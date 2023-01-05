Strangers, No Danger
New humor show focuses on uptown opinions
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Crystals. Keto. CBD.
These current topics are just fun fodder in the latest satirical farce, Bago Briefs.
These short, man-on-the-street-segments are filmed in Washington Heights. Comedian Juan Bago asks passersby about various topics, including the metaverse and crypto. The goofy humor puts everything into silly context for the viewer.
In one episode, Bago asks people on the street about yoga. When he finds resistance to the idea, he comes up with his own pose. The “chancleta pose” refers to the house slippers typically worn, and sometimes thrown as warning, by concerned mothers. The projectile footwear fit perfectly in what he told Manhattan Times was “The Golden Age of Dominican Spanking.”
Some agree it would be a great way to introduce elder chancleta throwers to yoga, while younger people say it conjures up bad memories and wouldn’t be at all relaxing. Some are simply unconvinced. “Jesus is my yoga,” one woman insists.
Juan Bago is the alter ego for comedian, filmmaker and actor Michael Díaz. Díaz has been perfecting his comedy and Bago character for the past 17 years. In his earliest incarnation, Bago was a slacker who lived with his parents. But Bago has changed with the times.
Bago Briefs was commissioned by Latino Rebels, part of Futuro Media, which also produces shows such as Latino USA with Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa. Founded by Julio Ricardo Varela, Latino Rebels hosts all six episodes of the newly released Bago Briefs on their website. Just before Christmas, Latino Rebels tweeted, “Be one of the first to catch it, & THANK YOU all for the amazing reaction the creative team is getting. Next step is to make it an ongoing series!”
Bago’s latest foray into journalistic vox pop is an evolution of Díaz’s writing, acting and comedy skills. Díaz attributes Bago’s longevity to his co-writers and producers Anthony Palmini and Jamie Fernández.
Díaz, Palmini and Fernández are also part of the comedy team behind such productions as Room 128, Gente of Thrones, the Latinos Out Loud Podcast, Nutcos: The Nutcracker Cartels of Washington Heights and many other comedy gems. “I’ve been doing different types of comedy for so long now, so it’s easier to put it together,” Díaz said.
Growing up in Washington Heights, Díaz said he never saw that many Latinos on TV. “I always saw my relatives that were funny, so I know there are so many funny people out there. So I knew that a man on the street would be funny and organic.”
Diaz said the topics that Bago asks as he wanders the streets uptown about are things he feels that Dominicans would either not be overly concerned with, or would actively resist. In each episode, Bago offers modifications that might make it more acceptable, for example, adding CBD to Vicks VapoRub, or a Goya product called “Kedobo.”
“Some of the comments were like, ‘Dude, you need to chill because you’re giving away some Shark Tank ideas,’” Díaz said.
Yet these comic-inspired combinations don’t always work. As one man tells Bago about Keto-restricted diets, “If I do Keto, I give up on rice?” he asks. His response is swift when it’s confirmed that the diet will require him to give up the carb staple: “I’m Dominican, man. No.”
Díaz says it’s important to him that the audience laughs at Bago, and not at the unsuspecting subjects responding to loony, light-hearted antics. “My comedy has always been goofy, and I’m the butt of the joke,” he said. “They are the audience reacting to me.”
None of the people interviewed off the cuff on the street are actors. He found that most of the younger people would inform him on the topic at hand, but typically got resistance from the older generation. He said that’s because there is a wide spectrum of people, ranging from hip young people who work in tech and older people, who are from the Dominican Republic, and remain loyal to traditional norms. “I want to bridge that together, in a funny way,” Díaz said.
Díaz, who lived in Washington Heights since 1999, recently moved to Mott Haven. “I got married during Covid, adopted a puppy and then had a baby,” he said. “I did the whole Covid checklist.”
In early 2023, Díaz and Fernández will release episodes of their newest endeavor, The Translators Podcast, which follows the careers of directors, actors and social media experts. “We’re really going through their paths of how they got to where they are at,” Díaz said. “We going through the model of the three P’s; their passion, their path and their process.”
For a peek at the Keto episode, please visit bit.ly/3VRd1vz
Extraños, pero sin peligro
Nuevo espectáculo humorístico se centra en opiniones del Alto Manhattan
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cristales. Keto. CBD.
Estos temas de actualidad son divertido alimento en la más reciente comedia satírica, Bago Briefs.
Estos breves segmentos de hombres comunes se ruedan en Washington Heights. El cómico Juan Bago pregunta a los transeúntes sobre diversos temas, como el metaverso y las criptomonedas. El humor bobalicón de Bago pone todo en un contexto absurdo para el espectador.
En un episodio, Bago pregunta a la gente en la calle sobre el yoga. Cuando encuentra resistencia a la idea, inventa su propia postura. La “pose de la chancleta” hace referencia a las zapatillas de estar en casa que suelen llevar, y que a veces es lanzada por las madres como advertencia. El calzado proyectil encajó perfectamente con lo que Bago contó al Manhattan Times que fue “la era dorada de las nalgadas dominicanas”.
A medida que persiste en su interrogatorio, algunos coinciden en que sería una forma estupenda de introducir a las abuelas en el yoga, mientras que los más jóvenes dicen que sólo les evoca malos recuerdos, estrés postraumático y que no sería nada relajante. Algunos simplemente siguen sin estar convencidos. “Jesús es mi yoga”, insiste una mujer.
Juan Bago es el alter ego del cómico, cineasta y actor Michael Díaz. Díaz lleva 17 años perfeccionando su comedia y su personaje. En su primera encarnación, Bago era un vago que vivía con sus padres, pero Bago ha cambiado con los tiempos.
Bago Briefs fue encargado por Latino Rebels, parte de Futuro Media, que también produce programas como Latino USA with con la periodista ganadora del Premio Pulitzer, María Hinojosa. Fundado por Julio Ricardo Varela, Latino Rebels aloja los seis episodios de recién estreno de Bago Briefs en su sitio web. Justo antes de Navidad, Latino Rebels tuiteó: “Sé uno de los primeros en verlo, y GRACIAS a todos por la increíble reacción que está teniendo el equipo creativo. El próximo paso es convertirlo en una serie continua”.
La última incursión de Bago en el vox pop periodístico es una evolución de las habilidades de Díaz para la escritura, la actuación y la comedia. Díaz atribuye la longevidad de Bago a sus coguionistas y productores Anthony Palmini y Jamie Fernández.
Díaz, Palmini y Fernández también forman parte del equipo cómico de producciones como Room 128, Gente of Thrones y el podcast Latinos Out Loud, Nutcos: The Nutcracker Cartels of Washington Heights y muchas otras joyas de la comedia. “He estado haciendo diferentes tipos de comedia durante mucho tiempo, así que es más fácil juntarlas”, dijo Díaz.
Al crecer en Washington Heights, Díaz dijo que nunca vio tantos latinos en la televisión. “Siempre vi a mis parientes que eran graciosos, así que sé que hay mucha gente graciosa por ahí. Así que sabía que un hombre de la calle sería gracioso y orgánico”.
Díaz dijo que los temas sobre los que Bago pregunta mientras recorre las calles de la parte alta de la ciudad son cosas que cree que a los dominicanos no les preocuparían demasiado o se resistirían activamente. En cada episodio, Bago ofrece modificaciones que podrían hacerlo más aceptable, por ejemplo, añadir CBD al Vicks VapoRub, o un producto de Goya llamado “Kedobo”.
“Algunos de los comentarios eran en plan: tienes que relajarte porque estás dando ideas para Shark Tank”, dice Díaz.
Sin embargo, estas combinaciones inspiradas en los cómics no siempre funcionan. Como le dice un hombre a Bago sobre las dietas ceto-restringidas: “Si hago [la dieta] Keto, ¿renuncio al arroz?”, le pregunta. Su respuesta no se hace esperar cuando se le confirma que la dieta le obligará a renunciar a este carbohidrato básico: “Soy dominicano. No”.
Díaz dice que para él es importante que el público se ría de Bago, y no de los desprevenidos sujetos que responden a sus locas y desenfadadas payasadas. “Mi comedia siempre ha sido disparatada, y yo soy el blanco de la broma”, afirma. “Ellos son el público que reacciona ante mí”.
Ninguna de las personas entrevistadas de improviso en la calle son actores. Descubrió que la mayoría de los jóvenes le informaban sobre el tema en cuestión, pero la generación de más edad solía oponerse. Dijo que eso se debe a que hay un amplio espectro de temas, que van desde los jóvenes a la última que trabajan en tecnología y las personas mayores, que son de la República Dominicana, y siguen siendo fieles a las normas tradicionales. “Quiero unir todo eso, de una manera divertida”, dijo Díaz.
Él vive en Washington Heights desde 1999, se ha mudado recientemente a Mott Haven. “Me casé durante la pandemia de Covid, adopté un cachorro y luego tuve un bebé”, dijo. “Hice toda la lista de Covid”.
A principios de 2023, Díaz y Fernández lanzarán episodios de su nueva empresa, The Translators Podcast, que sigue las carreras de directores, actores y expertos en redes sociales. “Recorremos sus trayectorias y cómo han llegado a donde están”, explica Díaz. “Seguimos el modelo de: pasión, camino y proceso”.
Para una vista al episodio de la dieta Keto, favor visite bit.ly/3VRd1vz.