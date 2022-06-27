Stop the Suffering
Detener el sufrimiento
New York's leaders must address healthcare disparities
Los dirigentes de Nueva York deben abordar las disparidades en la atención de la salud
Stop the Suffering I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when I was 19 years old. It started with a rumbling stomach pain that just never seemed to go away. Like many autoimmune disorders, it is among the hardest to diagnose while painful test procedures usually delay treatment. By the time I was diagnosed, I was 95 pounds and in the worst pain I could ever imagine. The disease not only causes stomach ailments, it inflames all soft tissue in your body. It can be treated but can never be cured. I can only imagine what it’s like for children and adults with sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affects hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body. It means chronic, severe and unpredictable pain; frequent infections; a high risk of stroke and kidney disease, and a shortened life expectancy. The condition affects more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide. It is a global, national, and state-level health problem that prevents thousands of New Yorkers from living a life free from pain. As a woman of color and an Afro Latino, it hits home that this disease disproportionately impacts African Americans. It is estimated that SCD occurs in about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births and in 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births. Moreover, 1 in 13 Black or African-American babies is born with sickle cell trait (SCT), which means that while they are spared the diseasei in their lifetime, they but can pass the defective gene on to future generations. The facts on sickle cell paint a clear picture of the severity of the situation. It is estimated that 10,000 individuals with SCD live right here in New York. 80 percent of these patients live in New York City alone, and it is likely that these numbers reflect an undercount of the situation. New York’s leaders in Albany and Washington have a duty to ensure that these patients can access the care they need. Thankfully, recent breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical industry could completely change the lives of patients with sickle cell. Promising developments in one-time cell and gene therapies could potentially give us a cure to sickle cell in the next few years. As exciting as this news is, it means nothing if the very patients who need the treatments will struggle to access them. Sickle cell disease patients have been put on the backburner since the disease’s discovery over 100 years ago. The vast majority of patients are African American, a small subset are Hispanic, and very few are white, which subjects them to the systemic racial biases in our healthcare system. These patients have received little attention, research funding, or pharmaceutical investment, which has created massive barriers to care access. There are only a handful of available drugs to treat the disease and very few doctors are willing and able to confidently care for these patients. All patients, regardless of race or background, deserve access to the best possible care for the disease they’re battling. More than 40 percent of Americans with SCD rely on Medicaid for coverage, and New York has the largest population of SCD patients on Medicaid (about 50 percent). Many do not live long enough to age into the Medicare system, and it is nearly impossible to gain private insurance through a full-time job when you’re spending so much time in and out of the hospital. This means it can be especially challenging trying to see specialists or access treatments. Medicaid coverage of drugs can vary, and according to the CDC Foundation, less than 70 percent of doctors in the U.S. are accepting new Medicaid patients. Curative treatments need to be available to patients on Day One of approval. I am calling on New York's leaders in Albany and Washington to come together to make the necessary policy changes so that the thousands of New Yorkers suffering from sickle cell can access the treatments they deserve. We need access to new treatments for all patients the first day of their FDA approval, regardless of their health insurance coverage. We need medical professionals to have the necessary training and knowledge to adequately treat these patients. And above all, we need a coordinated federal and state approach to get this done. We may not have the opportunity to eradicate my disease right now, but we must do everything we can to cure, treat and put a stop to sickle cell disease. Detener el sufrimiento Los dirigentes de Nueva York deben abordar las disparidades en la atención de la salud Por Camille Rivera Westin Me diagnosticaron la enfermedad de Crohn cuando tenía 19 años. Empezó con un dolor de estómago que nunca parecía desaparecer. Al igual que muchos trastornos autoinmunes, es una de las enfermedades más difíciles de diagnosticar y las dolorosas pruebas suelen retrasar el tratamiento. Cuando me diagnosticaron, pesaba 95 libras y sufría el peor dolor que pudiera imaginar. La enfermedad no sólo provoca dolencias estomacales, sino que inflama todos los tejidos blandos del cuerpo. Se puede tratar, pero nunca se puede curar. Sólo puedo imaginar lo que es para los niños y adultos con la enfermedad de células falciformes (ECF). La ECF es un grupo de trastornos hereditarios de los glóbulos rojos que afecta a la hemoglobina, la proteína que transporta el oxígeno por el cuerpo. Supone un dolor crónico, intenso e imprevisible; infecciones frecuentes; un alto riesgo de infarto y enfermedad renal, y una esperanza de vida reducida. Esta enfermedad afecta a más de cien mil personas en Estados Unidos y a 20 millones en todo el mundo. Es un problema de salud mundial, nacional y estatal que impide a miles de neoyorquinos vivir una vida sin dolor. Como mujer de color y afro-latina, es evidente que esta enfermedad afecta de forma desproporcionada a los afroamericanos. Se calcula que la enfermedad de células falciformes se da en 1 de cada 365 nacimientos de negros o afroamericanos y en 1 de cada 16,300 nacimientos de hispanoamericanos. Además, 1 de cada 13 bebés negros o afroamericanos nace con el rasgo falciforme (SCT), lo que significa que, aunque se libran de la enfermedad en su vida, pueden transmitir el gen defectuoso a las generaciones futuras. Los datos sobre la enfermedad de células falciformes muestran claramente la gravedad de la situación. Se calcula que 10,000 personas con ECF viven aquí mismo, en Nueva York. El 80% de estos pacientes viven sólo en la ciudad de Nueva York, y es probable que estas cifras reflejen un recuento insuficiente de la situación. Los líderes neoyorquinos en Albany y Washington tienen el deber de garantizar que estos pacientes puedan recibir la atención que necesitan. Afortunadamente, los recientes avances de la industria farmacéutica podrían cambiar por completo la vida de los pacientes con células falciformes. Los prometedores avances en terapias celulares y genéticas únicas podrían darnos una cura para la enfermedad de células falciformes en los próximos años. Por muy emocionante que sea esta noticia, no significa nada si los mismos pacientes que necesitan los tratamientos tienen dificultades para recibirlos. Los pacientes con la enfermedad de células falciformes han sido relegados a un segundo plano desde el descubrimiento de la enfermedad hace más de 100 años. La gran mayoría de los pacientes son afroamericanos, un pequeño subgrupo son hispanos y muy pocos son blancos, lo que los somete a los prejuicios raciales sistémicos de nuestro sistema de salud. Estos pacientes han recibido poca atención, financiación para la investigación o inversión farmacéutica, lo que ha creado enormes barreras para el acceso a la atención. Sólo hay un puñado de medicamentos disponibles para tratar la enfermedad y muy pocos médicos están dispuestos y son capaces de atender con confianza a estos pacientes. Todos los pacientes, independientemente de su raza o procedencia, merecen tener acceso a la mejor atención posible para la enfermedad contra la que luchan. Más del 40% de los estadounidenses con ECF dependen de la cobertura de Medicaid, y Nueva York tiene la mayor población de pacientes con ECF que reciben Medicaid (alrededor del 50%). Muchos no viven lo suficiente como para entrar en el sistema de Medicare, y es casi imposible conseguir un seguro privado a través de un trabajo a tiempo completo cuando se pasa tanto tiempo entrando y saliendo del hospital. Esto significa que puede ser especialmente difícil tratar de ver a los especialistas o tener acceso a los tratamientos. La cobertura de medicamentos por parte de Medicaid puede variar y, según la Fundación CDC, menos del 70% de los médicos de Estados Unidos aceptan nuevos pacientes de Medicaid. Es necesario que los tratamientos curativos estén disponibles para los pacientes en el primer día de aprobación. Pido a los líderes de Nueva York en Albany y Washington que se unan para hacer los cambios políticos necesarios para que los miles de neoyorquinos que sufren de la enfermedad de células falciformes puedan recibir los tratamientos que merecen. Necesitamos que todos los pacientes tengan acceso a los nuevos tratamientos el primer día de su aprobación por la FDA, independientemente de la cobertura de su seguro médico. Necesitamos que los profesionales médicos tengan la formación y los conocimientos necesarios para tratar adecuadamente a estos pacientes. Y, sobre todo, necesitamos un enfoque federal y estatal coordinado para conseguirlo. Puede que no tengamos la oportunidad de erradicar mi enfermedad ahora mismo, pero debemos hacer todo lo posible para curar, tratar y poner fin a la enfermedad de células falciformes. Camille Rivera-Westin es socia de la firma consultora New Deal Strategies.
