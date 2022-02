State modifies mask mandate

Gov. Kathy Hochul has lifted the mask mandate.

Masks off…mostly.

New York State will end its mandate requiring face coverings in businesses and most indoor public spaces beginning on Thurs., Feb. 10, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced.

As of February 10, masks will no longer be required in indoor businesses such as stores, supermarkets, and laundromats.

However, face coverings will still be required in schools, on public transit, and in hospitals, nursing homes, and correctional facilities.

The requirement remains in place for schools.

Hochul cited a rapid decline in Covid cases and hospitalizations as the reason for ending the rule, which was enacted last year and pertained to indoor venues not required to screen for vaccinations.

“At this time, we say that it is the right decision to lift this mandate for indoor businesses and let counties, cities, and businesses to make their own decisions on what they want to do with respect to masks or vaccination,” Hochul said at a press briefing.

The move comes after New Jersey and other states have also relaxed similar mask mandates.

As of February 7, the statewide Covid positivity rate in New York was 4.3 percent, compared to 22.2 percent on January 7.

“That is what we’ve been waiting for,” Hochul said. “That is what we’ve been talking about. And it’s finally happening.”

Face coverings will still be required in various settings.

On Twitter, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine pointed out the Covid cases in the city have dropped more than 90 percent since the peak of omicron in early January, but cautioned that there are still new cases every day.

On February 8, 1,642 people in New York City tested positive for Covid-19, according to Health Department statistics.

“Wearing a mask remains important in indoor settings,” Levine said, “especially if you’re in a venue that doesn’t screen for vax, or if you’re unvaxxed or immunocompromised.”

Hochul said a decision on mask rules for public schools will be delayed until after winter break in late February.

“After the break, after we have kids tested,” she said, “we are going to make an assessment that first week of March.”