Stepping Forward

Memorial walk for NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

By Gregg McQueen

A memorial walk will be held for Officer Jason Rivera, who died at age 22.

From reeling to remembering.

A pair of Northern Manhattan schools attended by NYPD Detective Jason Rivera and rocked by his death has planned a memorial walk to honor the fallen police officer.

Rivera, an Inwood resident, was killed together with his patrol partner Wilbert Mora on January 21 while responding to a 911 call in Harlem.

Rivera’s family members grieved outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Amistad Dual Language School and Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) have teamed up to organize a memorial walk on Saturday, March 12.

As Rivera was a graduate of both schools, the route of the walk will symbolize his journey, organizers said. The walk will commence at 1:00 p.m. in front of Amistad at 4862 Broadway, and end at WHEELS, located on West 182nd Street between Audubon and Amsterdam Avenues.

The Northern Manhattan community was shattered by the death of Rivera.



Photo: C. Vivar A memorial was established outside of the 32nd Precinct after his death.Photo: C. Vivar

“We were reeling through the days immediately after, but we held some spaces to mourn for staff and students, and we had an alumni event that first week,” said WHEELS Principal Thomas Rochowicz. “So many alumni from multiple years came back to honor Jason and his legacy.”

“Jason was loved and his life touched so many, so I am confident the communities will show up to memorialize him,” Rochowicz said of the walk.

Rivera, who died at age 22, was on the police force for a little more than a year. He was stationed at the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

Rivera was a WHEELS student who graduated in 2017.

His funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral drew thousands of mourners, including a massive formation of police officers that stretched along Fifth Avenue from in front of the cathedral at 50th Street down to 34th Street.

During her eulogy, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced that she had posthumously promoted Rivera to Detective First Grade, the highest detective rank in the NYPD.

Five police officers have been shot in New York City since January 1, as rates of gun violence continue to spike citywide.

“He had a way of cultivating joy,” said WHEELS Principal Thomas Rochowicz of Rivera (pictured here at far right).

“Gun violence is an issue that has been discussed more by our students, and relationships with the NYPD and our neighborhoods are a frequent discussion,” said Rochowicz.

“Jason’s life and dedication to service as a police officer, from the community, looking to improve relations with the community, is a testament to what is possible, and I know our students see that.”

The idea for a memorial walk came from Amistad, Rivera’s elementary and middle school, Rochowicz said. “It was a great collaboration between the two schools and the District 6 office,” he said.

Rivera graduated from WHEELS in 2017 and was involved in numerous activities, including the basketball team and a student group that won a $5,000 philanthropic grant to help immigrants facing deportation.

Rivera (seen here in front row, with orange t-shirt) was involved in numerous school activities.

“One of my favorite memories was seeing Jason participate as a mentor to younger high school students,” said Rochowicz. He had a way of cultivating joy and pushing kids to a deeper purpose that was beautiful.”

He added, “The outpouring of love and community that started that night [of his death] and has not stopped is a testament to the impression he has made on WHEELS and our broader school community.”

The Jason Rivera Memorial Walk will be held on Sat., March 12 starting at 1:00 p.m.

The walk will begin at Amistad Dual Language School, 4862 Broadway and end at WHEELS, 511 West 182nd Street.