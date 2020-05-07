Though universal, the cover image this week comes from Amsterdam.
There, the street artist known as FAKE (@IAMFAKE) created a mural, and quickly followed with a free (and downloadable) print. The new piece is entitled Super Nurse. FAKE’s intention for this project is to raise awareness, and as a “thank you” to all the healthcare and medical professionals risking their health currently battling COVID-19 worldwide.
FAKE explains:
Hope you are safe and well!
I made a sketch of this piece on the night our country got the news that we were all going to have to stay home for a minimum of 3 weeks. It was at this point that I realized things were getting serious, and the healthcare professionals were the ones fighting on the frontline for all of us, having no choice but to expose themselves everyday to patients who have the virus. That inspired me to create Super Nurse, a tribute to all professional healthcare workers around the world who risk their lives so that the rest of us can be safe. I also wanted to encourage them in these challenging times, to lift their spirits, and send them love and appreciation.
I have created a free download of a poster in A2 size on my site:
Aunque es universal, la imagen de portada de esta semana proviene de Ámsterdam, donde el artista callejero conocido como FAKE (@IAMFAKE) creó un mural y rápidamente lo siguió con una impresión gratuita (y descargable).
La nueva pieza se titula Super Nurse. La intención de FAKE para este proyecto es crear conciencia, y ofrecer una nota de “gracias” a todos los profesionales de la salud y médicos que arriesgan su salud actualmente luchando contra COVID-19 en todo el mundo.
FAKE explica:
¡Espero que estés seguro y bien! Hice un bosquejo de esto la noche en que nuestro país recibió la noticia de que todos tendríamos que quedarnos en casa por un mínimo de 3 semanas. Fue entonces cuando me di cuenta de que las cosas se estaban poniendo serias.
Los profesionales de la salud fueron los que lucharon en la primera línea por todos nosotros, no tuvieron más remedio que exponerse todos los días a los pacientes que tienen el virus. Eso me inspiró a crear Super Nurse, un homenaje a todos los profesionales de la salud que arriesgan sus vidas para que el resto de nosotros podamos estar seguros. También es para animarlos en estos tiempos difíciles, levantarles el ánimo y enviarles amor y agradecimiento.
He creado una descarga gratuita de un póster en tamaño A2 en mi sitio: