Summer Rising enrollment to open April 17

Rise – and rise.

New York City will open a two-week enrollment period on April 17 for seats in its 2023 Summer Rising program, using an updated registration process.

Launched in 2021, Summer Rising offers elementary and middle school students free, full-day sessions that combine academic and recreational activities, hosted at public school sites.

Beginning on April 17, families can enroll in Summer Rising at www.schools.nyc.gov.

In a change to this year’s enrollment process, the city has shifted away from a first-come, first-served approach, with families now being asked to rank multiple program preferences — an effort to ensure that more families receive placements that work for them.

Placements will prioritize students in temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs, and students mandated for summer school and with a local connection to a school-year community-based organization.

The application period for seats in this summer’s program will close on May 1.

“At its heart, Summer Rising is an opportunity to keep students engaged, active, and enriched as they transition from one school grade to the next,” explained First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. “This program ensures working parents have peace of mind during the summer months and that their students experience a new way of learning, discovery, and fun with their peers.”

Summer Rising 2023 will consist of six weeks of programming for middle schoolers and seven weeks for elementary school students during July and August.

Programming will be run by community-based organizations at public school buildings in all five boroughs.

Any student attending school in New York City, who is currently in kindergarten through eighth grade, is eligible for the program. Placement confirmations will be communicated by email approximately one week after the application window closes.

Up to 110,000 students will be accepted this year, city officials said.

Summer Rising participants will also have access to other resources and academic support, including teacher-led English language arts and mathematics activities tailored to meet their needs, as well as field trips and arts activities.

“Last year, families across New York City saw firsthand the benefits of a robust summer program that provides not only academic support — addressing challenges we continue to face combatting learning loss from the pandemic — but fun and enriching activities, allowing our youngest to play, create, and develop new passions and interests,” said NYC Department of Education Chancellor David Banks. “I’m thrilled we will once again be offering these exciting opportunities for young people this summer, now with a more equitable and inclusive application process.”

Families can enroll in Summer Rising between April 17 and May 1 at nyc.gov/summerrising.