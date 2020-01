Super Spice

Recipe: Mini Bell Pepper Nachos

With the Super Bowl LIV just days away, there is as much excitement about the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as there is about the snacks to be enjoyed with fellow fans. The annual football game is rated the second largest food consumption day of the year, and ShopRite’s registered dietitians have sought to put together a few splurge-worthy recipes that won’t wreck your diet.

Here is just one – Mini Bell Pepper Nachos – that is easy to prepare and packed with flavor – without the calorie overload.

Mini Bell Pepper Nachos

Prep: 20 minutes

Bake: 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 pound 93% lean ground beef

2 tablespoons less sodium taco seasoning

1 bag (1 pound) mini sweet peppers, tops trimmed and halved lengthwise

1 cup drained and rinsed reduced sodium black beans

½ cup drained canned or thawed frozen corn

1 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped

1 Roma tomato, chopped

1½ cups shredded romaine lettuce

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. Spray rimmed baking pan with cooking spray. In large skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until browned, breaking up beef with side of spoon. Stir in taco seasoning and ½ cup water; heat to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook and stir 3 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Makes about 3 cups.

Place peppers, cut side up, on prepared pan; top with beef mixture, beans, corn and cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown and cheese melts.

Serve nachos topped with avocado, tomato, lettuce and yogurt.

Feel free to customize nachos with black olives, cilantro, green onions, hot sauce, jalapeño, limes, radish, red onion or salsa – or any other condiment or accompaniment. Whatever will make your Super Bowl spread the tastiest around, enjoy in full flavor with friends and family.

