Sweet Bread

Recipe: Whole Wheat Banana Bread

The holidays can be a dietary minefield for people with diabetes.

That’s because a host of traditional dishes are laden with sodium, fat, and refined carbohydrates, making it a challenge to manage

blood glucose levels and weight.

The good news for those at the table who have diabetes: there are plenty of just-as-delicious recipes that make it easy to savor festive get-togethers while sticking to a special diet.

One such offering, Whole Wheat Banana Bread, is taken from from A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. This recipe yields 12 servings (1 loaf, 12 slices per loaf).

 

Sweeter with brown sugar.

Ingredients:

  • 1¼ cups ripe, mashed bananas
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2½ cups whole wheat flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Nonstick cooking spray

 

Ripe is best.

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Grease 8”x4” loaf pan using nonstick cooking spray.
  • In medium bowl, mix together banana, egg, applesauce, sugar, and brown sugar until well combined.
  • In separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt.
  • Add dry ingredients into wet, stirring until combined. Spoon batter into loaf pan.
  • Bake for about 50 minutes or until lightly golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into middle of bread.

Pan dulce

Receta: pan de guineo de trigo integral

Las fiestas pueden ser un campo minado en la dieta para las personas con diabetes.

Esto se debe a que una gran cantidad de platos tradicionales están cargados de sodio, grasas y carbohidratos refinados, por lo que es un desafío controlar los niveles de glucosa en la sangre y el peso.

La buena noticia para aquellos en la mesa que tienen diabetes: hay muchas recetas deliciosas que facilitan saborear las reuniones festivas mientras se adhieren a una dieta especial.

Una oferta de este tipo, el pan integral de plátano, es tomado de A Taste of Wellbeing: Favorite Recipes from the Registered Dietitians and Chefs. Esta receta produce 12 porciones (1 pan, 12 rebanadas por pan).

 

El puré de manzana mantiene el pan húmedo.

Ingredientes:

  • 1¼ tazas de guineo maduros, en puré
  • 1 huevo grande
  • 1/2 taza de puré de manzana
  • 1/2 taza de azúcar
  • 1/2 taza de azúcar morena
  • 2½ tazas de harina de trigo integral
  • 1 cucharada de polvo para hornear
  • 1/2 cucharadita de sal
  • Aceite en aerosol antiadherente

 

Más dulce con azúcar morena.

Indicaciones:

  • Precaliente el horno a 350 grados F.
  • Engrase un molde para pan de 8” x 4” con spray antiadherente para cocinar.
  • En un tazón mediano, mezcle el guineo, el huevo, el puré de manzana, el azúcar y el azúcar morena hasta que estén bien combinados.
  • En un recipiente aparte, cernir la harina, el polvo para hornear y la sal.
  • Agregue los ingredientes secos en los húmedos, revolviendo hasta que se mezclen. Vierta la mezcla en el molde.
  • Hornee durante unos 50 minutos o hasta que esté ligeramente dorado y salga limpio un palillo cuando sea insertado en la mitad del pan.

