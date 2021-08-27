- English
- Español
Sweet and Deep
Even if life isn’t always just a bowl of cherries, the sweet little buttons can make anybody’s life a little sweeter. Perfectly ripe cherries are a nearly unrivaled treat. Their short season is anticipated by all but the most jaded eaters. Make the most of the end of the season with this deep-dish treat.
Recipe: Deep-dish Cherry Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 rolled-out rounds deep-dish pie crust
- 1 cup (8 oz./250 g) sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- 2 Tbs. arrowroot
- 2 Tbs. cornstarch
- Pinch of salt
- 2 lb. (1 kg) sweet cherries, such as Royal Ann, Bing or Rainier, pitted
- 1 egg beaten with 1 tsp. water
Directions:
- Fit 1 dough round into a 9-inch (23-cm) deep-dish pie dish. Trim the edges flush with the rim of the dish.
- Using a cherry pie crust cutter according to the manufacturer’s instructions, cut out the top crust using the second dough round.
- Refrigerate the dough-lined pie dish and top crust for 30 minutes.
- While the crust is chilling, in a bowl, toss together the sugar, arrowroot, cornstarch and salt. Add the cherries and stir gently to combine. Let stand at room temperature until the dough is chilled.
- Position a rack in the lower third of an oven and preheat to 425°F (220°C).
- Pour the filling into the chilled pie shell.
- Place the top crust on the pie, trim the edges flush with the rim of the dish and crimp the edges to seal.
- Brush the top crust with the egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake the pie for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F (180°C).
- Bake until the filling bubbles and the crust is golden, 55 to 60 minutes more.
- Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool for at least 1 hour before slicing and serving. Serves 8.
Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen
Dulce y profundo
Incluso si la vida no siempre es un simple tazón de cerezas, los pequeños botones dulces pueden hacer que la vida de cualquiera sea un poco más dulce. Las cerezas perfectamente maduras son un placer casi inigualable. Su corta temporada es anticipada por todos, excepto por los comensales más hastiados. Aproveche al máximo el final de la temporada con esta delicia.
Receta: Pastel de cerezas ‘deep-dish’
Ingredientes:
- 2 círculos de masa de tarta ‘deep-dish’
- 1 taza (8 oz./250 g) de azúcar, y más para espolvorear
- 2 cucharadas de tapioca
- 2 cucharadas de harina de maíz
- Pizca de sal
- 2 lb (1 kg) de cerezas dulces, como Royal Ann, Bing o Rainier, sin hueso
- 1 huevo batido con 1 cucharadita de agua
Instrucciones:
- Coloque 1 masa circular en un molde deep-dish para tarta de 23 cm (9 pulgadas). Recorte los bordes al ras del borde del plato.
- Con un cortador de masa para tarta de cereza de acuerdo con las instrucciones del fabricante, corte la corteza superior con el segundo círculo de masa.
- Refrigere el molde para pastel forrado con la masa y la base superior durante 30 minutos.
- Mientras la corteza se enfría, en un bol, mezcle el azúcar, la tapioca, la harina de maíz y la sal. Agregue las cerezas y revuelva suavemente para combinar. Deje reposar a temperatura ambiente hasta que la masa se enfríe.
- Coloque una rejilla en el tercio inferior del horno y precaliente a 425°F (220°C).
- Vierta el relleno en la base para tarta enfriada.
- Coloque la corteza superior sobre el pastel, recorte los bordes al ras con el borde del plato y doble los bordes para sellar.
- Use una brocha para barnizar la corteza superior con el huevo batido y espolvoree con azúcar.
- Hornee el pastel durante 20 minutos, luego reduzca la temperatura del horno a 350°F (180°C).
- Hornee hasta que el relleno burbujee y la corteza esté dorada, de 55 a 60 minutos más.
- Transfiera el pastel a una rejilla y déjelo enfriar durante al menos 1 hora antes de cortarlo y servirlo. Rinde 8 porciones.
Fuente: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen