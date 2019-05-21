- English
“Status Quo” Struggle
M/WBE briefing held for Latinx businesses
By Gregg McQueen
Doing away with daunting.
Though it’s “tough” for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) to win contracts with New York City, the office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer is looking to make it a bit easier.
The Comptroller’s Office hosted a briefing on May 16 for Latinx-owned businesses. The event reviewed the Comptroller’s report card grading city agencies on how much spending they do with M/WBEs, discussed some of the challenges facing M/WBEs, and advised on services available from Stringer’s office.
“Doing business with the city can be daunting,” said Wendy, Chief Diversity Officer for the Comptroller’s Office. “We want to be able to add to the solution of that process. We want to make sure that people are not only getting understanding, but they’re also getting practical knowledge on how to focus their business.”
The briefing is one of several the Comptroller’s Office has held with different minority groups, said García, who conducted the meeting.
As for Stringer’s report card, New York City received its fourth consecutive D+ grade for its awarding of contracts to M/WBEs. Specifically, the city earned a D grade with both Hispanic American-owned firms.
The 10 agencies that received a D or F grade accounted for 50 percent of the city’s total M/WBE program spending.
The good news, García said, is that overall city spending on M/WBEs grew from $554 million in 2017 to $731 million in 2018.
The Comptroller’s Office hosts the M/WBE University – a series of workshops designed to educate businesses on how to connect with city contracts.
The office also offers one-on-one planning sessions with businesses to review specific industry trends and help them market themselves to city agencies. There will also be a webinar on June 24 on performing a market analysis.
Although García said it was important for M/WBEs to become certified with the city, she pointed out that it doesn’t necessarily lead to them obtaining contracts with the city.
Out of 6,700 certified M/WBEs, only 20 percent of them received contracts from the city last year, García said.
“If businesses owned by people of color and women continue to certify without receiving a contract, they won’t want even want to certify,” she remarked. “Why would you? It could lead to a long-term stagnation of the program.”
Stringer has long called on the city to create a Chief Diversity Officer position inside City Hall, as well as within each city agency. He has called for the City Charter Commission to establish these roles in the City Charter.
“New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the world, but our own government is stuck in the status quo of exclusion,” said Stringer. “We’re not giving minority and women-owned businesses a fair shot at doing business with the city, and it’s creating an unbelievable disparity. To build a truly five borough economy where every community is growing, we need someone at the top to deliver real results.”
Of the 32 agencies mentioned in the Comptroller’s report card, only seven have full-time diversity officers.
Other recommendations Stringer has made to level the playing field for M/WBEs is for the city to require prime vendors to disclose the number of M/WBE contractors they do business with, and also amend the City Charter to include timeframes for each agency to review contracts and pay contractors.
“We’re calling on the City Charter to get it done, ideally,” García said. “This way it’s indoctrinated in how we do business.”
To learn more, visit comptroller.nyc.gov.
Lucha contra el “statu quo”
Reunión informativa M/WBE para negocios de latinx
Por Gregg McQueen
Eliminar lo abrumador.
Si bien es “difícil” que los Negocios Propiedad de Mujeres y Minorías (M/WBE, por sus siglas en inglés) ganen contratos con la ciudad de Nueva York, la oficina del contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, está tratando de hacerlo un poco más fácil.
La oficina del contralor organizó una reunión informativa el 16 de mayo para las empresas propiedad de latinx. El evento revisó el informe del contralor que califica a las agencias municipales sobre cuánto gastan con las M/WBE, discutió algunos de los desafíos que enfrentan las y brindó asesoría sobre los servicios disponibles en la oficina de Stringer.
“Hacer negocios con la ciudad puede ser desalentador”, dijo Wendy, directora de Diversidad de la oficina del contralor. “Queremos poder agregar a la solución de ese proceso. Queremos asegurarnos de que las personas no solo entiendan, sino que también obtengan conocimientos prácticos sobre cómo enfocar su negocio”.
El informe es uno de varios que la oficina del contralor ha mantenido con diferentes grupos minoritarios, dijo García, quien dirigió la reunión.
En cuanto a la tarjeta de evaluaciones de Stringer, la ciudad de Nueva York recibió su cuarta D+ consecutiva por su adjudicación de contratos a las M/WBE. Específicamente, la ciudad obtuvo una calificación de D con ambas empresas propiedad de hispanos estadounidenses.
Las 10 agencias que recibieron una calificación de D o F representaron el 50 por ciento del gasto total del programa M/WBE de la ciudad.
La buena noticia, dijo García, es que el gasto general de la ciudad en las M/WBE aumentó de $554 millones en 2017 a $731 millones en 2018.
La oficina del contralor alberga la Universidad M/WBE, una serie de talleres diseñados para educar a los negocios a conectarse con los contratos de la ciudad.
La oficina también ofrece sesiones individuales de planificación con ellos para revisar las tendencias específicas de la industria y ayudarlas a promocionarse con las agencias de la ciudad. También habrá un seminario web el 24 de junio sobre realizar un análisis de mercado.
Si bien García dijo que era importante que los M/WBE se certificaran con la ciudad, señaló que no necesariamente los lleva a obtener contratos.
De los 6,700 M/WBE certificados, solo el 20 por ciento recibió contratos de la ciudad el año pasado, dijo García.
“Si las empresas de propiedad de personas de color y mujeres continúan certificándose sin recibir un contrato, ni siquiera querrán certificarse”, comentó. “¿Por que lo harían? Podría llevar a un estancamiento del programa a largo plazo”.
Stringer ha pedido a la ciudad durante mucho tiempo crear una posición de director de Diversidad dentro del Ayuntamiento, así como dentro de las agencias de cada condado. Ha pedido a la Comisión de Estatutos de la ciudad que establezca estos roles en la Carta de la Ciudad.
“Nueva York es una de las ciudades más diversas del mundo, pero nuestro propio gobierno está atrapado en el statu quo de la exclusión”, dijo Stringer. “No estamos dando a los negocios propiedad de mujeres y minorías una oportunidad justa para hacer negocios con la ciudad, y está creando una disparidad increíble. Para construir una verdadera economía de cinco condados donde cada comunidad crezca, necesitamos a alguien en la parte superior que entregue resultados reales”.
De las 32 agencias mencionadas en la tarjeta de evaluaciones de la Contraloría, solo siete tienen oficiales de diversidad a tiempo completo.
Otras recomendaciones que Stringer ha hecho para nivelar el campo de juego para los M/WBE es que la ciudad exija a los principales proveedores que revelen la cantidad de contratistas M/WBE con los que hacen negocios, y que también enmienden la Carta de la Ciudad para incluir marcos de tiempo para que cada agencia revise Contratos y contratistas de pago.
“Pedimos que la Carta de la ciudad lo haga, idealmente”, dijo García. “De esta manera se adoctrina cómo hacemos negocios”.
Para conocer más, visite comptroller.nyc.gov.