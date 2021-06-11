- English
- Español
Stepping into Sound
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Daniel Efram | @danielefram
The story of a one horn, white-tailed deer discovered in a public park both charmed and ultimately saddened New Yorkers.
Lefty, as some called him, appeared suddenly in Harlem’s Jackie Robinson Park in 2017. After a bout of political ping-pong between the mayor and the governor, the unlucky ungulate died in captivity before he could be released into a protected area.
Lefty’s story gets a lofty treatment in The Visitation. Available through the Gesso app, The Visitation is an hour-long soundscape experience. Part walking tour of Lefty’s Manhattan sojourn, part impressionistic history, it is a poetic vision interwoven with songs and stories of fictional characters. It leaves the listener with the same sense of wonder as unexpectedly encountering a magical creature in a forest.
The Visitation is a collaboration between librettist Stephanie Fleischmann, composer Christina Campanella and co-creator Mallory Catlett. Catlett originally hails from North Carolina. Fleischmann is a New Yorker by way of England and Los Angeles.
Campanella grew up in Washington Heights.
After moving across the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey, Campanella vividly recalls her youth. Memories of the 70’s and 80’s evoke heatwaves, blackouts and “streets filled with Puerto Rican, Cuban and Dominican music,” she told The Manhattan Times. Echoes of that music find its way into The Visitation.
The group’s original idea for the piece started as a sound walk with a single narrator.
Yet as the trio walked the park and delved into its past, the piece took on a multi-dimensionality, incorporating layers of sound and music, with multiple characters and a history that reverberates with the present.
“As we started researching the history of that particular area, it just got more and more resonant and understanding what that land was 200, 400 years ago and how it changed because of colonization, and the fact that it was the deer’s natural habitat,” said Fleischmann.
The Lenape tribe, occupants of the land long before Europeans set foot on the Western Hemisphere, had a reverence for the animals in the forested land they called Manahatta. The deer were sacred animals to the Lenape. “They had this great respect for this sort of spirit guide that helps them keep the land the way it needs to be treated,” she said.
Interwoven into The Visitation’s history of the park and the story of Lefty are fictional characters with their own songs. A young girl encountering the deer sees forests and waterfalls and a vast expanse of nature in its eyes. A Parks Department employee who found salvation in an urban oasis asks, Who are we to intervene with nature? Another woman, sitting in front of the park’s amphitheater, contemplates the sacrifice of another deer in her own life and in myth. Each character is transformed by their encounter with the deer.
Lefty is voiced by Black-Eyed Susan. The New York-based actress is known for her long association with Charles Ludlam, founder of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company, Mabou Mines and the film Ironweed.
The trio had worked with Black-Eyed Susan before in Red Fly/Blue Bottle, a multi-media theatrical piece about an entomologist obsessed with insects and her own past which involved a secret war.
“We’ve always wanted to work with Susan again,” said Fleischmann. Bored and stuck in her apartment during the pandemic, she was available. They sent her the story of Lefty as well as texts, which she read and recorded over the phone.
At present, The Visitation is only available in app form. But the trio has received a grant from Opera America to develop it into a live theatrical or operatic work. “We are going to explore the characters more,” said Fleischmann. “The challenge with the sound walk was that we had to bring life to a whole character in a single song.”
The geography of Jackie Robinson Park—a ribbon of land spanning 145th to 155th Streets between Bradhurst and Edgecombe Avenues—made it hard to have recurring characters. “It’s not like other parks where you might have a crossroads,” said Fleischmann. “We decided to do the project before I had even been in the park and then it was like, Oh, this is challenging. But I think challenges are good and limitations are good.”
Fleischmann wants to see the piece live in the park, deliberately mixing the ambient sounds of the neighborhood in with the performance. “The revelation for me regarding the form of a sound walk,” she noted, “is all the serendipitous moments that one encounters when experiencing the walk in the park.”
For more, please visit the mobile app Gesso at gesso.app.
Entrar al sonido
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Daniel Efram | @danielefram
La historia de un venado de un cuerno y cola blanca descubierto en un parque público cautivó y, en última instancia, entristeció, a los neoyorquinos.
Lefty, como lo llamaron algunos, apareció repentinamente en el parque Jackie Robinson de Harlem en 2017. Después de una pelea de ping-pong político entre el alcalde y el gobernador, el desafortunado ungulado murió en cautiverio antes de que pudiera ser liberado en un área protegida.
La historia de Lefty recibe un tratamiento noble en The Visitation. Disponible a través de la aplicación Gesso, The Visitation es una experiencia de paisaje sonoro de una hora. En parte recorrido a pie por la estadía de Lefty en Manhattan, en parte historia impresionista, es una visión poética entretejida con canciones e historias de personajes de ficción. Deja al oyente con la misma sensación de asombro que cuando se encuentra inesperadamente con una criatura mágica en un bosque.
The Visitation es una colaboración entre la libretista Stephanie Fleischmann, la compositora Christina Campanella y la cocreadora Mallory Catlett. Catlett es originaria de Carolina del Norte. Fleischmann es una neoyorquina que vive en Inglaterra y Los Ángeles.
Campanella creció en Washington Heights.
Después de cruzar el puente George Washington hacia Nueva Jersey, Campanella recuerda vívidamente su juventud. Los recuerdos de los años 70 y 80 evocan olas de calor, apagones y “calles llenas de música puertorriqueña, cubana y dominicana”, dijo a The Manhattan Times. Los ecos de esa música encuentran su camino hacia The Visitation.
La idea original del grupo para la pieza comenzó como un paseo sonoro con un solo narrador.
Sin embargo, a medida que el trío caminaba por el parque y profundizaba en su pasado, la pieza adquirió multidimensionalidad, incorporando capas de sonido y música, con múltiples personajes y una historia que reverbera con el presente.
“A medida que comenzamos a investigar la historia de esa área en particular, se volvió cada vez más resonante y entendimos qué era esa tierra hace 200, 400 años y cómo cambió debido a la colonización, y el hecho de que era el hábitat natural de los ciervos”. dijo Fleischmann.
La tribu Lenape, ocupantes de la tierra mucho antes de que los europeos pusieran un pie en el hemisferio occidental, tenían una reverencia por los animales en la tierra boscosa que llamaban Manahatta. Los ciervos eran animales sagrados para los Lenape. “Tenían un gran respeto por este tipo de guía espiritual que les ayuda a mantener la tierra de la forma en que necesita ser tratada”, dijo.
Entretejidos en la historia del parque y la de Lefty de The Visitation existen personajes de ficción con sus propias canciones. Una niña que se encuentra con el ciervo ve bosques y cascadas y una vasta extensión de naturaleza en sus ojos. Un empleado del Departamento de Parques que encontró la salvación en un oasis urbano pregunta: ¿Quiénes somos para intervenir con la naturaleza? Otra mujer, sentada frente al anfiteatro del parque, contempla el sacrificio de otro ciervo en su propia vida y en el mito. Cada personaje es transformado por su encuentro con el ciervo.
Black-Eyed Susan da voz a Lefty. La actriz con sede en Nueva York es conocida por su larga asociación con Charles Ludlam, fundador de The Ridiculous Theatrical Company, Mabou Mines y la película Ironweed.
El trío ha trabajado antes con Black-Eyed Susan en Red Fly/Blue Bottle, una pieza teatral multimedia sobre una entomóloga obsesionada con los insectos y su propio pasado que implicó una guerra secreta.
“Siempre hemos querido volver a trabajar con Susan”, dijo Fleischmann. Aburrida y atrapada en su apartamento durante la pandemia, estaba disponible. Le enviaron la historia de Lefty y mensajes de texto, que leyó y grabó por teléfono.
Al momento, The Visitation únicamente se encuentra disponible en app. Pero el trío ha recibido una subvención de Opera America para convertirla en una obra teatral u operística en vivo. “Vamos a explorar más a los personajes”, dijo Fleischmann. “El desafío de la caminata sonora era que teníamos que dar vida a un personaje en una sola canción”.
La geografía del parque Jackie Robinson, una franja de tierra que abarca las calles 145 a 155 entre las avenidas Bradhurst y Edgecombe, dificultaba la presencia de personajes recurrentes. “No es como otros parques en los que puede haber una encrucijada”, dijo Fleischmann. “Decidimos hacer el proyecto antes de que yo hubiera estado en el parque y luego pensé, Oh, esto es un desafío. Pero creo que los desafíos son buenos y las limitaciones son buenas”.
Fleischmann quiere ver la pieza en vivo en el parque, mezclando deliberadamente los sonidos ambientales del vecindario con la actuación. “La revelación para mí con respecto a la forma de un paseo sonoro”, señaló, “son todos los momentos fortuitos que uno encuentra al experimentar el paseo por el parque”.
Para más, por favor visite la app para móvil Gesso en gesso.app.