“Status Quo” Struggle

M/WBE briefing held for Latinx businesses

By Gregg McQueen

Doing away with daunting.

Though it’s “tough” for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) to win contracts with New York City, the office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer is looking to make it a bit easier.

The Comptroller’s Office hosted a briefing on May 16 for Latinx-owned businesses. The event reviewed the Comptroller’s report card grading city agencies on how much spending they do with M/WBEs, discussed some of the challenges facing M/WBEs, and advised on services available from Stringer’s office.

“Doing business with the city can be daunting,” said Wendy, Chief Diversity Officer for the Comptroller’s Office. “We want to be able to add to the solution of that process. We want to make sure that people are not only getting understanding, but they’re also getting practical knowledge on how to focus their business.”

The briefing is one of several the Comptroller’s Office has held with different minority groups, said García, who conducted the meeting.

As for Stringer’s report card, New York City received its fourth consecutive D+ grade for its awarding of contracts to M/WBEs. Specifically, the city earned a D grade with both Hispanic American-owned firms.

The 10 agencies that received a D or F grade accounted for 50 percent of the city’s total M/WBE program spending.

The good news, García said, is that overall city spending on M/WBEs grew from $554 million in 2017 to $731 million in 2018.

The Comptroller’s Office hosts the M/WBE University – a series of workshops designed to educate businesses on how to connect with city contracts.

The office also offers one-on-one planning sessions with businesses to review specific industry trends and help them market themselves to city agencies. There will also be a webinar on June 24 on performing a market analysis.

Although García said it was important for M/WBEs to become certified with the city, she pointed out that it doesn’t necessarily lead to them obtaining contracts with the city.

Out of 6,700 certified M/WBEs, only 20 percent of them received contracts from the city last year, García said.

“If businesses owned by people of color and women continue to certify without receiving a contract, they won’t want even want to certify,” she remarked. “Why would you? It could lead to a long-term stagnation of the program.”

Stringer has long called on the city to create a Chief Diversity Officer position inside City Hall, as well as within each city agency. He has called for the City Charter Commission to establish these roles in the City Charter.

“New York City is one of the most diverse cities in the world, but our own government is stuck in the status quo of exclusion,” said Stringer. “We’re not giving minority and women-owned businesses a fair shot at doing business with the city, and it’s creating an unbelievable disparity. To build a truly five borough economy where every community is growing, we need someone at the top to deliver real results.”

Of the 32 agencies mentioned in the Comptroller’s report card, only seven have full-time diversity officers.

Other recommendations Stringer has made to level the playing field for M/WBEs is for the city to require prime vendors to disclose the number of M/WBE contractors they do business with, and also amend the City Charter to include timeframes for each agency to review contracts and pay contractors.

“We’re calling on the City Charter to get it done, ideally,” García said. “This way it’s indoctrinated in how we do business.”

To learn more, visit comptroller.nyc.gov.