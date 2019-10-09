Stop Sign

Amtrak billboard panned

By Gregg McQueen

This is a bad sign.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat is accusing Amtrak of going off the rails when it comes to a new advertising billboard that the federally subsidized agency has put up in West Harlem.

Installed in June along Amtrak’s rail line, the large video display at West 155th Street and Riverside Drive has drawn the ire of local residents, who complained that it was constructed without community notice and has become an eyesore.

At a press conference on Mon., Oct. 7, Espaillat said he has introduced legislation that would require the railroad to follow local construction and zoning laws procedures when installing advertising displays.

Currently, Amtrak is exempt under federal law from following such city and state procedures.

Espaillat’s bill — which he is calling the Allowing More Transparency in Reviewing Advertising Construction Act, or the Amtrak Act — would remove this exemption.

Espaillat said the billboard obstructs the scenic views of the Hudson River, calling it an “assault on the environment.”

“This isn’t necessary for the functioning of the rail network — they want to make money,” remarked Espaillat, who said he has appealed to Amtrak to remove the billboard.

“Amtrak has refused our call,” he stated.

The sign is located along the railroad tracks at the end of West 155th Street between Riverside Drive and the Henry Hudson Parkway. The land on which the billboard sits is owned by Amtrak.

Construction on the video billboard began in February, local residents said.

“There was no notice. It just started going up,” said Vivian Ducat, who lives on Riverside Drive.

Residents complained that the sign blocks views of the river from local apartments and has become a nuisance due to the glare from its video screen.

“The screen is on all night, and the light shines into people’s apartments,” said Bruce Robertson, a member of Community Board 12.

“It’s terribly obnoxious,” remarked Elizabeth Currier, who has lived in the neighborhood for 54 years. “This is a prime place for people to look at the view.”

Robertson argued there has been an increase in traffic accidents in the area. “Drivers are looking at the sign when they shouldn’t be,” he said. “This highway is notoriously dangerous.”

According to NYPD crash statistics, there have been 13 motor vehicle accidents on the Henry Hudson Parkway between 150th and 160th Streets since the billboard was completed in June.

Two of the accidents occurred at 155th Street, in close proximity to the billboard.

“Distracted driving is our biggest concern,” added local resident Richard Habersham. “The sign went up, and two days later we had an accident here.”

However, the 13 collisions in the vicinity between June and September represented a decrease compared to the same time period in 2018, where there were 17 accidents, according to NYPD traffic data.

Espaillat was joined at the press conference by City Councilmember Mark Levine and State Assemblymember Al Taylor, who have both been vocal in their opposition to the billboard.

Levine called it “shameful” that the agency would defile a scenic view “for a few extra dollars.”

“We are not going to stop until this sign is torn down,” he stated.

Taylor criticized Amtrak for not engaging residents or the Community Board when planning its billboard. “No one should be able to do business in this community without talking to the residents of this community,” he said.

Ducat questioned why Amtrak is allowed to draw power from the city’s electrical grid to power the controversial billboard.

“Why are they able to take our power if they don’t need to follow the city’s rules?” she asked. “That seems to be another way to stop this. Just pull the plug.”

Elected officials expressed concern that Amtrak could seek to place additional billboards further north near Fort Tryon Park and Inwood Hill Park if the legislation is not passed.

“There’s nothing stopping them from putting one of these every few feet on their property,” said Levine.

Acknowledging that the billboard controversy could be construed as a hyper-local issue, Espaillat said he hoped to build support for his Amtrak bill within Congress, noting that other members have expressed to him their own annoyances with Amtrak. “They seem not to be a good neighbor,” he said.

Espaillat hinted towards additional measures to pressure Amtrak. “They are fiscal in nature, and I will not divulge them today,” he said.

As the Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Task Force for Transportation, Infrastructure and Housing, Espaillat could move to re-examine funding allocations for the railroad agency, which receives nearly $2 billion in federal subsidies.

“I sit on the committee; they need my help,” he said. “They will not have a friend if they don’t take this down.”

In an email, Amtrak Public Relations Manager Beth K. Toll said the agency made modifications to lower the height of the billboard after discussions with elected officials, “to ensure it would not obstruct any views towards the river and does not alter the skyline by design.”

“Amtrak has not received any complaints since the billboard’s installation in June,” she wrote. “Further, generating additional revenue is consistent with our mission given to us by Congress, and it allows us to reallocate resources to critical infrastructure projects throughout the Northeast Corridor (NEC), including in the New York region. Opportunities like these help support millions of our customers on the NEC, many of whom are New York residents and visitors, and we will continuously look for ways to invest in our customers and provide a safe, clean, reliable travel experience,” Toll added.

“That’s a trivial concession, honestly,” countered Levine. “Anyone who has stood here and admired this view knows when you see how damaged the landscape is now. We want the sign removed. That’s the only thing we’ll accept.”