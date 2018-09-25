Streets and Screens

Hiram Maristany photographed his East Harlem neighborhood as a teenager. His 1960’s black and white photos captured a vibrant El Barrio and the rise of the Young Lords. Maristany joined their ranks and served as their official photographer.

Many of his photos remain unpublished. But several can be seen in the new exhibit “Down These Mean Streets: Community and Place in Urban Photography” at El Museo del Barrio.

The exhibit features the work of Maristany, along with nine other photographers, mostly from New York and Los Angeles, and centers on urban life in Latino neighborhoods. Whether it be East L.A. or the South Bronx, these works render a complex and often loving mix of community, family, activism and art. The show was organized by Carmen Ramos, Deputy Director and Chief Curator of Latino Art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

El Museo’s other feature exhibit “Liliana Porter: Other Situations” is a non-linear survey of the printmaker’s work. Porter, originally from Argentina, moved to New York in 1964 and co-founded the New York Graphic Workshop with other two other artists. This exhibit plays with the promulgation of public imagery and how it intermingles politics and celebrity culture.

El Museo is also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) by admitting members (and a guest) of other select museums for free. Members of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling, Studio Museum in Harlem, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Metropolitan Museum of Art and several other institutions can present their membership card or an admission stub to gain access.

For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org.