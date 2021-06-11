Stepping into Sound

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Daniel Efram | @danielefram

The story of a one horn, white-tailed deer discovered in a public park both charmed and ultimately saddened New Yorkers.

Lefty, as some called him, appeared suddenly in Harlem’s Jackie Robinson Park in 2017. After a bout of political ping-pong between the mayor and the governor, the unlucky ungulate died in captivity before he could be released into a protected area.

Lefty’s story gets a lofty treatment in The Visitation. Available through the Gesso app, The Visitation is an hour-long soundscape experience. Part walking tour of Lefty’s Manhattan sojourn, part impressionistic history, it is a poetic vision interwoven with songs and stories of fictional characters. It leaves the listener with the same sense of wonder as unexpectedly encountering a magical creature in a forest.

The Visitation is a collaboration between librettist Stephanie Fleischmann, composer Christina Campanella and co-creator Mallory Catlett. Catlett originally hails from North Carolina. Fleischmann is a New Yorker by way of England and Los Angeles.

Campanella grew up in Washington Heights.

After moving across the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey, Campanella vividly recalls her youth. Memories of the 70’s and 80’s evoke heatwaves, blackouts and “streets filled with Puerto Rican, Cuban and Dominican music,” she told The Manhattan Times. Echoes of that music find its way into The Visitation.

The group’s original idea for the piece started as a sound walk with a single narrator.

Yet as the trio walked the park and delved into its past, the piece took on a multi-dimensionality, incorporating layers of sound and music, with multiple characters and a history that reverberates with the present.

“As we started researching the history of that particular area, it just got more and more resonant and understanding what that land was 200, 400 years ago and how it changed because of colonization, and the fact that it was the deer’s natural habitat,” said Fleischmann.

The Lenape tribe, occupants of the land long before Europeans set foot on the Western Hemisphere, had a reverence for the animals in the forested land they called Manahatta. The deer were sacred animals to the Lenape. “They had this great respect for this sort of spirit guide that helps them keep the land the way it needs to be treated,” she said.

Interwoven into The Visitation’s history of the park and the story of Lefty are fictional characters with their own songs. A young girl encountering the deer sees forests and waterfalls and a vast expanse of nature in its eyes. A Parks Department employee who found salvation in an urban oasis asks, Who are we to intervene with nature? Another woman, sitting in front of the park’s amphitheater, contemplates the sacrifice of another deer in her own life and in myth. Each character is transformed by their encounter with the deer.

Lefty is voiced by Black-Eyed Susan. The New York-based actress is known for her long association with Charles Ludlam, founder of The Ridiculous Theatrical Company, Mabou Mines and the film Ironweed.

The trio had worked with Black-Eyed Susan before in Red Fly/Blue Bottle, a multi-media theatrical piece about an entomologist obsessed with insects and her own past which involved a secret war.

“We’ve always wanted to work with Susan again,” said Fleischmann. Bored and stuck in her apartment during the pandemic, she was available. They sent her the story of Lefty as well as texts, which she read and recorded over the phone.

At present, The Visitation is only available in app form. But the trio has received a grant from Opera America to develop it into a live theatrical or operatic work. “We are going to explore the characters more,” said Fleischmann. “The challenge with the sound walk was that we had to bring life to a whole character in a single song.”

The geography of Jackie Robinson Park—a ribbon of land spanning 145th to 155th Streets between Bradhurst and Edgecombe Avenues—made it hard to have recurring characters. “It’s not like other parks where you might have a crossroads,” said Fleischmann. “We decided to do the project before I had even been in the park and then it was like, Oh, this is challenging. But I think challenges are good and limitations are good.”

Fleischmann wants to see the piece live in the park, deliberately mixing the ambient sounds of the neighborhood in with the performance. “The revelation for me regarding the form of a sound walk,” she noted, “is all the serendipitous moments that one encounters when experiencing the walk in the park.”

For more, please visit the mobile app Gesso at gesso.app.