Study Site

New CUNY center to help former students re-enroll in school

Back to the books.

A new facility will soon serve former students of the City University of New York (CUNY) and help them meet directly with counselors about re-enrolling in school and get needed support to complete a degree.

The new center will be created at York College, a CUNY campus in Jamaica, Queens.

The announcement was made on December 5 by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and York College President Berenecea Johnson Eanes.

The new facility will be built as part of CUNY Reconnect, a $4.4 million program advanced by Speaker Adams in this year’s city budget to engage and re-enroll thousands of working-age New Yorkers who have earned credits but left college before they graduated.

CUNY Reconnect navigators have already reached out to more than 50,000 people who were once enrolled at CUNY and did not finish a degree. They have engaged with over 17,000 of those students and re-enrolled 3,000 of them, university officials said.

“Helping working New Yorkers complete their college degrees will expand opportunities for economic mobility that advance our communities and local economy,” said Adams, a graduate of York College. “CUNY Reconnect has already supported thousands of students re-enrolling at CUNY and will reach even more people with the services and guidance they need. The addition of a new Welcome Center at York College will further advance these efforts, and I am excited by the impact it will have for students at my alma mater.”

“We know the complicated web of factors that can discourage or prevent a person from returning to college. Working to help each individual successfully navigate this transition presents a game-changing proposition for York College and CUNY to promote access and opportunity across New York City,” said Matos Rodríguez. “By enabling thousands more New Yorkers to complete a college degree or credential, CUNY Reconnect will help to ensure the equity of the city’s post-pandemic economic growth.”

According to CUNY estimates, approximately 700,000 working-age New Yorkers have earned credits and could return to finish their degrees or earn certificates that would help them enhance their careers. This includes students who left college during the pandemic, as well as those who withdrew years or even decades ago.

The new initiative will also conduct outreach to students who graduated from high school during the pandemic and were unable to attend college because of personal circumstances.

“We are confident that through Reconnect, we will help each returning student find their academic path – whether it is enrolling in our widely recognized nursing or aviation management program, or exploring our rigorous liberal arts major. We are committed to helping make their dreams come true for themselves, their families and their communities,” said Johnson Eanes.

CUNY is the nation’s largest urban public university, serving over 243,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1847, the system awards 55,000 degrees every year.

The York College Welcome Center will have extended evening and weekend hours, where student success coordinators will be available in person, by phone and through video conferences to help former students apply to the college, complete a financial aid application and provide academic advice.

On December 15 at 6:00 p.m., York College will host an in-person Adult Learner Information Session to provide information on academic programs and student support services as well as immediate admissions decisions.

For more information or to register for the info session, please visit www.york.cuny.edu.