Sweet Bread

Recipe: Whole Wheat Banana Bread

The holidays can be a dietary minefield for people with diabetes.

That’s because a host of traditional dishes are laden with sodium, fat, and refined carbohydrates, making it a challenge to manage

blood glucose levels and weight.

The good news for those at the table who have diabetes: there are plenty of just-as-delicious recipes that make it easy to savor festive get-togethers while sticking to a special diet.

One such offering, Whole Wheat Banana Bread, is taken from from A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. This recipe yields 12 servings (1 loaf, 12 slices per loaf).

Ingredients:

1¼ cups ripe, mashed bananas

1 large egg

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2½ cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Nonstick cooking spray

Directions: