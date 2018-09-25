- English
Streets and Screens
Hiram Maristany photographed his East Harlem neighborhood as a teenager. His 1960’s black and white photos captured a vibrant El Barrio and the rise of the Young Lords. Maristany joined their ranks and served as their official photographer.
Many of his photos remain unpublished. But several can be seen in the new exhibit “Down These Mean Streets: Community and Place in Urban Photography” at El Museo del Barrio.
The exhibit features the work of Maristany, along with nine other photographers, mostly from New York and Los Angeles, and centers on urban life in Latino neighborhoods. Whether it be East L.A. or the South Bronx, these works render a complex and often loving mix of community, family, activism and art. The show was organized by Carmen Ramos, Deputy Director and Chief Curator of Latino Art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
El Museo’s other feature exhibit “Liliana Porter: Other Situations” is a non-linear survey of the printmaker’s work. Porter, originally from Argentina, moved to New York in 1964 and co-founded the New York Graphic Workshop with other two other artists. This exhibit plays with the promulgation of public imagery and how it intermingles politics and celebrity culture.
El Museo is also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) by admitting members (and a guest) of other select museums for free. Members of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling, Studio Museum in Harlem, The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Metropolitan Museum of Art and several other institutions can present their membership card or an admission stub to gain access.
For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org.
Calles y pantallas
Hiram Maristany fotografió su barrio de East Harlem cuando era adolescente. Sus fotos en blanco y negro de 1960 captaron el vibrante El Barrio y el ascenso de los Young Lords. Maristany se unió a sus filas y se desempeñó como su fotógrafo oficial.
Muchas de sus fotos permanecen inéditas, pero varias se pueden ver en la nueva exhibición “Down These Mean Streets: Community and Place in Urban Photography” en El Museo del Barrio.
La exposición presenta la obra de Maristany, junto con otros nueve fotógrafos, en su mayoría del Nueva York y Los Ángeles, y se centra en la vida urbana en los barrios latinos. Ya sea East L.A. o el South Bronx, estas obras representan una compleja y a menudo amorosa mezcla de comunidad, familia, activismo y arte. La exhibición fue organizada por Carmen Ramos, directora adjunta y curadora en Jefe de Arte Latino en el Museo de Arte Smithsonian American.
Otra exhibición de El Museo “Liliana Porter: Other Situations” es una encuesta no lineal del trabajo del grabador. Porter, originaria de Argentina, se mudó a Nueva York en 1964 y cofundó el Taller Gráfico de Nueva York con otros dos artistas. Esta exhibición juega con la promulgación de imágenes públicas y cómo se entremezclan la política y la cultura de las celebridades.El Museo también celebra el Mes de la Herencia Hispana (del 15 de septiembre al 15 de octubre) admitiendo miembros (y un invitado) de otros museos selectos de forma gratuita. Los miembros del Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill, el Studio Museum en Harlem, el Museo de Arte del Bronx, el Museo Metropolitano de Arte y otras instituciones pueden presentar su tarjeta de membresía o un talón de admisión para obtener acceso.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.elmuseo.org.