can show those things. Remembering that doesn’t make me any less committed to what I’m doing, but it helps me balance the stresses, ups, and downs that come with running.

QUESTION: When you were in high school, how much focus did you have on training, nutrition, maintaining a high academic standard and enjoying life as a teenager?

WILSON: When I was in high school, my academics were my top priority. When needed, I’d miss practices for studying for big tests or skip other extracurriculars for important school projects. As for track and training, I got more focused as I got older, but it was a slow process. My parents helped largely with helping that shift. I ate well when I was home but wasn’t as good as I am now at curbing my love of candy and other sweet treats. With training, I laugh looking back on how my mom would park across the street to make sure I was doing what I was supposed to at practices. Enjoying life without the tag of runner was just as important to me then as it is now. Balance is so important with anything you do in life, so I somehow always found time to hang out with friends, was in a handful of clubs, and work at some points.

QUESTION: Who was the person who gave you the best advice when you were in high school and what was that advice? And, was there a track & field athlete who you looked up to that gave you extra motivation?

WILSON: Hands down, I’d say my mom gave me the best advice in high school, although I can’t really pinpoint exact words or anecdotes that stuck with me. Instead, I just remember how she made me feel. She taught me that I could get what I wanted in life by figuring out how, and then being committed to getting to that goal. Cut and dry – no excuses. The saying “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” I think captures the sentiment best. To this day, whenever I’m faced with a tough decision, conflict, or have a goal I want to attain I think, “What’s the solution?” I figure out the best way to get the outcome that I want, and then I commit. When you’re committed to the end goal, finding ways to overcome speed bumps or obstacles that come along the way is just a tad bit easier. There are many ways to get where you want to go. You just need to figure it out.

In high school, there were a handful of athletes I looked up to who inspired me. Many of whom were also in high school. I’d say I most looked up to Jillian Smith, who was an 800/miler from Southern regional though. She was the queen of the track when I first started high school, and I’d raced her a few times and admired how effortless it seemed to be for her. By my senior year, I wanted to be just as dominant in the state as she was.

QUESTION: What are your goals for 2020?

WILSON: I’m still working on my list of goals for 2020! Off season is coming to an end, so I’ve been thinking more and more about what I want to accomplish this year. On the track, my main goal is to be happy, healthy, and fast for 2020! Hopefully by the end of the season, that will involve being an Olympic medalist (preferably gold). Off the track, I want to pick up a new hobby – I’m leaning towards learning how to sew!

