Struggling against stigma

By Gregg McQueen

“In too many places, it’s hushed. It’s still not discussed.”

The degree of stigma surrounding mental health can be particularly steep in Latino families and communities.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stressed how intertwined culture and health can be during a recent visit to Harlem.

He joined Governor Kathy Hochul, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and SOMOS Community Care on March 10 for a discussion on mental health access within underserved communities.

Noting the rise in national suicide rates, including within Latino populations, Emhoff said that perceptions about mental illness often keeps people from seeking care.

“Part of the problem, as we know, has been that stigma, which has prevented people from obtaining the lifesaving treatment they so desperately need,” he said.

Becerra agreed that many Latinos are reluctant to open up about mental health.

Those who do seek help frequently have difficulty accessing services. “These services can come with language barriers, with access barriers,” he said.

The group sat down for a roundtable at a pediatric clinic run by SOMOS Community Care, a network of over 2,000 physicians serving mostly immigrant and low-income communities.

SOMOS Founder and Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj said the discussion was focused on “how to join together to meet the challenge that is a deep-seated, long-term crisis” of mental health issues in New York City.

Community-based health providers play an essential role in connecting hard-to-reach populations with mental health services, Tallaj said.

“We are your eyes and ears, we are your partners, we know our communities and we are the family doctors whom our patients trust,” he remarked.

“Having the opportunity to have culturally sensitive and relevant professionals makes all the difference in the world, because [patients] are more likely to open up, not just for mental health services, but all services if they’re being treated by someone who had a similar life experience,” Hochul said.

She recalled visiting Northern Manhattan several years ago for a roundtable hosted by Comunilife, to discuss high suicide rates among young Latinas.

“A lot of it came from cultural stress that they’re under. Their parents come from another country where there’s maybe more religious restrictions and attire restrictions and all these things that made these girls feel different when they showed up in their own high schools or middle schools,” she said. “In this community, it’s particularly hard.”

Hochul’s latest budget proposal includes a $1 billion allotment to improve mental health services, the largest in the state’s history, “to finally take mental health out of the shadows,” she said.

In November 2022, Hochul announced that the state would forgive student loans of psychiatrists who are from Black and Brown and Latino communities.

For Becerra, the roundtable marked his second visit to SOMOS’ Harlem clinic in recent months. In September, he visited the site to encourage New Yorkers to get their Covid-19 booster shots, and received his own shot while there.

He announced that the federal government was providing $25 million to school-based health services, and $15 million for programs that encourage minorities to pursue health care careers.

Becerra also encouraged Latinos experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts to call or text 988 to reach the national mental health helpline, which is expanding its Spanish language services.

“In short, this administration has your back,” he said.

For more, please visit somoscommunitycare.org.