Summer School for Teachers
A new report out gives high marks to the city’s latest push for higher literacy – but posits that teachers will need extra time to implement the new program by the fall semester.
The Adams administration announced a new initiative this past spring, “NYC Reads.” It is designed to put reading and literacy at the forefront of the city’s public schools and to prevent further declines in literacy capacity. Dubbed “The Creative Curriculum,” along with “Teaching Strategies GOLD,” both programs are slated for roll out in the 2023-2024 school year.
According to the Mayor’s Office, only half of New York City students are proficient in reading.“Program staff will receive intensive professional learning in the spring and summer in preparation for implementation in the fall, ensuring that all children are able to enter kindergarten with the literacy and math skills needed for academic success,” read the May 9th announcement from the Mayor’s Office.
While the nationally recognized program was called a “positive first step,” education advocates say teachers have not had enough time to learn the new curriculum.
Educators for Excellence-New York (E4E-NY) said summer training for teachers must be a top priority to so they can teach successfully in the fall.
Most of the teachers will be working with materials they have never taught, according to E4E-NY. Even before the major policy shift, only 33 percent of the city’s public school teachers reported receiving training for the 2022 – 2023 curriculum.
“We know that New York City is committed to investing $35 million dollars in development and training, to ensure NYC Reads becomes the gold standard for other large cities to follow,” said Marielys Divanne, E4E-NY Executive Director. “It’s critical that the money is spent with care, but also a sense of urgency this summer, because the new school year will be here before we know it.”
The problem is not uniquely endemic to just New York City. The Voices from the Classroom 2023 survey questionnaire was developed by 16 Educators for Excellence teacher members from across the United States. It found that only 36 percent of teachers nationally said they had the curricular materials needed for effective instruction, and only 30 percent received the training to effectively implement their materials.
“’NYC Reads’ is a bold and progressive first step because it aims to address the nation-wide crisis in instructional coherence,” said Fran Gachett, a public school literacy coach. “Now is the time to make sure it’s successful by working this summer to give educators the training they need, and aligned assessments that inform how we make improvements.”
For more information about the city’s new literacy program, please visit shorturl.at/jKZ47.
For more information about Educators for Excellence, please visit e4e.org.
Un nuevo informe da excelentes notas a la más reciente iniciativa de la ciudad en favor de una mayor alfabetización, pero señala que los maestros necesitarán más tiempo para implementar el nuevo programa en el semestre de otoño.
El gobierno de Adams anunció una nueva iniciativa la pasada primavera, “NYC Reads”. Su objetivo es poner la lectura y la alfabetización al frente de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad y evitar que siga disminuyendo la capacidad de leer y escribir. Ambos programas, denominados “The Creative Curriculum” y “Teaching Strategies GOLD”, se pondrán en marcha en el curso escolar 2023-2024.
Según la Oficina del alcalde, sólo la mitad de los estudiantes de la ciudad de Nueva York son competentes en lectura.
“El personal del programa recibirá formación profesional intensiva en primavera y verano como preparación para la puesta en marcha en otoño, garantizando que todos los niños puedan entrar en el jardín de infancia con las habilidades de lectura y matemáticas necesarias para el éxito académico”, se lee en el anuncio del 9 de mayo de la alcaldía.
Si bien el programa, reconocido a nivel nacional, fue calificado como un “primer paso positivo”, los defensores de la educación afirman que los profesores no han tenido tiempo suficiente para aprender el nuevo plan de estudios.
Educadores por la Excelencia – Nueva York (E4E-NY, por sus siglas en inglés) afirmó que la capacitación de verano de los maestros debe ser una prioridad para que puedan enseñar con éxito en el otoño.
La mayoría de los profesores trabajarán con materiales que nunca han enseñado, según E4E-NY. Incluso antes del importante cambio de política, sólo el 33% de los profesores de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad informaron haber recibido entrenamiento para el plan de estudios 2022 – 2023.
“Sabemos que la ciudad de Nueva York se ha comprometido a invertir $35 millones de dólares en desarrollo y formación, para garantizar que NYC Reads se convierta en el estándar de oro a seguir por otras grandes ciudades”, dijo Marielys Divanne, directora ejecutiva de E4E-NY. “Es fundamental que el dinero se emplee con cuidado, pero también con un sentido de urgencia este verano, porque el nuevo curso escolar estará aquí antes de que nos demos cuenta”.
El problema no es exclusivo de la ciudad de Nueva York. La encuesta Voices from the Classroom 2023 fue elaborada por 16 profesores de Educadores por la Excelencia de todo Estados Unidos. Según la encuesta, sólo el 36% de los profesores del país afirmaron disponer de los materiales curriculares necesarios para una enseñanza eficaz, y sólo el 30% recibió la capacitación necesaria para implementar eficazmente sus materiales.
“NYC Reads” es un primer paso valiente y progresista porque pretende abordar la crisis nacional de coherencia en la enseñanza”, afirmó Fran Gachett, quien enseña alfabetización en escuelas públicas. “Ahora es el momento de asegurarnos de su éxito, trabajando este verano para dar a los educadores la capacitación que necesitan, y realizando evaluaciones alineadas que nos informen cómo hacer mejoras”.
Para más información sobre el nuevo programa de alfabetización de la ciudad, por favor visite shorturl.at/jKZ47.
Para más información sobre Educadores por la Excelencia, por favor visite e4e.org.