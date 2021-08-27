- English
Independent pharmacies build on community trust
By Gregg McQueen
Keep it simple.
Yolanda Meléndez knows that the simplest approach was best with residents to whom she regularly supplies prescription medicine as their clinical pharmacist – especially the older clients.
Meléndez provides medicine and counsel from her post at St. Jesus Pharmacy in Washington Heights – at 4180 Broadway, right in the middle of the uptown immigrant enclave now known as the “Little Dominican Republic.”
St. Jesus has served residents for 35 years.
In February, the independent pharmacy received the Moderna vaccine to administer to individuals 60 and over – and Meléndez has been on a mission since, keeping outreach as basic and direct as possible.
“We went the pen-and-paper route with our regular customers,” she explained. “They filled out a form and we called them back for a vaccine appointment. I’d call and say ‘Hey, I have an open slot.’”
“I’ve been urging everyone to get vaccinated,” she added. “We don’t want to see any more of our family members stricken by this.”
Meléndez estimated that more than 80 percent of the pharmacy’s customers have received a shot, thanks to strong outreach and awareness efforts in both English and Spanish. Waging battle against the persistent disinformation found on social media and from unreliable gossip sources is key. The ability to speak to and answer clients’ concerns with accurate medical facts has proven as important as being able to do so fluently and competently in the language most familiar to clients.
“We vaccinated well over 1,000 people between February and June,” she said. “These patients were elderly and were so afraid of being outside. The fact that they could go someplace they felt safe to get the vaccine, you can’t put a price on that.”
Meléndez encountered vaccine hesitancy among some community members, especially the elderly and undocumented individuals, but suggested the pharmacy’s decades-long tenure and the personal relationships forged helped ease the apprehension.
“Our early customers, we’re now serving their children and grandchildren,” Meléndez said. “Families have been with us for decades. We know them well.”
“It makes it easier because people around here know us, trust us,” she noted. “And they knew that if they had any issues or side effects they could call us, and the person who gave them the shot would actually return their phone call, not some stranger at the other end.”
St. Jesus Pharmacy became the first independent pharmacy in Northern Manhattan to offer the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Meléndez. The storefront shop is one of 2,500 independent pharmacists that comprise the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY). Throughout the pandemic, the pharmacies, many mom-and-pop small businesses, have been at the forefront of the state’s Covid-19 response, especially in underserved communities hardest hit by the pandemic such as Northern Manhattan. The store regularly administers other vaccinations, including shots for flu, pneumonia, meningitis and tetanus.
“As soon as we got the Covid vaccine, we put out flyers on the window, letting people know we had it,” said Meléndez.
Currently, St. Jesus Pharmacy is not offering Covid-19 shots due to lack of staffing, but Meléndez expects that vaccinations will resume in the coming weeks.
“It’s very important, the role that independent pharmacies play in getting neighborhoods this vaccine,” she said. “Just to have someone come back to me and say ‘You have helped me,’ and seeing the relief on their face that they could get their vaccine at a local place and not have to go far, that means so much.”
St. Jesus Pharmacy is located at 4180 Broadway (corner of 177th Street), New York, NY 10033. The phone number is 212.923.5733.
Vacunas seguras
Farmacias independientes construyen confianza comunitaria
Por Gregg McQueen
Mantenerlo simple.
Yolanda Meléndez sabe que el enfoque más sencillo es el mejor con los residentes a quienes ella les suministra regularmente medicamentos recetados como su farmacéutica clínica, especialmente con los clientes de más edad.
Meléndez proporciona medicina y asesoría desde su puesto en la Farmacia St. Jesús, en Washington Heights, en el No. 4180 de Broadway, justo en medio del enclave de inmigrantes del Alto Manhattan ahora conocido como la “Pequeña República Dominicana”.
La farmacia ha servido a los residentes durante 35 años.
En febrero, la farmacia independiente recibió la vacuna Moderna para administrar a las personas de 60 años o más, y Meléndez ha estado en una misión desde entonces, manteniendo el alcance lo más básico y directo posible.
“Seguimos la ruta del lápiz y papel con nuestros clientes habituales”, explicó. “Completaban un formulario y los volvíamos a llamar para una cita de vacunación. Llamaba y decía: hola, tengo un espacio disponible”.
“He estado instando a todos a que se vacunen”, agregó. “No queremos ver a más miembros de nuestra familia afectados por esto”.
Meléndez calculó que más del 80 por ciento de los clientes de la farmacia han recibido una vacuna gracias a los fuertes esfuerzos de divulgación y concientización tanto en inglés como en español. Es clave librar una batalla contra la desinformación persistente que se encuentra en las redes sociales y de fuentes de chismes poco fiables. La capacidad de hablar y responder a las inquietudes de los clientes con datos médicos precisos ha demostrado ser tan importante como poder hacerlo con fluidez y competencia en el idioma más familiar para los clientes.
“Vacunamos a más de 1,000 personas entre febrero y junio”, dijo. “Estos pacientes eran ancianos y tenían mucho miedo de estar afuera. El hecho de que pudieran ir a vacunarse a algún lugar en el que se sintieran seguros, no se le puede poner precio a eso”.
Meléndez encontró dudas sobre las vacunas entre algunos miembros de la comunidad, especialmente los ancianos e indocumentados, pero sugirió que la permanencia de la farmacia durante décadas, y las relaciones personales que se han forjado en ese tiempo, ayudaron a aliviar la aprehensión.
“Ahora servimos a hijos y nietos de nuestros primeros clientes”, dijo Meléndez. “Las familias han estado con nosotros durante décadas. Les conocemos bien”.
“Lo hace más fácil porque la gente de aquí nos conoce, confía en nosotros”, señaló. “Y sabían que si tenían algún problema o efecto secundario podían llamarnos, y la persona que les inyectó realmente devolvería la llamada telefónica, no un extraño al otro lado”.
La Farmacia St. Jesús se convirtió en la primera farmacia independiente en el norte de Manhattan en ofrecer la vacuna contra la Covid-19, de acuerdo con Meléndez. La tienda es uno de los 2,500 farmacéuticos independientes que componen la Sociedad de Farmacéuticos del estado de Nueva York (PSSNY, por sus siglas en inglés). A lo largo de la pandemia, las farmacias, muchas pequeñas empresas familiares, han estado a la vanguardia de la respuesta estatal a la Covid-19, especialmente en las comunidades desatendidas más afectadas por la pandemia, como el norte de Manhattan. La tienda administra regularmente otras vacunas, como la de la gripe, la neumonía, la meningitis y el tétanos.
“Tan pronto como recibimos la vacuna Covid, colocamos volantes en la ventana para que la gente supiera que la teníamos”, dijo Meléndez.
Actualmente, la Farmacia St. Jesús no ofrece vacunas de Covid-19 debido a la falta de personal, pero Meléndez espera que la vacunación se reanude en las próximas semanas.
“Es muy importante el papel que juegan las farmacias independientes para que los vecindarios reciban esta vacuna”, dijo. “El simple hecho de que alguien regrese y me diga ‘Me has ayudado’ y ver el alivio en su rostro de que pudieron vacunarse en un lugar local y no tener que ir muy lejos, eso significa mucho”.
La Farmacia St. Jesús está ubicada en el No. 4180 de Broadway (esquina con la calle 177), Nueva York, NY 10033. El número de teléfono es 212.923.5733.