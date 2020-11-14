- English
Survey: More than one-third of foster teens identify as LGBTQAI+
More than one-third of teens in New York City foster care identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, agender or asexual and intersex (LGBTQAI+), according to a new report from the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).
In a survey by ACS of 659 young people in foster care, more than 34 percent of youths ages 13 to 20 said they identified as LGBTQAI+, a substantially higher percentage than the proportion of LGBTQAI+ youth in the general population.
The survey also indicated that: LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care are more frequently youth of color and have higher risk factors, placements of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care differ from those of non-LGBTQAI+ youth and family experiences of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care can be challenging.
“This study provides new and powerful data on the representation of LGBTQAI+ young people in foster care, data which have not existed before,” said ACS Commissioner David A. Hansell. “ACS is committed to creating a safe and affirming environment where all young people can thrive, no matter their sexual orientation or gender-identity and expression, and that’s why the results of this groundbreaking survey are so important.”
The findings are included in a new report by ACS, which contracted with Theo Sandfort, PhD, Professor of Clinical Sociomedical Sciences in the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, to conduct the survey.
“The high proportion of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care surprised me,” said Sandfort. “Why LGBTQAI+ youth are overrepresented is unfortunately something that this study cannot tell us. The relatively lower well-being among LGBTQAI+ youth found in this study is something that we see in LGBTQAI+ youth in general. However, this lower well-being also seems to result from more negative experiences that LGBTAQI+ youth have in foster care. It is important to further understand what the specific needs of LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care are and how they can best be addressed.”
The study was funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Redlich Horwitz Foundation and New Yorkers For Children and also received support from the New York City Unity Project and the First Lady of New York City.
As a result of the survey, Hansell announced a multi-pronged response plan.
Among other actions, ACS will:
- Form a dedicated LGBTQAI+ Committee
- Work with foster care providers to expand recruitment targeting foster parents who would be interested in fostering the LGBTQAI+ youth population
- Expand foster parent training for serving LGBTQAI+ young people
- Revise and strengthen staff training on LGBTQAI+ issues.
- Increase services and support for LGBTQAI+ youth in foster care.
- Conduct further research studies
“We look forward to implementing our multi-pronged action plan, which will help us strengthen our policies and practices to improve the overall health and well-being of LGBTQAI+ youth in care,” Hansell said. “It is our hope that this work will serve as a national model for jurisdictions across the country so that all LGBTQAI+ youth in care get the services and support they need to succeed.”
To read the full survey, please visit on.nyc.gov/35lB4Mi.
The entire ACS Action Plan can be viewed below
Encuesta: más de un tercio de los adolescentes de acogida se identifican como LGBTQAI +
Más de un tercio de los adolescentes en hogares de crianza temporal de la ciudad de Nueva York se identifican como lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transgénero, queer o cuestionándose, agredidos o asexuales e intersexuales (LGBTQAI+), de acuerdo con un nuevo informe de la Administración de Servicios Infantiles de la ciudad de Nueva York (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés).
En una encuesta realizada por ACS a 659 jóvenes en hogares de crianza, más del 34 por ciento de los jóvenes de 13 a 20 años dijeron que se identificaban como LGBTQAI+, un porcentaje sustancialmente más alto que la proporción de jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en la población general.
La encuesta también indicó que: los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en cuidado de crianza temporal son con mayor frecuencia jóvenes de color y tienen factores de riesgo más altos, la colocación de jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en cuidado de crianza es diferente a la de los jóvenes no LGBTQAI+ y las experiencias familiares de los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en cuidado de crianza pueden ser desafiantes.
“Este estudio proporciona datos nuevos y poderosos sobre la representación de los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en hogares de acogida, datos que no existían antes”, dijo el comisionado de la ACS, David A. Hansell. “ACS se compromete a crear un entorno seguro y positivo en el que todos los jóvenes puedan prosperar, sin importar su orientación sexual o identidad y expresión de género, y es por eso que los resultados de esta innovadora encuesta son tan importantes”.
Los hallazgos se incluyen en un nuevo informe de ACS, que contrató a Theo Sandfort, PhD, profesor de Ciencias Clínicas Sociomédicas en el Departamento de Psiquiatría de la Facultad de Médicos y Cirujanos Vagelos de la Universidad Columbia, para realizar la encuesta.
“La alta proporción de jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en hogares de crianza me sorprendió”, dijo Sandfort. “Lamentablemente, este estudio no puede decirnos por qué los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ están sobrerrepresentados. El bienestar relativamente menor entre los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ encontrado en este estudio es algo que vemos en los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en general. Sin embargo, este menor bienestar también parece ser el resultado de experiencias más negativas que los jóvenes LGBTAQI+ tienen en hogares de crianza. Es importante comprender mejor cuáles son las necesidades específicas de los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en los hogares de crianza y cuál es la mejor manera de enfrentarlas”.
El estudio fue financiado por la Fundación Annie E. Casey, la Fundación Redlich Horwitz y New Yorkers For Children y también recibió el apoyo del Proyecto Unity de la ciudad de Nueva York y la primera dama de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Como resultado de la encuesta, Hansell anunció un plan de respuesta de múltiples frentes.
Entre otras acciones, ACS:
- Formará un comité específico LGBTQAI+
- Trabajará con proveedores de cuidado de crianza temporal para expandir el reclutamiento dirigido a padres de crianza temporal que estarían interesados en criar a la población joven LGBTQAI+
- Ampliar la capacitación de padres de crianza temporal para atender a los jóvenes LGBTQAI+
- Revisar y fortalecer la capacitación del personal sobre temas LGBTQAI+
- Aumentar los servicios y el apoyo para los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ en hogares de crianza.
- Realizar más estudios de investigación.
“Esperamos implementar nuestro plan de acción de múltiples frentes, que nos ayudará a fortalecer nuestras políticas y prácticas para mejorar la salud y el bienestar general de los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ bajo cuidado”, dijo Hansell. “Esperamos que este trabajo sirva como modelo nacional para las jurisdicciones de todo el país, de modo que todos los jóvenes LGBTQAI+ bajo cuidado reciban los servicios y el apoyo que necesitan para tener éxito”.
Para leer la encuesta completa, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/35lB4Mi.