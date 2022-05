State pressed on revamp of NYCHA

By Gregg McQueen

The proposed legislation would establish a public entity known as the NYCHA Public Housing Preservation Trust.

Time for the Trust?

As the New York’s 2022 state legislative session winds down, lawmakers are being pressed to finalize pending legislation that would establish a public entity known as the NYCHA Public Housing Preservation Trust.

Mayor Eric Adams is making a late appeal for Albany lawmakers to approve a plan that will overhaul the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

During a rally outside of the Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem on Mon., May 23rd, Adams urged state lawmakers to finalize pending legislation that would establish a public entity known as the NYCHA Public Housing Preservation Trust.

Since 2019, NYCHA has operated under a federal monitor.

The move would unlock billions of dollars in federal funding to accelerate repairs and jumpstart other improvements at NYCHA, Adams said.

“This time, we have a real stream of resources that can come through, through the Trust,” said Adams. “Let’s make this happen.”

The plan requires authorization from the state legislature, which is slated to wrap its current session in early June.

“Now let’s get it over the finish line, so we can finally stop the years of neglect with NYCHA and keep kicking the can down the road,” remarked Adams, who said public housing residents are living in “a destructive environment.”

“We can finally stop the years of neglect,” argued Mayor Eric Adams.

Since 2019, NYCHA has operated under a federal monitor following years of financial mismanagement and poor living conditions for residents, who have endured mold, rats, and a lack of heat and hot water.

According to NYCHA, the agency is in need of $40 billion to catch up on long-overdue repairs.

“The Trust will bring the money, the repairs, and the rights that every New Yorker’s home should have. And even more, this legislation guarantees that these apartments will remain permanently affordable for future generations,” said NYCHA Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz. “It is on us to fight for that future. And the Trust is how we will get there.”

Establishing the Trust would allow NYCHA to qualify for federal funding currently reserved for Section 8 housing, Katz explained.

“Albany has the opportunity to deliver the biggest windfall to NYCHA residents since it was created 85 years ago, and this is about the residents,” she said.

If approved, the plan would split NYCHA into two bodies – a city-run agency that oversees the operation and repairs of public housing complexes, and a nonprofit public benefit corporation that would own the properties and allow the federal government to provide Section 8 tenant protection vouchers to NYCHA units.

The Trust would have a publicly-appointed board featuring nine members, including four NYCHA tenants.

Approval of the Trust would allow NYCHA to double the amount of federal subsidy it receives by switching to project-based tenant protection voucher funding. It would also provide NYCHA with improved procurement rules that would reduce costs, speed up construction timelines, and allow for faster responses to resident requests, argued city officials.

The legislation pending in Albany would also establish a resident opt-in voting process, under which residents will have the right to vote on any proposed changes to their housing complex. In addition, it would allow for resident participation in vendor selection and on quality assurance committees.

The Trust would have a publicly appointed board which would include NYCHA tenants.

“The tenants will be able – not just the TA [Tenants’ Association] presidents, but the tenants themselves – will be able to take a vote and decide which type of program they would like to select in order to make their development and to improve their development,” said Katz.

Adams said the city’s Chief Technology Officer is creating a series of dashboards to monitor NYCHA repairs.

“So, while we get the resources through this Trust, we also have my CTO building out these dashboards so we can see what is happening in our cities,” Adams said. “How long does it take to do a repair? Where’s the money coming into NYCHA? Where’s the contractors that we are using? How long the boilers have been online. We have to start analyzing this stuff in real time. And that is the difference.”