Stay Flu-Free This Winter

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu virus can spread to others up to six feet away. Getting yourself vaccinated may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness.

Getting an annual flu shot is recommended in order to prevent the spread of the flu.



Who should get a flu shot?

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of six months be vaccinated against the flu.

Pregnant women, as the shot offers protection for both the woman and her unborn baby.

People living in a nursing home or healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers who are exposed to people who are sick.

Who is at high risk for developing complications from the flu?

Seniors over the age of 65

People with underlying health problems (e.g., asthma, diabetes, heart disease)

“Getting a flu shot protects you and those around you,” said Jay Schechtman, Chief Clinical Officer at Healthfirst. “There is also evidence that the vaccine can lessen the severity of the flu if you do get sick, and reduce the likeliness of developing complications from the virus, including pneumonia and death. There is no reason to delay; free flu shots are available now.”

Five tips to stay flu free this season:

Get a flu shot. TheCDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against the flu and its potentially serious complications. It’s easy to get vaccinated. Many local pharmacies offer the vaccine, so you don’t even need a doctor’s appointment. Keep it clean.Wash your hands with soap and water several times a day, especially before and after eating, and before and after entering shared, high-traffic spaces like the restrooms and mass transit. When on the go, use hand sanitizer. Be considerate when coughing or sneezing. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you sneeze. No tissue within reach? Cough or sneeze into the inner part of your sleeve, at the elbow. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.Do your best to eat a healthy, well-balanced diet; stay hydrated; get enough sleep; and exercise regularly in order to keep your defenses as strong as possible. If you get sick, stay home.If you develop flu-like symptoms, the CDC recommends that you stay home from work; children should stay home from school for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone.

Healthfirst is New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurer, with nearly 1.4 million members. For more information please visit healthfirst.org.