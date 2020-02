Survivor Support

Federal grant combats domestic violence

By Gregg McQueen

Over a quarter higher.

Rates of domestic and intimate partner violence – defined as a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner – are reported 26% higher in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx than the rest of New York City.

While victims of domestic violence and their families face numerous obstacles, advocates argue that Latinx survivors in uptown communities can face additional difficulties. Lack of culturally competent and translation services, unease with police and the authorities, housing insecurity as well as limited financial resources, can all make a difficult situation far more daunting.

A new source of federal funding seeks to address these local concerns.

Over $2 million in federal funding, allocated through the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Legal Assistance for Victims Grant (LAV) Program, was announced in September 2019 for four organizations that provide legal services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Specifically, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Sanctuary for Families, Inc., New York Legal Assistance Group, Inc., and New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, Inc. were each selected to receive $600,000 to offer legal assistance for free or little to no cost to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

NMIC works with about 400 domestic violence survivors per year.

One recent NMIC client was a 31-year-old woman from Mexico, who had previously obtained temporary non-immigrant status as a domestic violence survivor with the organization’s assistance. She returned to NMIC in 2018, seeking assistance with her application to adjust status. In December 2019, her application was approved, and she has since obtained legal permanent residence, permitting her to travel to Mexico to visit with family – and allowing her to better provide for her two children – who are U.S. citizens.

“These critical legal and social services will provide the foundation for survivors and their families to heal and move toward self-sufficiency,” said Maria Lizardo, NMIC’s Executive Director.

The funding allocation was at the center of a February 10 press conference with Congressman Adriano Espaillat at NMIC’s Washington Heights headquarters.

“This funding will help women navigate the judicial system,” said Espaillat. “There’s also a component to provide shelter for battered women, support groups and counseling for them and their families.”

He noted that dozens of organizations nationwide receive LAV grants, with the Justice Department focusing on areas with high rates of domestic violence.

“Ensuring culturally competent and safe access to social, legal and vocational services is vital to empowering survivors by giving them the ability to escape cycles of abuse and finding stability within our community,” said Morgan Siegel, NMIC Assistant Director for Case Coordination.

Siegel explained that the NMIC will partner with Violence Intervention Program (VIP), Inc. to provide emergency shelter for families who need it based on a domestic violence situation.

“We provided an array of services for them, but one gaping hole we had was family law,” she said.

The grant funding will provide for a NMIC attorney to go into court and file papers for the victims in abuse cases.

“In the past we referred the survivors to legal services, but it was incumbent upon them to follow through,” said Rodrigo Sánchez-Camus, NMIC’s Director of Legal Services. “Many of the survivors would prefer to work with us because they trust us and have been dealing with us, so this will allow us to be there through that process.”

Espaillat said that improved legal assistance would ensure that perpetrators of domestic violence would be held accountable.

“Ultimately, this is a question of justice,” he said. “If you commit a crime, you should be prosecuted.”

For more information on NMIC, please visit nmic.org or call 212.822.8311.

Warning Signs of Domestic Violence

Source: National Domestic Violence Hotline

It’s not always easy to tell at the beginning of a relationship if it will become abusive. Many abusive partners may seem absolutely perfect in the early stages of a relationship. Possessive and controlling behaviors don’t always appear overnight, but rather emerge and intensify as the relationship grows.

Domestic violence doesn’t look the same in every relationship because every relationship is different. But one thing most abusive relationships have in common is that the abusive partner does many different kinds of things to have more power and control over their partner.

Some of the signs of an abusive relationship include a partner who:

Tells you that you can never do anything right

Shows extreme jealousy of your friends and time spent away

Keeps you or discourages you from seeing friends or family members

Insults, demeans or shames you with put-downs

Controls every penny spent in the household

Takes your money or refuses to give you money for necessary expenses

Looks at you or acts in ways that scare you

Controls who you see, where you go, or what you do

Prevents you from making your own decisions

Tells you that you are a bad parent or threatens to harm or take away your children

Prevents you from working or attending school

Destroys your property or threatens to hurt or kill your pets

Intimidates you with guns, knives or other weapons

Pressures you to have sex when you don’t want to or do things sexually you’re not comfortable with

Pressures you to use drugs or alcohol

Experiencing even one or two of these behaviors in a relationship is a red flag that abuse may be present. Remember, each type of abuse is serious, and no one deserves to experience abuse of any kind, for any reason. If you have concerns about what’s happening in your relationship, reach out for help.

You can contact NMIC at 212.822.8311.