Supreme Court ponders citizenship question for 2020 Census

As the Supreme Court justices met on Tues., Apr. 23rd to hear arguments over whether the Trump administration can include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, advocates and elected officials in New York and Washington D.C. decried the question as unconstitutional and said it would lead to an undercount.

Almost immediately after taking office, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has sought to add the question to the Census.

But in subsequent findings, federal judges have determined that Ross had violated federal law and the Constitution in adding the question to the survey.

District courts in New York, California and Maryland have blocked the administration’s bid to add the citizenship question.

In March 2019, the Commerce Secretary appeared before the House Oversight Committee.

“The census question will not ask about legal status of the respondent,” said Ross in his testimony. “It simply asks about the factual status, citizen or not, and some questions about where they came from. There’s nothing in the census data that can be used by enforcement authorities for immigration or for any other purpose.”

The matter is now before the Supreme Court.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James was among those presenting arguments before the Court this past Tuesday.

James, who indicated that as many as 6 million people could fail to respond to the Census due to fear of revealing citizenship status, said adding the controversial question would be a blow to fairness, which she called “one of our nation’s core tenants.”

“Fairness requires that assistance reaches those who need it the most. It requires that communities have equal representation in government and that no group, or neighborhood, or individual is marginalized,” she said in a statement.

“Adding a question about citizenship to the census would lead to undercounting communities across America, particularly in immigrant and Hispanic communities. It would mean that communities entitled to resources wouldn’t get those resources. It would deny certain communities equal representation,” James said. “So in the interest of fairness — in the interest of upholding this quintessential American promise — we are obligated to ensure the most accurate count possible in the 2020 Census. After all, everyone counts, and therefore, everyone must be counted. For this reason, we could not allow the addition of the citizenship question to the decennial census go unchallenged.”

After hearing oral arguments, the Supreme Court justices appear split along ideological lines on the citizenship question.

During questioning of the Trump administration’s attorney, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor remarked, “There’s no doubt that people will respond less” to the Census if the question is added. Associate Justice Elena Kagan said the move to add the question is “a contrived one.”

Other justices who are considered more conservative voices on the bench, including Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, indicated they believed Ross had acted within his rights as Commerce Secretary in adding the question.

The Court is expected to rule sometime in June.

In New York on Tuesday, members of the New York Counts 2020 Coalition asked Governor Cuomo to provide another $20 million for Census outreach — in addition to the $20 million the state recently approved in the 2019-20 budget — and asked the city to kick in $40 million of its own.

“Regardless of what the Supreme Court rules on the citizenship question, the impact of this proposal is already being felt across the country, and especially here in New York City,” said Councilmember Carlos Menchaca. “After a year talking about how damaging this question would be, and two years of heightened ICE raids, family separations, and deportations, we need a robust outreach operation to count every New Yorker.”

“We know that working families rely on food stamps, and an undercount in the 2020 Census is another threat to SNAP,” said Santa Soriano-Vásquez, Director of Government Relations for the Community Service Society (CSS). “We will lose funding for Section 8, we will lose funding for public schools. Our organizations need funding to protect our communities.”

Steve Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), pointed out that California has already allocated more than $100 million for Census outreach.

“That’s why New York Counts 2020 is asking for the state to add an additional $20 million in state funding and for the city to allocate at least $40 million in city funding,” said Choi, “so that we can stave off the loss of billions in federal funding and two Congressional seats.”