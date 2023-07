Swap for Safety

It is estimated that approximately 75,000 delivery workers rely on micro mobility vehicles such as electric bicycles, known as e-bikes.

The vehicles are used to distribute food, groceries, and packages across the five boroughs.

Still, fewer than 10% of e-bikes sold in New York City meet the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) standards that certify fire safety.

Costs can be prohibitive for workers, as the e-bikes that meet safety standards can cost an average of $2,500. By contrast, non-compliant electric mopeds, scooters, and e-bikes can be purchased online for $1,500 or less.

In response, a new program will provide financial assistance to delivery drivers seeking a fire-safe e-bike via a $1,500 rebate.

Applications are now open for the Equitable Commute Project’s (ECP) e-bike trade-in program. Eligible delivery drivers will be provided with a $1,500 rebate toward a fire-safe e-bike in exchange for their current micro-mobility vehicle.

The program comes in the wake of several deadly battery fires that have prompted the city to take action on e-bike safety standards.

The trade-in program is facilitated by the ECP, a coalition of seven organizations advancing economic access through sustainable micro mobility. Among the seven are Uber and DoorDash. ECP coalition member Spring Bank will offer credit-building financing to eligible applicants with an IDNYC, regardless of credit history. Other partners include Propel, a veteran-owned, Brooklyn-based bike shop; Tern, the e-bike manufacturer; Bosch, who makes the e-bike motors and batteries; Call2Recycle, who supports the safe collection; and My Battery Recyclers, who will transport and recycle the traded-in batteries.

The trade-in program will enable selected delivery workers to exchange their non-compliant e-bike, e-scooter, or e-moped for a $1,500 rebate toward a UL 2849-certified Tern Quick Haul, an e-bike known for its reliability and performance in delivery fleets, along with two Bosch batteries. The Tern and batteries will be offered to program participants for a total of $2,200, which is price-competitive with the popular Arrow e-bikes. NYC-based delivery workers with at least six months of work history are encouraged to apply.

“As e-bikes have grown in popularity across New York City, so too has the need to help ensure that everyone has access to devices from trusted and reputable suppliers,” said Sascha Owen, DoorDash’s Senior Manager of Government Affairs, in a statement. “The best way to fight fires caused by the lithium-ion batteries powering these devices is to stop them from happening in the first place. That’s why we’re committed to playing our part in supporting The Equitable Commute Project on important and necessary initiatives like this.”

ECP, its partners, and city officials will convene on July 24 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for the program’s first trade-in event, where selected participants can complete their e-bike exchange on-site.

“Delivery workers should not have to choose between making a living and safety. We’re proud to help get safer e-bikes into the hands of delivery workers,” said Josh Gold, Uber’s Senior Director for Public Policy. “By providing discounts and loan opportunities for new UL-certified e-bikes and certified lithium-ion batteries, the expensive price tag that too often acts as a blocker to safety should no longer have to be a concern.”

For more information, visit please visit equitablecommute.org/tradein.