Strangers, No Danger

New humor show focuses on uptown opinions

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Crystals. Keto. CBD.

These current topics are just fun fodder in the latest satirical farce, Bago Briefs.

These short, man-on-the-street-segments are filmed in Washington Heights. Comedian Juan Bago asks passersby about various topics, including the metaverse and crypto. The goofy humor puts everything into silly context for the viewer.

In one episode, Bago asks people on the street about yoga. When he finds resistance to the idea, he comes up with his own pose. The “chancleta pose” refers to the house slippers typically worn, and sometimes thrown as warning, by concerned mothers. The projectile footwear fit perfectly in what he told Manhattan Times was “The Golden Age of Dominican Spanking.”

Some agree it would be a great way to introduce elder chancleta throwers to yoga, while younger people say it conjures up bad memories and wouldn’t be at all relaxing. Some are simply unconvinced. “Jesus is my yoga,” one woman insists.

Juan Bago is the alter ego for comedian, filmmaker and actor Michael Díaz. Díaz has been perfecting his comedy and Bago character for the past 17 years. In his earliest incarnation, Bago was a slacker who lived with his parents. But Bago has changed with the times.

Bago Briefs was commissioned by Latino Rebels, part of Futuro Media, which also produces shows such as Latino USA with Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa. Founded by Julio Ricardo Varela, Latino Rebels hosts all six episodes of the newly released Bago Briefs on their website. Just before Christmas, Latino Rebels tweeted, “Be one of the first to catch it, & THANK YOU all for the amazing reaction the creative team is getting. Next step is to make it an ongoing series!”

Bago’s latest foray into journalistic vox pop is an evolution of Díaz’s writing, acting and comedy skills. Díaz attributes Bago’s longevity to his co-writers and producers Anthony Palmini and Jamie Fernández.

Díaz, Palmini and Fernández are also part of the comedy team behind such productions as Room 128, Gente of Thrones, the Latinos Out Loud Podcast, Nutcos: The Nutcracker Cartels of Washington Heights and many other comedy gems. “I’ve been doing different types of comedy for so long now, so it’s easier to put it together,” Díaz said.

Growing up in Washington Heights, Díaz said he never saw that many Latinos on TV. “I always saw my relatives that were funny, so I know there are so many funny people out there. So I knew that a man on the street would be funny and organic.”

Diaz said the topics that Bago asks as he wanders the streets uptown about are things he feels that Dominicans would either not be overly concerned with, or would actively resist. In each episode, Bago offers modifications that might make it more acceptable, for example, adding CBD to Vicks VapoRub, or a Goya product called “Kedobo.”

“Some of the comments were like, ‘Dude, you need to chill because you’re giving away some Shark Tank ideas,’” Díaz said.

Yet these comic-inspired combinations don’t always work. As one man tells Bago about Keto-restricted diets, “If I do Keto, I give up on rice?” he asks. His response is swift when it’s confirmed that the diet will require him to give up the carb staple: “I’m Dominican, man. No.”

Díaz says it’s important to him that the audience laughs at Bago, and not at the unsuspecting subjects responding to loony, light-hearted antics. “My comedy has always been goofy, and I’m the butt of the joke,” he said. “They are the audience reacting to me.”

None of the people interviewed off the cuff on the street are actors. He found that most of the younger people would inform him on the topic at hand, but typically got resistance from the older generation. He said that’s because there is a wide spectrum of people, ranging from hip young people who work in tech and older people, who are from the Dominican Republic, and remain loyal to traditional norms. “I want to bridge that together, in a funny way,” Díaz said.

Díaz, who lived in Washington Heights since 1999, recently moved to Mott Haven. “I got married during Covid, adopted a puppy and then had a baby,” he said. “I did the whole Covid checklist.”

In early 2023, Díaz and Fernández will release episodes of their newest endeavor, The Translators Podcast, which follows the careers of directors, actors and social media experts. “We’re really going through their paths of how they got to where they are at,” Díaz said. “We going through the model of the three P’s; their passion, their path and their process.”

For a peek at the Keto episode, please visit bit.ly/3VRd1vz