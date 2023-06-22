Summer School for Teachers

A new report out gives high marks to the city’s latest push for higher literacy – but posits that teachers will need extra time to implement the new program by the fall semester.

The Adams administration announced a new initiative this past spring, “NYC Reads.” It is designed to put reading and literacy at the forefront of the city’s public schools and to prevent further declines in literacy capacity. Dubbed “The Creative Curriculum,” along with “Teaching Strategies GOLD,” both programs are slated for roll out in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Mayor’s Office, only half of New York City students are proficient in reading.

“Program staff will receive intensive professional learning in the spring and summer in preparation for implementation in the fall, ensuring that all children are able to enter kindergarten with the literacy and math skills needed for academic success,” read the May 9announcement from the Mayor’s Office.

While the nationally recognized program was called a “positive first step,” education advocates say teachers have not had enough time to learn the new curriculum.

Educators for Excellence-New York (E4E-NY) said summer training for teachers must be a top priority to so they can teach successfully in the fall.

Most of the teachers will be working with materials they have never taught, according to E4E-NY. Even before the major policy shift, only 33 percent of the city’s public school teachers reported receiving training for the 2022 – 2023 curriculum.

“We know that New York City is committed to investing $35 million dollars in development and training, to ensure NYC Reads becomes the gold standard for other large cities to follow,” said Marielys Divanne, E4E-NY Executive Director. “It’s critical that the money is spent with care, but also a sense of urgency this summer, because the new school year will be here before we know it.”

The problem is not uniquely endemic to just New York City. The Voices from the Classroom 2023 survey questionnaire was developed by 16 Educators for Excellence teacher members from across the United States. It found that only 36 percent of teachers nationally said they had the curricular materials needed for effective instruction, and only 30 percent received the training to effectively implement their materials.

“’NYC Reads’ is a bold and progressive first step because it aims to address the nation-wide crisis in instructional coherence,” said Fran Gachett, a public school literacy coach. “Now is the time to make sure it’s successful by working this summer to give educators the training they need, and aligned assessments that inform how we make improvements.”

For more information about the city’s new literacy program, please visit shorturl.at/jKZ47.

For more information about Educators for Excellence, please visit e4e.org.