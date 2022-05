State Support

New proposed legislation aims to fund abortion providers

By Gregg McQueen

Lawmakers and advocates are pressing for the establishment of a new fund to help access abortion care.

New legislation would establish a state program to provide financial resources to abortion providers in New York.

The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program, proposed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, State Senator Cordell Cleare, and State Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, would provide $50 million in state grants for abortion providers and nonprofit organizations to increase access to care, conduct services for uninsured individuals, and support the needs of out-of-state women seeking abortion care.

In addition to helping low-income New Yorkers, the funding will meet the demand for abortion services from individuals traveling to New York from other states that outlaw abortions, explained lawmakers during a media briefing on May 9.

Pro-choice demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court in 1989.

“Every person in this nation should have the freedom to control their own body and their own health care,” James said. “We are taking action today to make sure it remains true here in New York, both for New Yorkers and for people living in states that are poised to ban abortions.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to overturn a women’s federal right to an abortion, according to a draft majority opinion from the court that leaked to the media on May 2.

If made final, the decision would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed constitutional protections of abortion rights, as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that upheld those rights.

“Any rollback or constraint on any health care right is fundamentally unjust, and we know it will have particular harm on women of color, those of modest means, and those already suffering disparities under our current system,” said Cleare, who represents Harlem in the State Senate.

The Supreme Court justices will issue a final decision on abortion rights in June.

Photograph by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

“We will not be subject to the arbitrary whims of a politicized Supreme Court nor can we fund health care services via private fundraising,” she added.

Currently, 22 states have existing laws or constitutional amendments that would allow them to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. An additional four states are likely to ban abortion in the absence of federal protections, James said.

The number of people traveling to New York for care has already grown in recent years, she noted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine percent of the abortion procedures performed in New York in 2019 were for people from out of state.

That number is likely to increase to more than 32,000 procedures a year from individuals traveling from Ohio and Pennsylvania alone, James estimated.

“The realitiy of the situation is that bans will not stop abortions. Bans will only stop safe abortions,” she remarked.

“[We are] stepping up to protect our freedoms,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

If passed, the legislation would create a dedicated program within the New York State Department of Health to that would provide funding to abortion providers and nonprofit organizations to grow the capacity of those providers.

The program would ensure that care is provided regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for care or their insurance status. It would also award grant funds to nonprofit organizations that provide support to individuals traveling to New York for care.

González-Rojas, who served 13 years as the Executive Director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice prior to becoming a lawmaker, said the proposed funding would help providers with training, staffing, and security. It will also help cover travel and child care costs for those who travel to New York for care.

“There may be tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people who are going to turn to New York for access to abortion care,” González-Rojas said. “We have to be ready and willing and able to welcome everybody with compassion, with dignity, and with quality abortion care.”

To protect the privacy of the individuals seeking care, the legislation prohibits the state from tracking the personal information of patients through the providers that receive funds from the program.

Though the Supreme Court will issue a final decision on abortion rights in June, it is expected to adhere to the draft opinion.

“A majority of the justices of the Supreme Court are chomping at the bit to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Appointed expressly for that purpose, we have zealots that are willing to place anti-abortion idolatry and ideological fervor over the health, wellbeing, and bodily autonomy of millions of people across this country,” Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, said at the press conference.

Miller said the proposed legislation made it clear that “we are not only going to not only protect access to abortion care, but we are going to make it more accessible, more affordable.”

“As Dr. [Martin Luther] King once said, as long as one of us lacks the right to protect our own bodies, none of us is free,” said James. “And today, that reality is truer than ever before. That is why we are pushing the boundary and stepping up to protect our freedoms, but also our lives.”