Stop Sign
Amtrak billboard panned
By Gregg McQueen
This is a bad sign.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat is accusing Amtrak of going off the rails when it comes to a new advertising billboard that the federally subsidized agency has put up in West Harlem.
Installed in June along Amtrak’s rail line, the large video display at West 155th Street and Riverside Drive has drawn the ire of local residents, who complained that it was constructed without community notice and has become an eyesore.
At a press conference on Mon., Oct. 7, Espaillat said he has introduced legislation that would require the railroad to follow local construction and zoning laws procedures when installing advertising displays.
Currently, Amtrak is exempt under federal law from following such city and state procedures.
Espaillat’s bill — which he is calling the Allowing More Transparency in Reviewing Advertising Construction Act, or the Amtrak Act — would remove this exemption.
Espaillat said the billboard obstructs the scenic views of the Hudson River, calling it an “assault on the environment.”
“This isn’t necessary for the functioning of the rail network — they want to make money,” remarked Espaillat, who said he has appealed to Amtrak to remove the billboard.
“Amtrak has refused our call,” he stated.
The sign is located along the railroad tracks at the end of West 155th Street between Riverside Drive and the Henry Hudson Parkway. The land on which the billboard sits is owned by Amtrak.
Construction on the video billboard began in February, local residents said.
“There was no notice. It just started going up,” said Vivian Ducat, who lives on Riverside Drive.
Residents complained that the sign blocks views of the river from local apartments and has become a nuisance due to the glare from its video screen.
“The screen is on all night, and the light shines into people’s apartments,” said Bruce Robertson, a member of Community Board 12.
“It’s terribly obnoxious,” remarked Elizabeth Currier, who has lived in the neighborhood for 54 years. “This is a prime place for people to look at the view.”
Robertson argued there has been an increase in traffic accidents in the area. “Drivers are looking at the sign when they shouldn’t be,” he said. “This highway is notoriously dangerous.”
According to NYPD crash statistics, there have been 13 motor vehicle accidents on the Henry Hudson Parkway between 150th and 160th Streets since the billboard was completed in June.
Two of the accidents occurred at 155th Street, in close proximity to the billboard.
“Distracted driving is our biggest concern,” added local resident Richard Habersham. “The sign went up, and two days later we had an accident here.”
However, the 13 collisions in the vicinity between June and September represented a decrease compared to the same time period in 2018, where there were 17 accidents, according to NYPD traffic data.
Espaillat was joined at the press conference by City Councilmember Mark Levine and State Assemblymember Al Taylor, who have both been vocal in their opposition to the billboard.
Levine called it “shameful” that the agency would defile a scenic view “for a few extra dollars.”
“We are not going to stop until this sign is torn down,” he stated.
Taylor criticized Amtrak for not engaging residents or the Community Board when planning its billboard. “No one should be able to do business in this community without talking to the residents of this community,” he said.
Ducat questioned why Amtrak is allowed to draw power from the city’s electrical grid to power the controversial billboard.
“Why are they able to take our power if they don’t need to follow the city’s rules?” she asked. “That seems to be another way to stop this. Just pull the plug.”
Elected officials expressed concern that Amtrak could seek to place additional billboards further north near Fort Tryon Park and Inwood Hill Park if the legislation is not passed.
“There’s nothing stopping them from putting one of these every few feet on their property,” said Levine.
Acknowledging that the billboard controversy could be construed as a hyper-local issue, Espaillat said he hoped to build support for his Amtrak bill within Congress, noting that other members have expressed to him their own annoyances with Amtrak. “They seem not to be a good neighbor,” he said.
Espaillat hinted towards additional measures to pressure Amtrak. “They are fiscal in nature, and I will not divulge them today,” he said.
As the Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Task Force for Transportation, Infrastructure and Housing, Espaillat could move to re-examine funding allocations for the railroad agency, which receives nearly $2 billion in federal subsidies.
“I sit on the committee; they need my help,” he said. “They will not have a friend if they don’t take this down.”
In an email, Amtrak Public Relations Manager Beth K. Toll said the agency made modifications to lower the height of the billboard after discussions with elected officials, “to ensure it would not obstruct any views towards the river and does not alter the skyline by design.”
“Amtrak has not received any complaints since the billboard’s installation in June,” she wrote. “Further, generating additional revenue is consistent with our mission given to us by Congress, and it allows us to reallocate resources to critical infrastructure projects throughout the Northeast Corridor (NEC), including in the New York region. Opportunities like these help support millions of our customers on the NEC, many of whom are New York residents and visitors, and we will continuously look for ways to invest in our customers and provide a safe, clean, reliable travel experience,” Toll added.
“That’s a trivial concession, honestly,” countered Levine. “Anyone who has stood here and admired this view knows when you see how damaged the landscape is now. We want the sign removed. That’s the only thing we’ll accept.”
Pantalla Polémica
Cartelera de Amtrak criticada
Por Gregg McQueen
Esta publicidad es problemática.
El representante Adriano Espaillat está acusando a Amtrak de descarrilarse cuando se trata de una nueva valla publicitaria que la agencia subsidiada por el gobierno federal ha colocado en West Harlem.
Instalada en junio a lo largo de la línea ferroviaria de Amtrak, la gran pantalla de video en la calle 155 oeste y Riverside Drive ha provocado la ira de los residentes locales, que se quejaron de que fue construida sin previo aviso a la comunidad y se ha convertido en una monstruosidad.
En una conferencia de prensa el lunes 7 de octubre, Espaillat dijo que ha presentado una ley que exigiría que el ferrocarril siga los procedimientos locales de construcción y leyes de zonificación al instalar exhibidores publicitarios.
Actualmente, Amtrak está exento bajo la ley federal de seguir tales procedimientos de la ciudad y el estado.
La ley de Espaillat, a la que llama Ley de Permitir más Transparencia en la Revisión de la Construcción de Publicidad, o la Ley Amtrak, eliminaría esta exención.
Espaillat dijo que la cartelera obstruye las vistas panorámicas del río Hudson, calificándola de “asalto al medio ambiente”.
“Esto no es necesario para el funcionamiento de la red ferroviaria, quieren ganar dinero”, comentó Espaillat, explicando que ha pedido a Amtrak que retire la valla publicitaria.
“Amtrak ha rechazado nuestra petición”, afirmó.
El letrero se encuentra a lo largo de las vías del ferrocarril al final de la calle 155 oeste entre Riverside Drive y Henry Hudson Parkway. El terreno en el que se encuentra la cartelera es propiedad de Amtrak.
La construcción de la cartelera de video comenzó en febrero, dijeron residentes locales.
“No hubo aviso. Simplemente comenzó a construirse”, dijo Vivian Ducat, quien vive en Riverside Drive.
Los residentes se quejaron de que la cartelera bloquea las vistas del río desde los apartamentos locales y se ha convertido en una molestia debido al resplandor de su pantalla de video.
“La pantalla está encendida toda la noche y la luz brilla en los apartamentos de las personas”, dijo Bruce Robertson, miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12.
“Es terriblemente desagradable”, comentó Elizabeth Currier, quien ha vivido en el vecindario durante 54 años. “Este es un lugar privilegiado para que la gente mire la vista”.
Robertson argumentó que ha habido un aumento en los accidentes de tránsito en el área. “Los conductores están mirando la publicidad cuando no deberían hacerlo”, dijo. “Esta autopista es notoriamente peligrosa”.
De acuerdo con las estadísticas de accidentes del NYPD, ha habido 13 accidentes automovilísticos en Henry Hudson Parkway -entre las calles 150 y 160- desde que se completó la cartelera en junio.
Dos de los accidentes ocurrieron en la calle 155, muy cerca de esta.
“Conducir de forma distraída es nuestra mayor preocupación”, agregó el residente local Richard Habersham. “La cartelera se construyó, y dos días después tuvimos un accidente aquí”.
Sin embargo, las 13 colisiones en las cercanías entre junio y septiembre representaron una disminución en comparación con el mismo período de tiempo en 2018, donde hubo 17 accidentes, según los datos de tránsito del NYPD.
Espaillat estuvo acompañado en la conferencia de prensa por el concejal Mark Levine y por el asambleísta estatal Al Taylor, quienes expresaron su oposición al cartel publicitario.
Levine calificó de “vergonzoso” que la agencia contaminase una vista panorámica “por unos pocos dólares adicionales”.
“No vamos a parar hasta que este letrero sea derribado”, afirmó.
Taylor criticó a Amtrak por no involucrar a los residentes o a la Junta Comunitaria cuando planificó su cartelera. “Nadie debería poder hacer negocios en esta comunidad sin hablar con los residentes”, dijo.
Ducat cuestionó por qué a Amtrak se le permite extraer energía de la red eléctrica de la ciudad para alimentar la polémica cartelera.
“¿Por qué pueden tomar nuestra electricidad si no necesitan seguir las reglas de la ciudad?”, preguntó. “Esa parece ser otra forma de detener esto. Simplemente desconectarlos”.
Funcionarios expresaron su preocupación de que Amtrak podría buscar colocar vallas publicitarias adicionales más al norte, cerca de Fort Tryon Park e Inwood Hill Park, si no se aprueba la legislación.
“No hay nada que les impida poner una de estas cada pocos pies en su propiedad”, dijo Levine.
Reconociendo que la controversia de la cartelera podría interpretarse como un problema híper local, Espaillat dijo que espera generar apoyo para su proyecto de ley Amtrak en el Congreso, y señaló que otros miembros le han expresado sus propias molestias con Amtrak. “Parece que no son buenos vecinos”, dijo.
Espaillat insinuó algunas medidas adicionales para presionar a Amtrak. “Son de naturaleza fiscal, y no las divulgaré hoy”, dijo.
Como presidente de la Fuerza de Tarea del Caucus Hispano del Congreso de Transporte, Infraestructura y Vivienda, Espaillat podría reexaminar las asignaciones de fondos para la agencia ferroviaria, que recibe casi $2 mil millones de dólares en subsidios federales.
“Formo parte del comité; necesitan mi ayuda”, dijo. “No tendrán un amigo si no eliminan esto”.
En un correo electrónico, la gerente de Relaciones Públicas de Amtrak, Beth K. Toll, dijo que la agencia hizo modificaciones para reducir la altura de la valla publicitaria después de discusiones con funcionarios, “para asegurarse de que no obstruyera ninguna vista hacia el río y no alterara el horizonte por diseño”.
“Amtrak no ha recibido ninguna queja desde la instalación de la cartelera en junio”, escribió. “Además, generar ingresos adicionales es coherente con la misión que nos dio el Congreso, y nos permite reasignar recursos a proyectos de infraestructura críticos en todo el Corredor Noreste (NEC, por sus siglas en inglés), incluida la región de Nueva York. Oportunidades como estas ayudan a apoyar a millones de nuestros clientes en el NEC, muchos de los cuales son residentes y visitantes de Nueva York, y buscaremos continuamente formas de invertir en nuestros clientes y proporcionar una experiencia de viaje segura, limpia y confiable”, agregó Toll.
“Esa es una concesión trivial, sinceramente”, respondió Levine. “Cualquiera que se haya quedado aquí y haya admirado esta vista sabe cuan dañado está el paisaje ahora. Queremos que se elimine la cartelera. Eso es lo único que aceptaremos”.