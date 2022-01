Stemming “sea of violence”

Adams unveils new plan to combat gun violence

By Gregg McQueen

Thousands of illegal guns have been confiscated in the past year.

More than 6,000 illegal guns were confiscated by the New York Police Department (NYPD) in 2021.

And more keep coming.

“New guns are arriving by car, by bus and by train every day,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

It has been a difficult – and violent – stretch for New York City since Adams stepped into office just weeks ago.

Since taking office on January 1, Adams has dealt with a series of high-profile shootings — a total of five police officers have been shot during that period, an 11-month-old Bronx child was wounded by a bullet, and a 19-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at an East Harlem fast food restaurant.

“We must act,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

With New York City still reeling from the shooting of two NYPD officers that left both cops dead, Adams has unveiled a wide-ranging plan to end gun violence in the city.

“New Yorkers feel as if a sea of violence is engulfing our city,” Adams stated. “But, as your mayor, I promise you I will not let this happen.”

In a video announcement from City Hall on Mon., Jan. 24, Adams unveiled a list of policy proposals he intends to implement to curb the spate of shootings in the city.

Officers pay tribute at a vigil held outside the 32nd Precinct.

As part of his “Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” Adams will immediately deploy more patrol officers in the streets and subways. The NYPD will provide more support to Public Safety teams across the five boroughs, Adams said, while also creating new Neighborhood Safety Teams to focus on gun violence.

These new teams represent another iteration of the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit, which was disbanded in 2020. Though that unit was successful in confiscating guns off the streets, it received criticism for disproportionately targeting people of color and involvement in a number of fatal shootings.

Adams stressed the new unit will “avoid mistakes of the past” through additional training and supervision.

Baby Catherine was shot in the head just days before her first birthday.

“These officers will be identifiable as NYPD, they will have body cameras, and they will have enhanced training and oversight,” he said.

On January 21, police officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot in Harlem while responding to a domestic violence call. Rivera was killed and Mora died days later. Following the incident, Adams vowed to take a more aggressive approach to getting guns off the streets.

“We will not surrender our city to the violent few. We are not going to go back to the bad old days. We are going to get trigger pullers off the streets and guns out of their hands,” Adams said.

The new plan of attack.

Among other measures, Adams said he would appoint a dedicated anti-gun violence coordinator in every city agency, expand use of the Crisis Management System, bolster mental health programs, and create a Quality of Life Task Force that brings law enforcement and mental health professionals together in areas where the homeless and mentally ill congregate.

Highlighting the importance of prevention programs that offer young people pathways to employment before they turn to crime, Adams vowed to expand summer youth employment programs, partner with large corporations to offer paid internships to young people. He referenced the foster care system, noting that youth that age out at age 21 rarely complete high school and often end up in the shelter system.

“We are going to expand these programs that help our youth get on the right path,” he said. “My administration will also use the city’s enormous purchasing power to create job opportunities for New Yorkers because we know the best antidote to crime is a career.”

Adams also suggested that state lawmakers revamp bail reform legislation to allow more defendants to be jailed pre-trial if they are deemed to be dangerous to the community.

“We must allow judges to take dangerousness into account. New York is the only state in the country that does not allow a judge to detain a defendant who poses a threat to the community,” remarked Adams.

Community groups have engaged in roundtable discussions with the Adams administration.

He also called for updates to “Raise the Age” legislation, which he said is “being used as a loophole for gang members” to demand young people under 18 “take the fall” for guns that are not theirs.

“My administration is not seeking to punish young people – but when it comes to guns, we must make sure there are consequences,” he said.

District Attorneys must expedite cases with gun charges and the state must stiffen penalties for gun trafficking, Adams insisted.

“Currently, a gun trafficker on our streets won’t face a Class B felony until they sell 10 guns in a one-year period. We need to lower that number to three,” Adams remarked. “And if you are in possession of three or more guns, this should be presumptive evidence of gun trafficking, not just possession.”

In addition, Adams called on the federal government to help stop the flow of guns into major cities, as well as pass legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales and making gun trafficking a federal crime.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis,” he said. “We must act. The sea of violence comes from many rivers. We must dam every river that feeds this greater crisis.”

Patrick Lynch, President of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), commended Adams for outlining a plan to address violent crime.

“Now that police officers and crime victims have an advocate in City Hall, the real work begins,” Lynch said in a statement. “In addition to the measures proposed today, we need an immediate rollback of the entire policy regime that penalizes police officers for proactively confronting lawbreakers. We need stiffer penalties, consistently imposed, for gun crimes. And we need more resources to relieve the overstretched cops on the front lines.”

“Mayor Adams is absolutely right that the message on the streets is that there are no consequences for carrying and using illegal guns. We saw the tragic results of that message again on Friday night. It has to change immediately, because we’ve already lost more than we can bear,” Lynch added.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed during a robbery while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King; she was 19 years old.

On the same day Adams announced his blueprint, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams issued his own recommendations for curbing gun violence, such as increased funding for the Mayor’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, community member participation in Compstat meetings, and requiring NYPD officers to live in the communities they serve.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Williams questioned the city’s need to revive the anti-gun unit.

“We are actually getting a lot of guns off the streets right now so police are actually doing what we’re asking them to do in making these arrests and taking these guns in historic numbers,” argued Williams. “I’m not sure what this unit would do more than what’s already being done.”

He also expressed concern that the city is falling back on “failed policies” of the past that harmed Black and brown communities while attempting to crack down on crime.

“I’m seeing fear feeding upon fear. I’m seeing people responding to very bad headlines… but we can’t make the policies off those headlines,” Williams said.

Some advocates of criminal justice reform were quick to slam elements of Adams’ policy suggestions.

Some advocates have been critical of the proposed initiatives.

“Mayor Adams says he does not want to make the same mistakes as the past, yet he already has. The NYPD ‘omnipresence’ he speaks of reeks of the Bloomberg-Kelly era and the height of NYPD stop-and-frisk abuses,” said Justice Committee Executive Director Loyda Colon in a statement. “Particularly frightening is Adams’ rebranding and enhancing of the plainclothes street crimes/anti-crime unit that killed Amadou Diallo, Eric Garner, Kimani Gray, Saheed Vassell, Antonio Williams and too many others. A return of any version of this notoriously brutal unit — whether it is dressed in ‘modified plainclothes’ or not — will only lead to more NYPD killings of Black and Latinx New Yorkers.”

The Legal Aid Society, Brooklyn Defender Services, The Bronx Defenders, The Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem and Queens Defenders issued a joint statement applauding the commitment of resources to expand the Crisis Management System, mental health intervention services and job programs for young people. However, the public defender group chided Adams for suggesting rollbacks on bail reform, restoring the anti-crime unit, and amending Raise the Age laws.

“The proposal to upend New York’s decades-old bail system by attempting to predict a person’s risk of future ‘dangerousness’ invites racial discrimination into our courtrooms and will lead to an unprincipled and unwarranted increase in pretrial jail population, as it has done in several other states,” the statement said.

“Today’s announcement gives the community members who live with the legacy of hyper-aggressive policing no comfort that Mayor Adams’s Anti-Crime Unit will be different from its predecessors. The Mayor must focus on addressing long standing problems with NYPD’s culture of impunity before he doubles down on strategies that will only perpetuate the harms of that culture,” the statement continued. “We call on the Legislature to reject the Mayor’s wrongheaded proposals to rely on discredited punitive approaches and focus on investing in our communities.”

To read the full “Blueprint to End Gun Violence” report released by Mayor Eric Adams, please visit on.nyc.gov/32wVuU7.