Strike Stall

Nurses’ strike date postponed

Members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) have announced a postponement of the strike date the union had set for April 2. The decision came after the nurses said progress was made at the bargaining table.

On March 18, NYSNA announced that over 10,000 nurses in the Montefiore, New York-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai systems would strike April 2 if demands for improved staffing ratios were not met by hospital administrators.

Union officials said that 97 percent of nurses at the three hospital systems had agreed to strike.

The potential of a strike is now on hold, according to NYSNA, pending further negotiations regarding the details of a new contract.

Talks were set to continue on Wednesday, March 27.

The progress in negotiations includes significant movement in safe staffing as well as the creation of a fund to improve and enforce safe staffing grids by the hiring of additional nurses, according to NYSNA.

The two sides have been attempting a negotiation for the past six months.

Nurses have long complained about understaffing, claiming that they are sometimes forced to handle up to 18 patients at a time.

In response, the New York Hospital Alliance has asserted that more rigid staffing levels would lower the quality of patient care.