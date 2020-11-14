Survey: More than one-third of foster teens identify as LGBTQAI+

More than one-third of teens in New York City foster care identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, agender or asexual and intersex (LGBTQAI+), according to a new report from the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

In a survey by ACS of 659 young people in foster care, more than 34 percent of youths ages 13 to 20 said they identified as LGBTQAI+, a substantially higher percentage than the proportion of LGBTQAI+ youth in the general population.

The survey also indicated that: LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care are more frequently youth of color and have higher risk factors, placements of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care differ from those of non-LGBTQAI+ youth and family experiences of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care can be challenging.

“This study provides new and powerful data on the representation of LGBTQAI+ young people in foster care, data which have not existed before,” said ACS Commissioner David A. Hansell. “ACS is committed to creating a safe and affirming environment where all young people can thrive, no matter their sexual orientation or gender-identity and expression, and that’s why the results of this groundbreaking survey are so important.”

The findings are included in a new report by ACS, which contracted with Theo Sandfort, PhD, Professor of Clinical Sociomedical Sciences in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, to conduct the survey.

“The high proportion of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care surprised me,” said Sandfort. “Why LGBTQAI+ youth are overrepresented is unfortunately something that this study cannot tell us. The relatively lower well-being among LGBTQAI+ youth found in this study is something that we see in LGBTQAI+ youth in general. However, this lower well-being also seems to result from more negative experiences that LGBTAQI+ youth have in foster care. It is important to further understand what the specific needs of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care are and how they can best be addressed.”

The study was funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Redlich Horwitz Foundation and New Yorkers For Children and also received support from the New York City Unity Project and the First Lady of New York City.

As a result of the survey, Hansell announced a multi-pronged response plan.

Among other actions, ACS will:

Form a dedicated LGBTQAI+ Committee

Work with foster care providers to expand recruitment targeting foster parents who would be interested in fostering the LGBTQAI+ youth population

Expand foster parent training for serving LGBTQAI+ young people

Revise and strengthen staff training on LGBTQAI+ issues.

Increase services and support for LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care.

Conduct further research studies

“We look forward to implementing our multi-pronged action plan, which will help us strengthen our policies and practices to improve the overall health and well-being of LGBTQAI+ youth in care,” Hansell said. “It is our hope that this work will serve as a national model for jurisdictions across the country so that all LGBTQAI+ youth in care get the services and support they need to succeed.”

To read the full survey, please visit on.nyc.gov/35lB4Mi.

The entire ACS Action Plan can be viewed below