Stirrings of a Strike

Calls grow for citywide rent strike

By Gregg McQueen

The clock is ticking.

Like many New Yorkers, Fausto Pérez is having trouble paying rent since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Though Governor Andrew Cuomo has put a 90-day moratorium on tenant evictions, Pérez said he is worried about what happens when that freeze expires and tenants owe back rent.

“The moratorium is a good thing, but the underlying stress is still there,” said Pérez. “It’s hard to [feel] comfortable that we’ll still be living in our apartments six months from now.”

Pérez is one of several tenant leaders across the city planning a rent strike at their respective buildings due to the pandemic. He and several of his neighbors at 380 West 139th Street in the Bronx are refusing to pay rent until further notice because of financial hardship.

They hope to coerce their landlord into cancelling rent during the pandemic, Pérez said, and draw attention to the plight of the city’s tenants due to COVID-19.

“Most of the people in my building work in restaurants, they’re in housekeeping, they aren’t working now,” Pérez said. “We barely have enough money to pay for food for the week.”

Tenant advocacy groups such as Housing Justice for All and the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition are pushing for widespread rent strikes as more New Yorkers lose their jobs and incomes due to coronavirus.

During an online conference call on April 16, advocates said the goal is to organize at least one million people who cannot pay rent into taking collective action together by May 1, in order to influence Governor Andrew Cuomo into canceling rent during the pandemic.

Cea Weaver, a campaign coordinator with Housing Justice for All, said rents should be cancelled through executive order for April, May and June. Otherwise, landlords can move to evict tenants once the moratorium expires.

“Housing courts are going to reopen with a wave of evictions,” Weaver said. “The fact that people couldn’t work for three months is not going to go away when housing court opens.”

Donnette Leftord, an undocumented immigrant living in Brooklyn, said she cannot work as a house cleaner during the pandemic and cannot earn money to pay her $1700 monthly rent.

“How are we going to pay three months’ worth of back rent?” she asked.

Leftord, who suffers from lupus, said she is also worried about paying for her medication.

“The best solution is to cancel the rent for 90 days, because we’re never going to have the money,” she stated.

Weaver said that Housing Justice for All has so far identified 15 apartment buildings that have organized toward a rent strike for May 1. While some individual tenants might opt to strike alone, Weaver urged entire buildings to organize.

“We are trying to get them to do that together with us, because we really do think it’s riskier in this moment, if you can’t pay your rent, to not pay [it] in an unorganized fashion,” she said. “So, we’re trying to plug those folks into our housing justice movement.”

Whether they consider it a strike or not, millions of people in New York City could fail to pay their rent next month, she noted.

“Renters are not paying rent on May 1 no matter what because they can’t afford it,” Weaver said.

Washington Heights resident Lena Meléndez said she was organizing tenants at her West 162nd Street building to conduct a rent strike. Both she and her husband are currently unemployed due to the pandemic and cannot pay rent, she explained.

“We’re all a paycheck or two away from homelessness,” she said of her building’s residents.

Meléndez said she reached out to her management company for guidance on handling rent during the pandemic but has not received an answer.

Tenants in her building received their rent statement for April, along with a form instructing how to pay electronically.

“To me, the message was, ‘Pay your rent,’” Meléndez said.

Queens resident Guadalupe Perolta said her Woodside building is participating in a rent strike. Several tenants there wrote a letter to the landlord, explaining that they did not have the money to pay rent for April and requesting that rent and utilities be cancelled for 90 days, Perolta explained.

“The landlord said he understands the situation but said tenants need to pay rent,” she said.

Housing Justice for All and the Right to Counsel NYC Coalition have created a “rent strike toolkit” to help tenants organize rent strikes in their building.

The toolkit was revealed in early April during an online training call, where coalition members said they created it to aid tenants since social distancing measures are affecting the ability of tenants to meet in person and knock on doors.

“We’re on lockdown but we’re still reaching out to the people who are frightened about rent,” said Winsome Pendergrass, an organizer with New York Communities for Change (NYCC). She said that tenants are communicating via phone, text and video chats.

The toolkit includes a sample rent strike letter to send to a landlord, and examples of flyers and outreach letters.

Pendergrass remarked that the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated a housing problem that already existed in New York City, as many residents don’t have enough money saved for one month’s rent if they lose their jobs.

“We’ve been saying for this for the longest time, that the rents are too high,” she said. “Now the chickens have come home to roost.”

Nova Lucero, an organizer with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition, noted that rent strikes have been used in New York City dating back to 1904, when Jewish tenants on the Lower East Side refused to pay their rents after substantial increases by the landlord.

“The power of a rent strike is it upends the financial relationship between a landlord and tenant,” said Lucero.

Lucero acknowledged that some tenants might be reluctant to withhold rent due to fear of retaliation but said rent strike actions tend to be more successful if numerous residents get involved and stay organized.

“There’s power in numbers,” she remarked. “It’s much harder for a landlord to take action if you’re not an [isolated] case.”

“Also, it’s important to remember that you can’t be evicted right now because of the moratorium,” she added.

However, advocates stressed that although evictions are on hold, a rent strike is not without some level of exposure.

“There is risk involved,” acknowledged tenant organizer Trinity Mirabito of the Met Council on Housing. “Eventually a landlord will be able to take you to housing court again.”

Mirabito recommended that tenants keep documentation of any correspondence with their landlord and consider speaking to an attorney before engaging in a rent strike.

Advocates are pushing Cuomo and state lawmakers to cancel rent during the COVID-19 crisis because the rent crisis “needs a political response,” said Susanna Blankley, a coordinator with Right to Counsel NYC.

“Rent strikes have the power to build consciousness and to build political power to demand that the state cancels rent,” she said.

Pendergrass expressed dismay that Cuomo, who has been conducting daily press briefings related to COVID-19, has not spent more time talking about the rent issue.

“I see Cuomo doing a lot of press conferences, he does one every day, but I never hear him talk about rents. He never mentions the tenants,” she said.

“We’ve been saying for years that we’re one paycheck away from being on the sidewalk,” she added. “We’re asking him to cancel rent.”

Advocates noted that certain landlords are more willing than others to work with tenants during the rent crisis.

Mirabito reported that Wavecrest Management, which runs buildings in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn, has been working with tenants on payment arrangements.

Susan Camerata, Principal and Chief Financial Officer of Wavecrest Management, said in an email that the company is unable to forgive rent altogether in order to fulfill its own obligations including mortgages, taxes, utilities, and maintenance.

“However, to ease financial stressors, we are eliminating all late fees and penalties for those who cannot afford to pay rent in full, and are working with individuals on a case-by-case basis to set up payment plans as necessary,” she said.

Camerata said her company was actively working with community-based organizations to help connect tenants to food assistance and other services.

“Additionally, we are encouraging residents to collect any documentation of termination, furlough, reduced hours, etc. to help us manage their case,” she said.

According to Pendergrass, her landlord was also receptive to a payment plan. “She said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we are working on something. We will get to each individual renter,’” Pendergrass said.

But other advocates said their landlords have not communicated with them about leniency on rent or responded to their inquiries.

“We haven’t heard from our landlord at all,” remarked Pérez, who said tenants at 380 East 139th Street have been at odds with building management for months, as tenants have been without cooking gas since last October.

“We found it more than reasonable to go on rent strike because we don’t have an essential service,” Pérez explained. “It’s making the pandemic even more expensive because we have to order takeout since we can’t really cook.”

Renters in Pérez’s building established a tenant’s association in February to organize against conditions in the building.

“We had momentum leading up to this rent strike because we were organized,” he said. “This is giving tenants the courage to stand up and speak for themselves.”

“The landlord gets a break on their mortgage due to the coronavirus, but it’s not fair that we have to pay,” Pérez added.

Meléndez said the time was right for collective tenant action, due to the sheer number who are unemployed and unable to pay rent.

“If you don’t speak up, you will suffer. There’s no reason not to join the strike,” she said. “Now is the time, if there ever was one, that there is strength in numbers.”