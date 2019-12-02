The holidays can be a dietary minefield for people with diabetes. That’s because a host of traditional dishes are laden with sodium, fat, and refined carbohydrates, making it a challenge to manage blood glucose levels and weight. The good news for those at the table who have diabetes: there are plenty of just-as-delicious recipes that make it easy to savor festive get-togethers while sticking to a special diet. One such offering, Whole Wheat Banana Bread, is taken from from A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. This recipe yields 12 servings (1 loaf, 12 slices per loaf). Ingredients: Directions: Las fiestas pueden ser un campo minado en la dieta para las personas con diabetes. Esto se debe a que una gran cantidad de platos tradicionales están cargados de sodio, grasas y carbohidratos refinados, por lo que es un desafío controlar los niveles de glucosa en la sangre y el peso. La buena noticia para aquellos en la mesa que tienen diabetes: hay muchas recetas deliciosas que facilitan saborear las reuniones festivas mientras se adhieren a una dieta especial. Una oferta de este tipo, el pan integral de plátano, es tomado de A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. Esta receta produce 12 porciones (1 pan, 12 rebanadas por pan). Ingredientes: Indicaciones:
Sweet Bread
Recipe: Whole Wheat Banana Bread
Pan dulce
Receta: pan de guineo de trigo integral
The holidays can be a dietary minefield for people with diabetes.
That’s because a host of traditional dishes are laden with sodium, fat, and refined carbohydrates, making it a challenge to manage
blood glucose levels and weight.
The good news for those at the table who have diabetes: there are plenty of just-as-delicious recipes that make it easy to savor festive get-togethers while sticking to a special diet.
One such offering, Whole Wheat Banana Bread, is taken from from A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. This recipe yields 12 servings (1 loaf, 12 slices per loaf).
Ingredients:
Directions:
Las fiestas pueden ser un campo minado en la dieta para las personas con diabetes.
Esto se debe a que una gran cantidad de platos tradicionales están cargados de sodio, grasas y carbohidratos refinados, por lo que es un desafío controlar los niveles de glucosa en la sangre y el peso.
La buena noticia para aquellos en la mesa que tienen diabetes: hay muchas recetas deliciosas que facilitan saborear las reuniones festivas mientras se adhieren a una dieta especial.
Una oferta de este tipo, el pan integral de plátano, es tomado de A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. Esta receta produce 12 porciones (1 pan, 12 rebanadas por pan).
Ingredientes:
Indicaciones: