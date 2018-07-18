- English
Summer Stock
City College of the City University of New York (CUNY) students (from left) Joaly Burgos and Janielle Moye participated as volunteers this summer in Puerto Rico, handling construction work through the CUNY Services Corps. They discuss the project with Queens College (QC) President Félix V. Matos Rodríguez at an informational lunch organized by Cecilia Britez, who manages the QC Corps. Launched in 2013, the Service Corps creates opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to work on civic projects.
For more information, please visit www1.cuny.edu/sites/servicecorps.
Estudiantes de servicio
Las estudiantes de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY) (desde la izquierda) Joaly Burgos y Janielle Moye participaron como voluntarias este verano en Puerto Rico, encargándose de trabajo de construcción a través de CUNY Services Corps. Discuten el proyecto con el presidente de Queens College (QC), Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, en un almuerzo informativo organizado por Cecilia Britez, quien administra QC Corps. Lanzado en 2013, Service Corps crea oportunidades para estudiantes, docentes y personal para trabajar en proyectos cívicos.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www1.cuny.edu/sites/servicecorps.