I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when I was 19 years old.

It started with a rumbling stomach pain that just never seemed to go away. Like many autoimmune disorders, it is among the hardest to diagnose while painful test procedures usually delay treatment.

By the time I was diagnosed, I was 95 pounds and in the worst pain I could ever imagine. The disease not only causes stomach ailments, it inflames all soft tissue in your body. It can be treated but can never be cured.

I can only imagine what it’s like for children and adults with sickle cell disease (SCD).

SCD is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that affects hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body. It means chronic, severe and unpredictable pain; frequent infections; a high risk of stroke and kidney disease, and a shortened life expectancy. The condition affects more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide. It is a global, national, and state-level health problem that prevents thousands of New Yorkers from living a life free from pain. As a woman of color and an Afro Latino, it hits home that this disease disproportionately impacts African Americans. It is estimated that SCD occurs in about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births and in 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births. Moreover, 1 in 13 Black or African-American babies is born with sickle cell trait (SCT), which means that while they are spared the diseasei in their lifetime, they but can pass the defective gene on to future generations.

The facts on sickle cell paint a clear picture of the severity of the situation. It is estimated that 10,000 individuals with SCD live right here in New York. 80 percent of these patients live in New York City alone, and it is likely that these numbers reflect an undercount of the situation.

New York’s leaders in Albany and Washington have a duty to ensure that these patients can access the care they need.

Thankfully, recent breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical industry could completely change the lives of patients with sickle cell. Promising developments in one-time cell and gene therapies could potentially give us a cure to sickle cell in the next few years. As exciting as this news is, it means nothing if the very patients who need the treatments will struggle to access them.

Sickle cell disease patients have been put on the backburner since the disease’s discovery over 100 years ago. The vast majority of patients are African American, a small subset are Hispanic, and very few are white, which subjects them to the systemic racial biases in our healthcare system.

These patients have received little attention, research funding, or pharmaceutical investment, which has created massive barriers to care access. There are only a handful of available drugs to treat the disease and very few doctors are willing and able to confidently care for these patients. All patients, regardless of race or background, deserve access to the best possible care for the disease they’re battling.

More than 40 percent of Americans with SCD rely on Medicaid for coverage, and New York has the largest population of SCD patients on Medicaid (about 50 percent). Many do not live long enough to age into the Medicare system, and it is nearly impossible to gain private insurance through a full-time job when you’re spending so much time in and out of the hospital. This means it can be especially challenging trying to see specialists or access treatments. Medicaid coverage of drugs can vary, and according to the CDC Foundation, less than 70 percent of doctors in the U.S. are accepting new Medicaid patients.

Curative treatments need to be available to patients on Day One of approval. I am calling on New York’s leaders in Albany and Washington to come together to make the necessary policy changes so that the thousands of New Yorkers suffering from sickle cell can access the treatments they deserve.

We need access to new treatments for all patients the first day of their FDA approval, regardless of their health insurance coverage. We need medical professionals to have the necessary training and knowledge to adequately treat these patients. And above all, we need a coordinated federal and state approach to get this done. We may not have the opportunity to eradicate my disease right now, but we must do everything we can to cure, treat and put a stop to sickle cell disease.

Camille Rivera-Westin is a partner at New Deal Strategies, a consulting firm.