Summer Stock

City College of the City University of New York (CUNY) students (from left) Joaly Burgos and Janielle Moye participated as volunteers this summer in Puerto Rico, handling construction work through the CUNY Services Corps. They discuss the project with Queens College (QC) President Félix V. Matos Rodríguez at an informational lunch organized by Cecilia Britez, who manages the QC Corps. Launched in 2013, the Service Corps creates opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to work on civic projects.

For more information, please visit www1.cuny.edu/sites/servicecorps.