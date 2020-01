Stock Rising

New plan aims to amplify affordable housing

By Gregg McQueen

Keep it simple.

Touting his bonafides as a native uptowner, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer traveled to Washington Heights to propose a new way to increase the city’s affordable housing stock – one touted as both straightforward and sustainable.

“I went to elementary school right down the block at P.S. 152,” offered Stringer in his opening remarks on Wed., Jan 29th. “Across the street is the bodega where my mom would send me to get milk.”

In looking to address housing scarcity, Stringer’s plan would require developers to earmark 25 percent of units to be permanently low-income affordable for all new residential buildings with 10 or more units.

Announced on Wednesday at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights & Inwood, Stringer also proposed an end to the longstanding 421-A tax subsidy program for developers, which he said costs the city more than $1.6 billion per year while providing ineffective results.

Stringer offered his plan as an antidote to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program for zoning, which allows developers to build with greater height and density in exchange for constructing a certain percentage of affordable units.

He was especially critical of how MIH has spurred divisive rezonings – a scourge he dubbed “a gentrification industrial complex.”

“Almost none of the neighborhoods the administration identified for rezoning are white and wealthy,” noted Stringer. “They said that it was already too late to try and make these neighborhoods more affordable.”

“But almost every single neighborhood where the city did apply this approach – East New York, Downtown Far Rockaway, East Harlem, Jerome Avenue, and right here in Washington Heights – all are majority communities of color, communities where black and brown New Yorkers live, work, and raise their families,” he added.

He cited the 2018 rezoning of a 59-block area of Inwood, which was recently struck down by a state judge, as emblematic of the city’s failing approach.

“Unsustainable, unthoughtful development leads to a segregated city with underserved and under-resourced communities,” he argued.

Housing activist Cheryl Pahaham, who took part in the lawsuit, agreed – and said Stringer was an ally in the fight for affordability.

“At this critical moment when our future in this community is threatened by gentrification and the shortage of truly affordable housing, Comptroller Scott Stringer is ready to roll up his sleeves and get in the fight with us for our neighborhood,” she said in her introduction on Wednesday.

Stringer said his plan focuses on ensuring that affordability is tied to sustainability.

“The power in this approach lies in its simplicity: if you’re going to build in New York City, you will provide affordability that is sustainable,” Stringer said, noting that much of the city’s new housing construction is created at 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), approximately $77,000 or higher.

“You will be part of the solution. No longer will developers be able to use affordable housing as a bargaining chip with communities,” he said.

Under Stringer’s five-borough plan, all affordable units would be set at an average of 60 percent of AMI ‒ a household income of $58,000 for a family of three.

Stringer also called for the expansion of affordable homeownership programs, the redirection of existing capital dollars to extremely and very low-income housing construction and the creation of a New York City land bank that would facilitate the transformation of vacant city-owned properties into affordable housing.

“[Let us use an] asset that’s been largely overlooked: the nearly 1,000 vacant lots owned by the city that currently sit blighted, unused, and undeveloped,” said Stringer. “A non-profit Land Bank that could turn these vacant lots into sites that could generate tens of thousands of permanently affordable housing units for the lowest income New Yorkers.”

He said an analysis by his office found that just one-third of new apartments built in the fiscal year 2019 were affordable to households making 50 percent of AMI or less, which amounts to $48,050 for a family of three.

“This is the housing that helps families that are one paycheck away from losing their homes. This is the housing that gets New Yorkers out of shelters,” said Stringer. “This is the housing that empowers folks to climb the economic ladder to security and stability.”

According to his office, nearly 565,000 New York households pay over half of their income for rent, are severely overcrowded, or have been in homeless shelter for over a year.

Among those cheering the new proposals was Tom Waters, Housing Policy Expert at the anti-poverty organization Community Service Society (CSS).

“New York City is building a lot of much needed new affordable housing, but market forces have kept much of it confined to low-income neighborhoods. As a result, we are still sorting people into different neighborhoods based on income, allowing both economic and racial segregation to persist in our city,” said Waters in a statement. “Comptroller Stringer’s proposals would go a long way to change this through the mandate to include affordable apartments in new construction and the replacement of 421-a with a more discretionary and better targeted form of tax subsidy.”

Others sounded additional concerns.

Inwood resident Josué Perez said he viewed Stringer’s proposal as “an improvement” over de Blasio’s MIH process, but still had questions about its implementation.

“I want to see how they will continue to work luxury apartments in under this plan. They also didn’t speak about building heights, so that’s a question that I have,” Perez said. “But it would definitely be an improvement.”

Resident Ayisha Oglivie, who also participated in the Inwood rezoning lawsuit, said she had concerns over affordability levels, noting that the Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties were included in calculations of the area’s AMI.

“That skews everything,” she said. “This plan has some potential, but we still need to be sure that what we say is affordable is actually affordable to people in these neighborhoods.”

For more, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov.