Stripes and stirs
By Todd Feathers
A new pride flag hangs outside the Alibi Lounge.
The traditional rainbow stripes are now topped with bars of black and brown.
Since former human rights lawyer Alexi Minko opened the establishment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard three years ago, it has been the only black-owned LGBTQ bar in the city, and the only dedicated LGBTQ bar in Harlem.
The support was immediate and sustained. Community board members and block leaders wrote letters to help Minko obtain a liquor license. Neighbors like Krisia Ayala stopped by the bar for drinks, drawn by its inclusive atmosphere.
“It was amazing, the level of support we received all these three years,” Minko said. “So going through the burning of the flags multiple times was a pretty traumatizing and unexpected experience.”
On May 31, a man took a lighter to the two pride flags hanging outside the Alibi Lounge. The rain extinguished the fires, but not before the flags were destroyed.
Minko hung a new banner, only to see it burned again on July 8, the attacks coinciding with the beginning and end of World Pride month in New York City and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
A day after the second burning, police arrested Tyresse Singleton, a 20-year old who lives several blocks away from the Alibi Lounge, and charged him with two counts of arson and two counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime.
When interviewed by a detective, Singleton allegedly said he was motivated by his hatred for the LGBTQ community, according to court records.
On Thurs., July 11th, dozens gathered for a press conference outside Alibi Lounge.
“Harlem has always been the epicenter of acceptance of all people, regardless of gender, of color, of creed, or religion,” Assemblywoman Inez Dickens said.
“We are going to replace these flags today and we are not coming back to have a press conference to talk about hate in our community,” declared state Senator Brian Benjamin. “This is over, we have won. There is a new world, we have all lived in it, and it is a world of tolerance and love.”
But some activists believe the struggle is far more complicated than one young man expressing his hate, and the immediate evidence suggested it is far from over.
As the group milled in front of the Alibi Lounge before the event, a man on a moped stopped to yell at the assembled group, “Boohoo, your flag got burned, there’s murder on every corner.”
Minutes later, another man walked by and muttered an anti-gay slur and said, “Get the hell out of here.”
As Crystal Hudson, the city’s First Deputy Public Advocate for Community Engagement, walked to the press conference, a man shouted the same slur at her and a colleague.
And on his way to the rally, James Felton Keith, a longtime LGBTQ advocate and candidate for U.S. Congress, said he was receiving text messages from community members who didn’t want to attend.
Not because they agreed with the flag burnings, said Felton Keith, but because there is lingering resentment in some quarters that the intense media and political attention paid to LGBTQ issues is taking precedence over other matters, like an incident several nights earlier when a black man was “roughed up by the cops” across the street from the Alibi Lounge.
“There is a sentiment and an undertone to the rapid change of this neighborhood that is one of strife,” he said.
“This flag is not a gentrifiers’ flag, it’s not a white flag, it’s not an others’ flag,” added Felton Keith, despite the misgivings expressed by some of displacement.
But many people walking past the Alibi Lounge on Thursday – before the elected officials and others spoke before the television cameras – knew about the attacks and were disgusted.
“I thought it was horrible,” Ricky Jones said of the flag burnings. “For any type of business to be targeted that way, it’s a stain on the community.”
Several passersby recalled that just six years ago Islan Nettles, a 21-year-old transgender woman, was beaten to death roughly 10 blocks from where the Alibi now stands.
The NYPD precincts covering Harlem fielded five LGBTQ-based bias complaints between January 2017 and March 2019, compared to 118 across the rest of the city, according to police data.
Harlem is an accepting place, but it would be wrong to think that there aren’t more people who resent establishments like the Alibi Lounge and symbols like the pride flag, whether their feelings are motivated by bigotry or because they see them as representations of the forces changing their neighborhood, argued John-Martin Green, President of the Gatekeepers Collective, an organization that promotes self-actualization and community-building, with and co-chair of the Black and Latino LGBTQ Coalition.
“That’s part of what I suspect this new acting up and acting out is associated with – the new gentrification siege that’s transpired over the last few years,” he said.
The new pride flag, with its black and brown stripes is a re-imagination of resilience and inclusiveness, explained Minko, and also a visual statement about who the lounge is meant for.
Minko may have moved to Harlem from downtown, but he opened the bar, he said, so that on Friday, Saturday, even Tuesday nights, Harlem’s LGBTQ community wouldn’t have to leave home.
Alibi Lounge is located at 2376 Adam Clayton Blvd. at West 139th Street. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LY8iIk.
Rayas y revueltas
Por Todd Feathers
Una nueva bandera del orgullo cuelga afuera del Alibi Lounge.
Las rayas tradicionales del arco iris ahora están rematadas con barras de color negro y marrón.
Desde que el ex abogado de derechos humanos Alexi Minko inauguró el establecimiento en el bulevar Adam Clayton Powell Jr. hace tres años, ha sido el único bar LGBTQ de propiedad negra en la ciudad y el único bar LGBTQ dedicado en Harlem.
El apoyo fue inmediato y continuo. Los miembros de la junta comunitaria y los líderes de la manzana escribieron cartas para ayudar a Minko a obtener una licencia para vender alcohol. Vecinos como Krisia Ayala se detuvieron en el bar para tomar una copa, atraídos por su atmósfera inclusiva.
“Fue increíble, el nivel de apoyo que recibimos durante estos tres años”, dijo Minko. “Así que atravesar la quema de las banderas varias veces ha sido una experiencia bastante traumática e inesperada”.
El 31 de mayo, un hombre llevó un encendedor a las dos banderas del orgullo que colgaban afuera del Alibi Lounge. La lluvia extinguió los incendios, pero no antes de que las banderas fueran destruidas.
Minko colgó una nueva, solo para verla quemada nuevamente el 8 de julio, los ataques coincidieron con el comienzo y fin del mes del Orgullo Mundial en la ciudad de Nueva York y el 50 aniversario de los disturbios de Stonewall.
Un día después de la segunda quema, la policía arrestó a Tyresse Singleton, un joven de 20 años que vive a varias cuadras del Alibi Lounge, y lo acusó de dos cargos de incendio provocado y dos cargos de daño criminal como delito de odio.
Cuando fue entrevistado por un detective, Singleton supuestamente dijo que estuvo motivado por su odio hacia la comunidad LGBTQ, según los registros de la corte.
El jueves 11 de julio, docenas de personas se reunieron para una conferencia de prensa afuera del Alibi Lounge.
“Harlem siempre ha sido el epicentro de la aceptación de todas las personas, sin importar el género, el color, el credo o la religión”, dijo la asambleísta Inez Dickens.
“Vamos a reemplazar estas banderas hoy y no volveremos a tener una conferencia de prensa para hablar sobre el odio en nuestra comunidad”, declaró el senador estatal Brian Benjamin. “Esto se acabó, hemos ganado. Hay un mundo nuevo, todos hemos vivido en él, y es un mundo de tolerancia y amor”.
Pero algunos activistas creen que la lucha es mucho más complicada que la de un joven que expresa su odio, y la evidencia inmediata sugiere que está lejos de terminar.
Cuando el grupo se congregó frente al Alibi Lounge antes del evento, un hombre en una motocicleta se detuvo para gritarle al grupo reunido: “Boohoo, su bandera fue quemada, hay un asesinato en cada esquina”.
Minutos más tarde, otro hombre se acercó, murmuró un insulto anti-gay y dijo: “Lárguense de aquí”.
Mientras Crystal Hudson, primera defensora pública adjunta de la ciudad para la participación comunitaria, caminaba a la conferencia de prensa, un hombre le gritó el mismo insulto a ella y a un colega.
Y en su camino hacia el mitin, James Felton Keith, un defensor LGBTQ de mucho tiempo y candidato al Congreso de los Estados Unidos, dijo que estaba recibiendo mensajes de texto de miembros de la comunidad que no querían asistir.
No porque estuvieran de acuerdo con la quema de las banderas, dijo Felton Keith, sino porque hay un resentimiento persistente en algunos sectores de que la intensa atención política y de los medios de comunicación que se presta a los temas LGBTQ está prevaleciendo sobre otros asuntos, como un incidente varias noches antes cuando un hombre negro fue “apaleado por la policía” al otro lado de la calle del Alibi Lounge.
“Hay un sentimiento y un trasfondo al rápido cambio de este vecindario que es uno de conflicto”, dijo.
“Esta bandera no es una bandera de gentrificadores, no es una bandera blanca, no es una bandera de otros”, agregó Felton Keith, a pesar de las dudas expresadas por algunos de desplazamiento.
Pero muchas personas que pasaron frente al Alibi Lounge el jueves, antes de que los funcionarios y otros hablaran ante las cámaras de televisión, sabían de los ataques y estaban disgustadas.
“Pensé que era horrible”, dijo Ricky Jones sobre las banderas incendiadas. “Para cualquier tipo de negocio que esté bajo la mira de esa manera, es una mancha para la comunidad”.
Varios transeúntes recordaron que hace solo seis años Islan Nettles, una mujer transgénero de 21 años, fue golpeada hasta la muerte aproximadamente a 10 cuadras de donde se encuentra el Alibi.
Las estaciones del NYPD que cubren Harlem presentaron cinco quejas de prejuicio LGBTQ entre enero de 2017 y marzo de 2019, en comparación con 118 en el resto de la ciudad, según datos de la policía.
Harlem es un lugar de aceptación, pero sería erróneo pensar que no hay más personas que resienten los establecimientos como el Alibi Lounge y los símbolos como la bandera del orgullo, ya sea que sus sentimientos sean motivados por la intolerancia o porque los ven como representaciones de las fuerzas que cambian su barrio, argumentó John-Martin Green, presidente de Gatekeepers Collective, una organización que promueve la auto-realización y la construcción comunitaria, y co-presidente de la Coalición LGBTQ Negra y Latina.
“Eso es parte de lo que sospecho que esta nueva actuación y actuar son asociados con, el nuevo asedio de gentrificación que ha sucedido en los últimos años”, explicó.
La nueva bandera del orgullo, con sus franjas negras y marrones, es una nueva imaginación de resiliencia e inclusión, explicó Minko, y también una declaración visual sobre a quién está destinado el lounge.
Es posible que Minko se haya mudado a Harlem del centro de la ciudad, pero abrió el bar, dijo, para que los viernes, sábado e incluso los martes por la noche, la comunidad LGBTQ de Harlem no tuviera que abandonar su hogar.
Alibi Lounge se encuentra en el No. 2376 del bulevar Adam Clayton y la calle 139 oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor visite https://bit.ly/2LY8iIk.