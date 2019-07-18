Stripes and stirs

By Todd Feathers

A new pride flag hangs outside the Alibi Lounge.

The traditional rainbow stripes are now topped with bars of black and brown.

Since former human rights lawyer Alexi Minko opened the establishment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard three years ago, it has been the only black-owned LGBTQ bar in the city, and the only dedicated LGBTQ bar in Harlem.

The support was immediate and sustained. Community board members and block leaders wrote letters to help Minko obtain a liquor license. Neighbors like Krisia Ayala stopped by the bar for drinks, drawn by its inclusive atmosphere.

“It was amazing, the level of support we received all these three years,” Minko said. “So going through the burning of the flags multiple times was a pretty traumatizing and unexpected experience.”

On May 31, a man took a lighter to the two pride flags hanging outside the Alibi Lounge. The rain extinguished the fires, but not before the flags were destroyed.

Minko hung a new banner, only to see it burned again on July 8, the attacks coinciding with the beginning and end of World Pride month in New York City and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

A day after the second burning, police arrested Tyresse Singleton, a 20-year old who lives several blocks away from the Alibi Lounge, and charged him with two counts of arson and two counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime.

When interviewed by a detective, Singleton allegedly said he was motivated by his hatred for the LGBTQ community, according to court records.

On Thurs., July 11th, dozens gathered for a press conference outside Alibi Lounge.

“Harlem has always been the epicenter of acceptance of all people, regardless of gender, of color, of creed, or religion,” Assemblywoman Inez Dickens said.

“We are going to replace these flags today and we are not coming back to have a press conference to talk about hate in our community,” declared state Senator Brian Benjamin. “This is over, we have won. There is a new world, we have all lived in it, and it is a world of tolerance and love.”

But some activists believe the struggle is far more complicated than one young man expressing his hate, and the immediate evidence suggested it is far from over.

As the group milled in front of the Alibi Lounge before the event, a man on a moped stopped to yell at the assembled group, “Boohoo, your flag got burned, there’s murder on every corner.”

Minutes later, another man walked by and muttered an anti-gay slur and said, “Get the hell out of here.”

As Crystal Hudson, the city’s First Deputy Public Advocate for Community Engagement, walked to the press conference, a man shouted the same slur at her and a colleague.

And on his way to the rally, James Felton Keith, a longtime LGBTQ advocate and candidate for U.S. Congress, said he was receiving text messages from community members who didn’t want to attend.

Not because they agreed with the flag burnings, said Felton Keith, but because there is lingering resentment in some quarters that the intense media and political attention paid to LGBTQ issues is taking precedence over other matters, like an incident several nights earlier when a black man was “roughed up by the cops” across the street from the Alibi Lounge.

“There is a sentiment and an undertone to the rapid change of this neighborhood that is one of strife,” he said.

“This flag is not a gentrifiers’ flag, it’s not a white flag, it’s not an others’ flag,” added Felton Keith, despite the misgivings expressed by some of displacement.

But many people walking past the Alibi Lounge on Thursday – before the elected officials and others spoke before the television cameras – knew about the attacks and were disgusted.

“I thought it was horrible,” Ricky Jones said of the flag burnings. “For any type of business to be targeted that way, it’s a stain on the community.”

Several passersby recalled that just six years ago Islan Nettles, a 21-year-old transgender woman, was beaten to death roughly 10 blocks from where the Alibi now stands.

The NYPD precincts covering Harlem fielded five LGBTQ-based bias complaints between January 2017 and March 2019, compared to 118 across the rest of the city, according to police data.

Harlem is an accepting place, but it would be wrong to think that there aren’t more people who resent establishments like the Alibi Lounge and symbols like the pride flag, whether their feelings are motivated by bigotry or because they see them as representations of the forces changing their neighborhood, argued John-Martin Green, President of the Gatekeepers Collective, an organization that promotes self-actualization and community-building, with and co-chair of the Black and Latino LGBTQ Coalition.

“That’s part of what I suspect this new acting up and acting out is associated with – the new gentrification siege that’s transpired over the last few years,” he said.

The new pride flag, with its black and brown stripes is a re-imagination of resilience and inclusiveness, explained Minko, and also a visual statement about who the lounge is meant for.

Minko may have moved to Harlem from downtown, but he opened the bar, he said, so that on Friday, Saturday, even Tuesday nights, Harlem’s LGBTQ community wouldn’t have to leave home.

Alibi Lounge is located at 2376 Adam Clayton Blvd. at West 139th Street. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LY8iIk.