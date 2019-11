Street Restart

Multi-agency effort unveiled to aid homeless

It’s a reboot

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a multi-agency approach to mobilize thousands of frontline staff at city agencies to request outreach assistance via 311 when they observe individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Known as Outreach NYC, the effort is designed to help individuals in all five boroughs move off the streets and subways into transitional and permanent settings.

“We cannot attempt to address this issue in a vacuum. It’s time we all wear one uniform,” said de Blasio. “Outreach NYC is our all-hands-on-deck approach to bring even more people in off the streets.”

The city has begun to provide comprehensive training to 18,000 city employees across five agencies – the Department of Sanitation, Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Fire Department, Department of Buildings, and the Parks Department – on how to use the 311 app in all of its platforms to submit service requests related to individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

These requests will be routed to the city’s new Joint Command Center (JCC), announced earlier this year, managed by the Department of Homeless Services and NYPD, where interagency staff will analyze trends, triage requests, and prioritize and deploy multi-agency responses as appropriate, including to provide collaborative assistance to more challenging cases involving high-needs individuals.

So far, 3,000 city staffers have been trained for Outreach NYC.

Over 15,000 others, including 11,000 firefighters will begin training soon.

The city is also in the process of hiring an additional 180 outreach workers, de Blasio said, bringing the number of outreach workers to more than 550. This amount has tripled since the start of the de Blasio administration.

Since 2016, the city estimates it has helped more than 2,200 individuals off the streets and into transitional and permanent settings.

In addition, the city has tripled the number of emergency “safe haven” beds to more than 1,800, and constructed its first-ever by-name list of individuals known to be homeless and residing on the streets to improve delivery of services.

“[This] represents our latest enhancement bringing the power of citywide collaboration to bear in service of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks. “By strengthening engagement, building trust, and providing more pathways off the streets, we will continue redoubling our efforts through the most comprehensive homeless outreach initiative in the nation, which has already helped more than 2,200 New Yorkers come off the streets and subways and into transitional and permanent housing programs. With compassionate frontline public servants acting as additional eyes and ears, helping our HOME-STAT teams further target their outreach and meet people where they are, we remain squarely focused on taking this progress further.”

But some advocates warned that the plan fell short.

“The Mayor’s grand outreach plan is to implement mass surveillance of homeless New Yorkers, without necessary additional investments in real solutions like housing or low-threshold shelters,” said Giselle Routhier, Policy Director at Coalition for the Homeless.

“This is not a plan to ‘help’ anyone,” charged Routhier. “It is a chilling and counterproductive plan to try to drive the problem out of sight.”