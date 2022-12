“Students are struggling”

State hearing focuses on students’ mental health

By Sherry Mazzocchi

New York’s college students still feel the brunt of the pandemic, especially when it comes to mental health. According to a recent Healthy Minds Study, more than 60 percent of current city and state college students surveyed met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.

“Our students, unfortunately, are struggling,” said Samantha Carroll.

“Isolation during Covid and the hasty transition back, despite much effort on all ends, have severely damaged the livelihood of many. Students have returned feeling stunted and unprepared to navigate on-campus life,” said Carroll, Executive Director of Policy of the Student Association at the State University of New York (SUNY).

Carroll, along with many other higher ed professionals, gave testimony to a New York State Assembly joint sub-committee hearing on November 29th regarding the need for additional mental health care on college campuses.

“The issue of mental health post-pandemic – if we are post-pandemic – has myriad facets to it,” said Assemblymember Deborah L. Glick, co-chair of the hearing

Many students, particularly at the community college level, have trouble paying for transportation and also face a scarcity of affordable housing, food insecurity, a lack of affordable child care and other so-called “wrap-around services.” But publicly funded schools and universities especially suffer from a shortage of on-campus trained mental health professionals.

Carroll said some mental health issues could be alleviated by micro-grants to students. “These grants could enable students to access costly services or help them return to school after a crisis,” she said.

Even in the best of times, Glick said colleges are not equipped to deal with students’ mental health emergencies, mostly because too few counselors are available.

“And now we’ve seen on campuses an increase of maybe 10 percent of students to 30 or 40 percent needing some level of counseling,” Glick said in her opening statement.

“We know the pandemic only served to intensify the load being experienced by some of our most resilient students and we recognize what they face,” said Dr. Denise B. Maybank, Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs for the City University of New York (CUNY).

Maybank referred to another Healthy Minds study, which found that 32 percent of students who came to the school’s counseling center had suicidal ideations. “Additionally in the Healthy Minds study, 87 percent of students said emotional, mental difficulties were hurting their academic performance.”

“Incidences of moderate to severe anxiety and depression among first-year college students has increased by 40 percent and 48 percent, respectively,” said Assemblymember Aileen Gunther, who co-chaired the hearing. She added that students from the earliest grades through high school are also not getting the mental health services they need, and students drop out because of it.

“We can’t look at it in silos. We have to look at it from grammar school to high school. I know we are focusing on college, but I don’t feel we are sending really healthy children to college,” Gunther said. “We’re getting kids who have known anxiety in high school, and they want to go to college and when they get there, it only increases.

Ann Marie T. Sullivan, Commissioner of NYS Office of Mental Health, said that elementary and high schools often form partnerships with community-based providers. But colleges haven’t really followed that model. “You have to be careful,” she said. “You don’t want to just send someone to a clinic, which they may be intimidated by. You have to develop those partnerships with providers that know how to specifically work with college students.”

In a question with relevance to recent announcements by Mayor Adams regarding people with mental illness, Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara asked Sullivan what kinds of programs first responders, such as police, employ in a mental health emergency.

Sullivan said programs vary by county. The best plans, she said, are community-based efforts where providers, police and the judicial systems work together. Some counties pair a social worker with a law enforcement officer for mental health visits. Other officers have access to a mental health professional in real time, through a tablet or iPad, to discuss what they see and get immediate feedback. The officer can also provide direct mental health access to the person they are seeing.

“It seems to be successful in certain areas,” she said. “Law enforcement has been increasingly coming to us and asking for help.”

Another model schools rely on is peer-to-peer counseling. Sullivan called that program “very helpful.”

Sullivan said their offices are thinking of putting together a tool kit model that all universities can use to develop their own peer-to-peer programs. Glick heralded the idea, saying that some students feel more comfortable talking with other students.

“Especially there are some punitive approaches by some of the colleges for students who identify as having real problems, so they are safer in talking with other students,” Glick said.

Tele-health is another way campuses are leveraging a lack of in-house services. While some people prefer to see a mental health counselor face-to-face, tele-health can extend further access to psychiatric consultations as well as counselors who speak languages in which the student feels most comfortable.

But Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said that, as a parent of a college student, and even as a legislator, he hasn’t been able to obtain what schools consider best practices around tele-health.

In fact, none of the SUNY or CUNY representatives at the hearing could say whether or not there are designated rooms for tele-health visits at their campuses. Those rooms are important for students, said Epstein, because students don’t want to discuss their mental health issues in dorms within earshot of roommates, in libraries or even at home, where they may not have privacy.

While tele-health and peer counseling programs work, the in-person consultation cannot be replaced for some students, said Alithia Rodríguez-Rolón, Director of Legislation for New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). “Especially if we are dealing with people who have more intensive needs,” she said. “Our students’ mental health needs are all across the board and we have to build a system that meets them at all of the different sides of that spectrum.”

The mental health crisis not only affects staff as well, said Sullivan. The pandemic has led to a shortage of mental health workers at all levels. “It’s very important for people who employ [mental health workers] to do the kind of wellness approaches for staff as well, and be aware of burn out. We found that when they do that, we have a better retention rate.”