Steep Stakes

By Todd Feathers

It’s a 130-step climb up the staircase that separates Overlook Terrace from Fort Washington Avenue at 187th Street.

The stairs are a favorite running spot for cardio enthusiasts, but daunting for the elderly, disabled, or parents with young children or strollers.

But due to a Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) plan to replace aging elevators at two stations along the A line, long staircases like the one at 187th Street, or a 10-block detour, will be the only way for Washington Heights residents to move from one half of their neighborhood to the other for the next two years.

Many locals are outraged that the city is removing a vital link in their community without offering free shuttle service between the two sides of Fort Washington Avenue. At a community hearing on Thurs., July 25th, more than 100 people showed up to loudly express their displeasure with the plan.

“It’s a lot of senior citizens and a lot of babies in the neighborhood,” said Rebecca Rubin, who lives “up the hill.”

Her 2-year-old daughter will be starting preschool this fall down the hill. Traditionally the teachers have used the elevator banks to take the children up to play in a nearby park, but it may be impossible for them to make the trip up the stairs in good weather, much less rain or snow.

“They don’t know what they’re going to do with the children when the work begins,” Rubin said. “It’s very stressful and I think everyone is just freaking out.”

The two elevator banks, which serve thousands of people each day, were built in 1932 and have not undergone major renovations since then. Beginning Aug. 3, the elevators at the 181st Street station will be shut down for a year. Construction on the 190th Street station elevators is scheduled for September 2020, and will also last a year.

The elevators at the 168th Street 1 train station have been out of service since January due to construction, and two other stations on the 1 train – 181st Street and 191st Street – will undergo similarly debilitating repairs in the next several years.

The MTA is completely replacing the systems and adding back-up power sources and more advanced software that will allow the agency to identify and fix mechanical issues faster when they occur.

“The goals of this process is to improve reliability of these elevators. I don’t need to tell anybody that they are very old,” Howard Levine, a community liaison for the MTA, said at Thursday’s meeting. “We hope this will create a really state-of-the-art, reliable elevator system. You won’t be seeing one elevator down often.”

Washington Heights residents know the elevators are sorely in need of an update. They’re out of service as often as they’re moving, according to senior Diane Wilson.

“No one is saying the elevators don’t need to be remodeled. What we’re saying is I need a way to get up to Fort Washington Avenue,” she said. “They need to make a provision in the neighborhood for people who can’t walk up the steps.”

Elected officials like State Senator Robert Jackson and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who chairs the Council’s Transportation Committee, promised to pressure the city to provide free shuttles during the construction.

“We need to be sure that everybody has an alternative. If we need shuttle buses, then we have to bring shuttle buses,” Rodríguez said.

Levine, though, said the MTA currently has no plans to provide buses.

“That’s not acceptable. Is that acceptable?” Jackson asked the riled-up crowd at the Mount Sinai Jewish Center.

“No,” they shouted back.

Advocates and elected officials have also created an online petition that reads, in part, “We demand that the MTA work with community stakeholders to put in place immediately a shuttle bus route or commensurate solution as an urgent matter of transit equity.”

The group has also urged residents to call 511 and ask for “New York City Transit” to express concerns on the closure of elevators. Additionally, Jackson noted, “Make sure you receive a complaint number and email confirmation. Forward that email confirmation to my office at shuttlebus@senatorjackson.com so we can hold the MTA accountable.”

The online petition, which is supported by Congressman Adriano Espaillat; City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson, Assembly Members Al Taylor and Carmen De La Rosa, and Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, can be found at bit.ly/2Mqm1I2.