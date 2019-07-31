- English
- Español
Steep Stakes
By Todd Feathers
It’s a 130-step climb up the staircase that separates Overlook Terrace from Fort Washington Avenue at 187th Street.
The stairs are a favorite running spot for cardio enthusiasts, but daunting for the elderly, disabled, or parents with young children or strollers.
But due to a Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) plan to replace aging elevators at two stations along the A line, long staircases like the one at 187th Street, or a 10-block detour, will be the only way for Washington Heights residents to move from one half of their neighborhood to the other for the next two years.
Many locals are outraged that the city is removing a vital link in their community without offering free shuttle service between the two sides of Fort Washington Avenue. At a community hearing on Thurs., July 25th, more than 100 people showed up to loudly express their displeasure with the plan.
“It’s a lot of senior citizens and a lot of babies in the neighborhood,” said Rebecca Rubin, who lives “up the hill.”
Her 2-year-old daughter will be starting preschool this fall down the hill. Traditionally the teachers have used the elevator banks to take the children up to play in a nearby park, but it may be impossible for them to make the trip up the stairs in good weather, much less rain or snow.
“They don’t know what they’re going to do with the children when the work begins,” Rubin said. “It’s very stressful and I think everyone is just freaking out.”
The two elevator banks, which serve thousands of people each day, were built in 1932 and have not undergone major renovations since then. Beginning Aug. 3, the elevators at the 181st Street station will be shut down for a year. Construction on the 190th Street station elevators is scheduled for September 2020, and will also last a year.
The elevators at the 168th Street 1 train station have been out of service since January due to construction, and two other stations on the 1 train – 181st Street and 191st Street – will undergo similarly debilitating repairs in the next several years.
The MTA is completely replacing the systems and adding back-up power sources and more advanced software that will allow the agency to identify and fix mechanical issues faster when they occur.
“The goals of this process is to improve reliability of these elevators. I don’t need to tell anybody that they are very old,” Howard Levine, a community liaison for the MTA, said at Thursday’s meeting. “We hope this will create a really state-of-the-art, reliable elevator system. You won’t be seeing one elevator down often.”
Washington Heights residents know the elevators are sorely in need of an update. They’re out of service as often as they’re moving, according to senior Diane Wilson.
“No one is saying the elevators don’t need to be remodeled. What we’re saying is I need a way to get up to Fort Washington Avenue,” she said. “They need to make a provision in the neighborhood for people who can’t walk up the steps.”
Elected officials like State Senator Robert Jackson and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee, promised to pressure the city to provide free shuttles during the construction.
“We need to be sure that everybody has an alternative. If we need shuttle buses, then we have to bring shuttle buses,” Rodríguez said.
Levine, though, said the MTA currently has no plans to provide buses.
“That’s not acceptable. Is that acceptable?” Jackson asked the riled-up crowd at the Mount Sinai Jewish Center.
“No,” they shouted back.
Advocates and elected officials have also created an online petition that reads, in part, “We demand that the MTA work with community stakeholders to put in place immediately a shuttle bus route or commensurate solution as an urgent matter of transit equity.”
The group has also urged residents to call 511 and ask for “New York City Transit” to express concerns on the closure of elevators. Additionally, Jackson noted, “Make sure you receive a complaint number and email confirmation. Forward that email confirmation to my office at shuttlebus@senatorjackson.com so we can hold the MTA accountable.”
The online petition, which is supported by Congressman Adriano Espaillat; City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson, Assembly Members Al Taylor and Carmen De La Rosa, and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, can be found at bit.ly/2Mqm1I2.
Alturas empinadas
Por Todd Feathers
Es una subida de 130 escalones que separa Overlook Terrace de la avenida Fort Washington y la calle en 187.
La escalinata es un lugar favorito para correr de los entusiastas del cardio, pero desalentador para los adultos mayores, personas con discapacidad o padres con niños pequeños o con carriolas.
Pero debido a un plan de la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) para reemplazar los ascensores antiguos en dos estaciones a lo largo de la línea A, las largas escaleras como la de la calle 187, o un desvío de 10 cuadras, serán las únicas formas de que los residentes de Washington Heights se muevan de una mitad del barrio a la otra durante los próximos dos años.
Muchos vecinos están indignados de que la ciudad elimine un enlace vital en su comunidad sin ofrecer un servicio de transporte gratuito entre los dos lados de la avenida Fort Washington. En una audiencia comunitaria el jueves 25 de julio, más de 100 personas se presentaron para expresar en voz alta su disgusto con el plan.
“Existen muchos ciudadanos mayores y muchos bebés en el vecindario”, dijo Rebecca Rubin, quien vive” colina arriba”.
Su hija de 2 años comenzará el preescolar este otoño bajando la colina.
Tradicionalmente los profesores han usado los conjuntos de ascensores para llevar a los niños a jugar en un parque cercano, pero puede ser imposible para ellos subir las escaleras con buen tiempo, no se diga con lluvia o nieve.
“No saben qué van a hacer con los niños cuando las obras comiencen”, dijo Rubin. “Es muy estresante y creo que todos se están volviendo locos”.
Los dos conjuntos de ascensores, que son utilizados por miles de personas cada día, fueron construidos en 1932 y no han sufrido grandes renovaciones desde entonces. A partir del 3 de agosto, los ascensores de la estación de la calle 181 estación estarán cerrados por un año.
La construcción de los ascensores de la estación de la calle 190 está programada para septiembre de 2020 y también durará un año.
Los ascensores de la calle 168, estación del tren 1, han estado fuera de servicio desde enero debido a la construcción, y otras dos estaciones del tren 1 -de la calle 181 y la 191- se someterán a reparaciones igualmente debilitantes en los próximos años.
La MTA está reemplazando completamente los sistemas y agregando fuentes de energía de respaldo y software más avanzado que permita que la agencia identifique y solucione problemas mecánicos más rápido cuando ocurran.
“El objetivo de este proceso es mejorar la fiabilidad de estos ascensores. No necesito decirle a nadie que son muy viejos”, dijo Howard Levine, enlace comunitario de la MTA, en la reunión del jueves. “Esperamos que esto cree un sistema realmente avanzado y confiable. No verán un ascensor descompuesto con frecuencia”.
Los residentes de Washington Heights saben que los ascensores necesitan urgentemente ser mejorados. Están fuera de servicio tan a menudo como funcionan, dijo Diane Wilson.
“Nadie dice que los ascensores no necesiten ser remodelados. Lo que estamos diciendo es que requerimos una forma de llegar a la avenida Fort
Washington”, señaló. “Necesitan proveer en el vecindario una opción
para las personas que no pueden subir las escaleras”.
Funcionarios como el senador estatal Robert Jackson y el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien preside el
Comité de Transporte del Concejo, prometieron presionar a la ciudad para que proporcione autobuses de forma gratuita durante la construcción.
“Necesitamos asegurarnos de que todos tengan una alternativa. Si necesitamos autobuses, entonces tenemos que traer autobuses”, dijo Rodríguez.
Sin embargo, Levine dijo que la MTA actualmente no tiene planes de proporcionar autobuses.
“Eso no es aceptable. ¿Es eso aceptable? ”, preguntó Jackson a la agitada multitud en el Centro Judío Mount Sinai.
“No”, le gritaron.
Defensores y funcionarios también han creado una petición en línea que dice, en parte, “Exigimos que la MTA trabaje con las partes interesadas de la comunidad para establecer de inmediato una ruta de autobús o una solución acorde como un asunto urgente de equidad de transporte”.
El grupo también instó a los residentes a llamar al 511 y pedir “Transporte de la ciudad de Nueva York” para expresar sus preocupaciones sobre el cierre de los ascensores. Además, Jackson señaló: “Asegúrense de recibir un número de queja y un correo electrónico de confirmación. Reenvíe ese correo electrónico de confirmación a mi oficina a shuttlebus@senatorjackson.com para que podamos responsabilizar a la MTA “.
La petición en línea, que cuenta con el apoyo del congresista Adriano Espaillat; el contralor de la ciudad Scott Stringer, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; el senador estatal Robert Jackson; los miembros de la Asamblea Al Taylor y Carmen de la Rosa; y el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, se puede encontrar en bit.ly/2Mqm1I2.