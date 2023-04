State to fund $4 million internship for CUNY students

A new $4 million state-funded internship program will offer employers the chance to hire qualified City University of New York (CUNY) students at no cost.

The program, known as Spring Forward, will allow CUNY students to earn $20 an hour while gaining experience necessary to secure a job post-college.

As announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, the program will place 600 CUNY students in small businesses, tech startups, non-profits, corporations, and government agencies during the spring 2023 semester.

“With access to quality and affordable higher education and employment opportunities, CUNY students have the chance to climb the ladder of success and help build a better New York for future generations,” Hochul said. “The Spring Forward program is not only helping students earn valuable career experience, but also helping local employers connect with top-tier talent, underscoring our commitment to supporting students so they can earn their degree and enter into a rewarding career.”

To conduct the internships, CUNY partnered with businesses, agencies and organizations who need talent to support projects in the STEM, environmental preservation, community services, healthcare, and marketing fields.

The state provided funding to allow students to earn a paycheck during the internship.

“Eighty percent of CUNY students stay in New York, helping businesses and non-profit employers to innovate, reach new markets, and thrive,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to expanding these critical industry partnerships so more businesses and organizations can see firsthand what CUNY students can do.”

Spring Forward internships began in February and will run for 10 weeks.

Hunter College sophomore Sosmita Islam is one of the Spring Forward participants, currently interning at Mount Sinai Health System. A psychology major with a concentration in neurology, Islam is working in Mount Sinai’s radiology department for 15 hours a week. She said she appreciates having a paid opportunity that both provides real-world experience and coordinates with her course load.

“It is amazing to have a paid experience where I am able to learn so much from the people around me and there is a variety of things I get to do,” said Islam. “I already wanted to be a doctor, but I have not decided which specialty. I never would have considered radiology, but this first-hand experience has shown me a new option and may have changed my mind.”

Businesses with fewer than 100 employees looking to hire full-time talent immediately can also apply to CUNY’s Internship to Employment (I2E) program, which connects recent CUNY alumni and imminent grads to six-week internships followed by six weeks of subsidized employment at host companies that choose to take on their interns.

For more information, please visit www.cuny.edu.