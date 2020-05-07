Super



Though universal, the cover image this week comes from Amsterdam.

There, the street artist known as FAKE (@IAMFAKE) created a mural, and quickly followed with a free (and downloadable) print. The new piece is entitled Super Nurse. FAKE’s intention for this project is to raise awareness, and as a “thank you” to all the healthcare and medical professionals risking their health currently battling COVID-19 worldwide.

FAKE explains:

Hope you are safe and well!

I made a sketch of this piece on the night our country got the news that we were all going to have to stay home for a minimum of 3 weeks. It was at this point that I realized things were getting serious, and the healthcare professionals were the ones fighting on the frontline for all of us, having no choice but to expose themselves everyday to patients who have the virus. That inspired me to create Super Nurse, a tribute to all professional healthcare workers around the world who risk their lives so that the rest of us can be safe. I also wanted to encourage them in these challenging times, to lift their spirits, and send them love and appreciation.

I have created a free download of a poster in A2 size on my site:

highonspraypaint.com/product/ super-nurse-2/

@IAMFAKE