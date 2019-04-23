- English
- Español
Supreme Court ponders citizenship question for 2020 Census
As the Supreme Court justices met on Tues., Apr. 23rd to hear arguments over whether the Trump administration can include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, advocates and elected officials in New York and Washington D.C. decried the question as unconstitutional and said it would lead to an undercount.
Almost immediately after taking office, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has sought to add the question to the Census.
But in subsequent findings, federal judges have determined that Ross had violated federal law and the Constitution in adding the question to the survey.
District courts in New York, California and Maryland have blocked the administration’s bid to add the citizenship question.
In March 2019, the Commerce Secretary appeared before the House Oversight Committee.
“The census question will not ask about legal status of the respondent,” said Ross in his testimony. “It simply asks about the factual status, citizen or not, and some questions about where they came from. There’s nothing in the census data that can be used by enforcement authorities for immigration or for any other purpose.”
The matter is now before the Supreme Court.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James was among those presenting arguments before the Court this past Tuesday.
James, who indicated that as many as 6 million people could fail to respond to the Census due to fear of revealing citizenship status, said adding the controversial question would be a blow to fairness, which she called “one of our nation’s core tenants.”
“Fairness requires that assistance reaches those who need it the most. It requires that communities have equal representation in government and that no group, or neighborhood, or individual is marginalized,” she said in a statement.
“Adding a question about citizenship to the census would lead to undercounting communities across America, particularly in immigrant and Hispanic communities. It would mean that communities entitled to resources wouldn’t get those resources. It would deny certain communities equal representation,” James said. “So in the interest of fairness — in the interest of upholding this quintessential American promise — we are obligated to ensure the most accurate count possible in the 2020 Census. After all, everyone counts, and therefore, everyone must be counted. For this reason, we could not allow the addition of the citizenship question to the decennial census go unchallenged.”
After hearing oral arguments, the Supreme Court justices appear split along ideological lines on the citizenship question.
During questioning of the Trump administration’s attorney, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor remarked, “There’s no doubt that people will respond less” to the Census if the question is added. Associate Justice Elena Kagan said the move to add the question is “a contrived one.”
Other justices who are considered more conservative voices on the bench, including Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, indicated they believed Ross had acted within his rights as Commerce Secretary in adding the question.
The Court is expected to rule sometime in June.
In New York on Tuesday, members of the New York Counts 2020 Coalition asked Governor Cuomo to provide another $20 million for Census outreach — in addition to the $20 million the state recently approved in the 2019-20 budget — and asked the city to kick in $40 million of its own.
“Regardless of what the Supreme Court rules on the citizenship question, the impact of this proposal is already being felt across the country, and especially here in New York City,” said Councilmember Carlos Menchaca. “After a year talking about how damaging this question would be, and two years of heightened ICE raids, family separations, and deportations, we need a robust outreach operation to count every New Yorker.”
“We know that working families rely on food stamps, and an undercount in the 2020 Census is another threat to SNAP,” said Santa Soriano-Vásquez, Director of Government Relations for the Community Service Society (CSS). “We will lose funding for Section 8, we will lose funding for public schools. Our organizations need funding to protect our communities.”
Steve Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), pointed out that California has already allocated more than $100 million for Census outreach.
“That’s why New York Counts 2020 is asking for the state to add an additional $20 million in state funding and for the city to allocate at least $40 million in city funding,” said Choi, “so that we can stave off the loss of billions in federal funding and two Congressional seats.”
Corte Suprema pondera pregunta sobre ciudadanía
Dado que jueces de la Corte Suprema se reúnen el martes 23 de abril para escuchar argumentos sobre si el gobierno de Trump puede incluir una pregunta sobre ciudadanía en el Censo de 2020, defensores y funcionarios en Nueva York y Washington D.C. Denunciaron la pregunta como inconstitucional y dijo que llevaría a un recuento insuficiente.
Casi inmediatamente después de asumir el cargo, el secretario de Comercio de los Estados Unidos, Wilbur Ross, trató de agregar la pregunta al Censo.
Pero en hallazgos posteriores, los jueces federales determinaron que Ross había violado la ley federal y la Constitución al agregar la pregunta a la encuesta.
Los tribunales de distrito de Nueva York, California y Maryland han bloqueado el intento de la administración de agregar la pregunta sobre ciudadanía.
En marzo de 2019, el secretario de Comercio compareció ante el Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara.
“La pregunta del censo no indagará sobre el estatus legal del encuestado”, dijo Ross en su testimonio. “Simplemente pregunta sobre el estado de hecho, ciudadano o no, y algunas preguntas sobre de dónde provienen. No hay nada en los datos del censo que pueda ser utilizado por las autoridades de cumplimiento de la ley para la inmigración o para cualquier otro propósito”.
El asunto está ahora ante el Tribunal Supremo. La fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, estuvo entre quienes presentaron argumentos ante la Corte el martes pasado.
James, quien indicó que hasta 6 millones de personas podrían no responder al Censo debido al temor de revelar el estatus de ciudadanía, dijo que la controversial pregunta sería un golpe a la justicia, que llamó “uno de los principales inquilinos de nuestra nación”.
“La imparcialidad requiere que la asistencia llegue a quienes más la necesitan. Requiere que las comunidades tengan igual representación en el gobierno y que ningún grupo, vecindario o individuo esté marginado”, dijo en un comunicado.
“Agregar una pregunta sobre ciudadanía al censo llevaría a un conteo insuficiente de las comunidades en todo Estados Unidos, particularmente en las de inmigrantes e hispanos. Significaría que las comunidades con derecho a recursos no los obtendrían. Negaría a ciertas comunidades una representación igualitaria”, dijo James. “Por lo tanto, en aras de la imparcialidad, en aras de respetar esta promesa estadounidense por excelencia, estamos obligados a garantizar el recuento más preciso posible en el Censo de 2020″. Después de todo, todos cuentan, y por lo tanto, todos deben ser contados. Por esta razón, no pudimos permitir que la adición de la pregunta sobre ciudadanía al censo decenal quedara sin respuesta”.
Después de escuchar los argumentos orales, los jueces de la Corte Suprema parecen divididos en líneas ideológicas sobre la pregunta de ciudadanía.
Durante el interrogatorio al abogado de la administración Trump del fiscal general de los Estados Unidos, Noel Francisco, la jueza asociada Sonia Sotomayor comentó: “No hay duda de que la gente responderá menos” al Censo si se agrega la pregunta. La jueza asociada Elena Kagan dijo que la medida para agregar la pregunta es “una inventada”.
Otros jueces que se consideran voces más conservadoras en el banco, incluidos los jueces Samuel Alito y Neil Gorsuch, indicaron que creían que Ross había actuado dentro de sus derechos como secretario de Comercio al agregar la pregunta.
Se espera que la Corte se pronuncie en algún momento de junio.
El martes, en Nueva York, miembros de la Coalición Nueva York Cuenta 2020 pidieron al gobernador Cuomo proporcionar otros $20 millones de dólares para la divulgación del Censo, además de los $20 millones que el estado aprobó recientemente en el presupuesto de 2019-20, y pidieron a la ciudad participar aportando $40 millones de dólares propios.
“Independientemente de lo que decida la Corte Suprema sobre la pregunta de ciudadanía, el impacto de esta propuesta ya se está sintiendo en todo el país, y especialmente en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el concejal Carlos Menchaca. “Después de un año hablando sobre lo perjudicial que sería esta pregunta, y dos años de redadas del ICE, separaciones familiares y deportaciones intensas, necesitamos una sólida operación de alcance para contar a todos los neoyorquinos”.
“Sabemos que las familias trabajadoras dependen de los cupones de alimentos, y un recuento incompleto en el Censo de 2020 es otra amenaza para SNAP”, dijo Santa Soriano-Vásquez, directora de Relaciones Gubernamentales para la Sociedad de Servicio Comunitario (CSS, por sus siglas en inglés). “Perderemos fondos para la Sección 8, perderemos fondos para las escuelas públicas. Nuestras organizaciones necesitan fondos para proteger a nuestras comunidades”.
Steve Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), señaló que California ya ha asignado más de $100 millones de dólares para la divulgación sobre el Censo.
“Es por eso que Nueva York Cuenta 2020 está pidiendo al estado que agregue $20 millones de dólares adicionales en fondos estatales y que la ciudad asigne al menos $40 millones de dólares en fondos municipales”, dijo Choi, “para que podamos evitar la pérdida de miles de millones en fondos federales y dos escaños en el Congreso”.