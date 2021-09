Struggles persist for “excluded” workers

By Gregg McQueen

When the New York State legislature passed the $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund (EWF) in April as part of the most recent state budget, it promised to become a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who were ineligible for Unemployment Insurance and other financial relief since the start of the pandemic.

The fund provides payments of up to $15,600 to help replace income lost due to Covid-19.

Luis, a Washington Heights resident, was one of those affected workers. In March 2020, he was laid off from his job at a restaurant where he was employed for 20 years.

“It was hard on me,” the 70-year-old Luis told Manhattan Times through an interpreter. “I’m older, so it’s been hard for me to find other work.”

“I was over a year behind on rent because I had no money. It was even difficult to feed myself,” he said.

Through the assistance of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), Luis was able to apply for the EWF and recently received a payment from the state for over $15,000.

“Thank God I had this opportunity and also someone to help me,” he said. “People may be out of work and desperate right now but there is a program to get money that puts food on the table.”

The EWF legislation, led by State Senator Jessica Ramos and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, was passed after hard-fought advocacy, becoming the first state-funded program of its kind in the United States.

“Immigrant communities across the state will finally feel a sense of relief after almost a year of being excluded from all government aid in the middle of a global pandemic,” said De La Rosa.

Now comes the difficult task of ensuring the money efficiently gets in the hands of those who need it most.

Community-based organizations such as NMIC, which assists low-income residents in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx with housing, immigration, public benefits, and legal services, have been enlisted to help New Yorkers apply for the program, which is run by the New York State Department of Labor (DOL).

“There’s still much more that needs to be done to get the word out about this. I don’t think enough people are aware of the program,” said Rodrigo Sánchez-Camus, legal director at NMIC, which is providing application assistance for the EWF.

“We share information with all clients about the fund, particularly our immigration clients, and have an internal referral mechanism to ensure staff can sign people up,” he said. “We are also sharing info widely on social media and email blasts, and working with our local elected officials to get the word out.”

To date, NMIC has provided application help to more than 100 clients, Sánchez-Camus said, most of whom have been restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and those who work in other service industries.

New Yorkers can apply for the EWF if they filed a tax return in 2018, 2019 or 2020 using a valid U.S. Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and can provide wage documentation.

If these criteria cannot be met, workers may instead be eligible to receive a $3,200 payment — the same amount of federal stimulus payments throughout the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of confusion over eligibility. Many people aren’t sure if they qualify,” Sánchez-Camus said. “One of the biggest obstacles has been getting the proper documentation to prove eligibility to the DOL.”

“In the case of Luis, he had no way of contacting his employers for documents since the restaurant was shut down and longer in existence,” explained Sánchez-Camus. “What we were able to do is follow up with a payroll processing company, and through them we were able to track down his employment information to get him verified.”

For Luis, who struggles to read and write and speaks only Spanish, the help of a NMIC staffer was essential for him to complete the application.

“I couldn’t understand what many of the documents said,” Luis remarked. “Without help, I never would have been able to get this money.”

Another obstacle for applicants involves the need for an ITIN to qualify for the highest amount of financial assistance. While New Yorkers without an ITIN can apply for one through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a backlog of applications, pandemic-related closures and limited staff capacity at the IRS has created a months-long delay in receiving payments.

At a press conference on August 31, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced a new federal procedure designed to make it easier to access money from the EWF — going forward, the IRS will no longer require an in-hand ITIN to apply for payments. Rather, proof of a pending ITIN number and a stamped W-7 form will suffice.

“The IRS has found a new way so that these workers can get their money immediately and not have to wait for an ITIN for a whole year,” said Schumer, who announced that the IRS will use its Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout the city to accept proof of a pending ITIN number.

If eligible New Yorkers present their pending ITIN application, they should receive money from the EWF more quickly, Schumer said.

Still, Sánchez-Camus expressed skepticism that the new IRS process would radically speed the ability to get EWF payments.

“Do I think it’s helpful? Yes. Do I think it’s a gamechanger? I’m not sure,” he remarked. “It will help us move applications faster. Accepting a pending ITIN application is one thing, but you still need the IRS to process the number and those delays could still be there. The IRS issue and delays have come up for multiple clients. A finished application will sit unless the IRS can move it along.”

When referring clients to the IRS, there is a limit to how much assistance NMIC can provide, Sánchez-Camus said.

“We typically advise them who to call. Sometimes if the IRS will let us, we’ll get on the phone to help but typically they’ll only talk to the applicant,” he said. “Often, they don’t know how [to explain their situation], have a language barrier or just don’t know how to properly communicate with a federal agency like the IRS. It can be challenging.”

Once an EWF is submitted, it typically takes three weeks to get approval and an additional two weeks for the money to arrive, Sánchez-Camus said.

Approved applicants will receive a one-time payment on a prepaid Visa card mailed to the address provided in their application, according to the DOL. The card can be used at ATMs and anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

One-time payment amounts range from $3,200 to $15,600.

As of September 14, more than 136,000 EWF applications have been submitted statewide, with 79,804 receiving approval, according to DOL statistics.

Despite challenges posed by applying for EWF funds, Sánchez-Camus indicated that the process has gone smoother than the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which has seen financial assistance get bogged down with red-tape delays.

“In terms of applications we’re helping with, we see a far greater percentage of them being processed and approved than we see with ERAP,” said Sánchez-Camus. “[While] the process [is] difficult at times, at least we have been seeing movement with it.”

Word of mouth has also proven effective.

“When somebody gets approved for $15,000, they’re telling their friends and neighbors in the community,” he said. “That’s going to be very helpful in terms of promoting this program.”

For more information or to apply to the Excluded Workers Fund, go to dol.ny.gov/EWF.

To learn more about the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, visit www.nmic.org.