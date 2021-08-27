Sure Shots

Independent pharmacies build on community trust

By Gregg McQueen

Keep it simple.

Yolanda Meléndez knows that the simplest approach was best with residents to whom she regularly supplies prescription medicine as their clinical pharmacist – especially the older clients.

Meléndez provides medicine and counsel from her post at St. Jesus Pharmacy in Washington Heights – at 4180 Broadway, right in the middle of the uptown immigrant enclave now known as the “Little Dominican Republic.”

St. Jesus has served residents for 35 years.

In February, the independent pharmacy received the Moderna vaccine to administer to individuals 60 and over – and Meléndez has been on a mission since, keeping outreach as basic and direct as possible.

“We went the pen-and-paper route with our regular customers,” she explained. “They filled out a form and we called them back for a vaccine appointment. I’d call and say ‘Hey, I have an open slot.’”

“I’ve been urging everyone to get vaccinated,” she added. “We don’t want to see any more of our family members stricken by this.”

Meléndez estimated that more than 80 percent of the pharmacy’s customers have received a shot, thanks to strong outreach and awareness efforts in both English and Spanish. Waging battle against the persistent disinformation found on social media and from unreliable gossip sources is key. The ability to speak to and answer clients’ concerns with accurate medical facts has proven as important as being able to do so fluently and competently in the language most familiar to clients.

“We vaccinated well over 1,000 people between February and June,” she said. “These patients were elderly and were so afraid of being outside. The fact that they could go someplace they felt safe to get the vaccine, you can’t put a price on that.”

Meléndez encountered vaccine hesitancy among some community members, especially the elderly and undocumented individuals, but suggested the pharmacy’s decades-long tenure and the personal relationships forged helped ease the apprehension.

“Our early customers, we’re now serving their children and grandchildren,” Meléndez said. “Families have been with us for decades. We know them well.”‎

“It makes it easier because people around here know us, trust us,” she noted. “And they knew that if they had any issues or side effects they could call us, and the person who gave them the shot would actually return their phone call, not some stranger at the other end.”‎

St. Jesus Pharmacy became the first independent pharmacy in Northern Manhattan to offer the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Meléndez.‎ The storefront shop is one of 2,500 independent pharmacists that comprise the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY)‎. Throughout the pandemic, the pharmacies, many mom-and-pop small businesses, have been at the forefront of the state’s Covid-19 response, especially in underserved communities hardest hit by the pandemic such as Northern Manhattan. The store regularly administers other vaccinations, including shots for flu, pneumonia, meningitis and tetanus.

“As soon as we got the Covid vaccine, we put out flyers on the window, letting people know we had it,” said Meléndez.

Currently, St. Jesus Pharmacy is not offering Covid-19 shots due to lack of staffing, but Meléndez expects that vaccinations will resume in the coming weeks.

“It’s very important, the role that independent pharmacies play in getting neighborhoods this vaccine,” she said. “Just to have someone come back to me and say ‘You have helped me,’ and seeing the relief on their face that they could get their vaccine at a local place and not have to go far, that means so much.”

St. Jesus Pharmacy is located at 4180 Broadway (corner of 177th Street), New York, NY 10033. The phone number is 212.923.5733.