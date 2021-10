Subways, buses should run every 6 minutes: Stringer

Six minutes, tops.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer wants commuters to wait no longer than six minutes for a subway train or bus.

Stringer released a new report focused on transit data and a set of policy recommendations on October 10 that encouraged the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to adjust to new ridership patterns brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the report, data indicated that 61 percent of essential service industry jobs such as healthcare, food, building services and retail occur mostly outside the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday and are located outside of the borough of Manhattan.

As subway and bus ridership continues a climb back to pre-pandemic levels, Stringer called for the MTA to align public transit service with current commuter needs.

Currently, typical subway ridership is 50 percent below pre-pandemic levels and bus ridership is down 40 percent, the report said, with variations by borough and time of day and week.

Stringer championed a six-minute wait for subways and high-ridership buses throughout the day, which would mark a dramatic change from the current timing of 10-minute intervals on weekdays and 12-minute gaps and evenings and weekends.

“The data is clear: the new rush hour is around the clock,” said Stringer. “We need to reform our outdated transit system to meet people when and where they are in a post-pandemic economy.”

Among other recommendations, Stringer suggested flipping the state gas tax to better fund public transit, creating 60 miles of dedicated bus lanes and busways and increasing affordable housing production near existing subway stations.

Stringer also recommended that the MTA create a five-year plan to reopen closed subway station entrances to improve access and speed up commute times.

Out of the MTA’s 468 subway stations, more than 100 hundred have at least one street-level entrance that has been permanently closed, the report said.

In addition, Stringer encouraged employers to subsidize public transportation expenses for their workforce and asked Congress to pass the Stronger Communities through Better Transit Act, which would provide direct grants for public transit operating expenses.

“Frontline workers and New Yorkers in face-to-face jobs can’t afford to wait endlessly at platforms and bus stops for trains and buses that never come,” Stringer said. “If we want to reduce congestion and encourage people to return to public transit, we need to invest in changes that make public transit an accessible and convenient option for every commuter at every time of day.”

To read the full report, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.