State launches new pharmacy benefit program

A new pharmacy benefit program launched by New York State is designed to improve prescription drug access and coverage for the state’s 8 million Medicaid recipients.

Known as NYRx, the new program will enable Medicaid recipients to access more prescription medications with fewer restrictions, reduce confusion over the brand-name and generic drugs covered by the program, and create the largest pharmacy network in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“The transition to NYRx today is in the best interest of those New Yorkers relying on Medicaid for affordable prescription medication,” Hochul said in a statement. “In addition to expanding coverage and access through this program, we are also committing hundreds of millions of additional Medicaid dollars to reinvest in critical providers, including Ryan White programs and Federally Qualified Health Centers, to ensure this change is seamless and has positive impacts across our state.”

The state officially transitioned to the new program on April 1.

Members enrolled in a Medicaid Managed Care Plan had their pharmacy benefits transferred to NYRx beginning on that date.

Under the NYRx model, New York State’s Medicaid program will pay pharmacy costs directly, eliminating the need for managed care organizations to administer this benefit through pharmacy benefit managers. The new process creates transparency in reimbursements to pharmacies, leverages the state’s purchasing power to negotiate with drug manufacturers, and streamlines administration for practitioners, state officials said.

The program also improves coverage for Medicaid recipients by opening access to a statewide network of more than 5,000 pharmacies. In addition, the change establishes one comprehensive list of the brand-name and generic medications covered under the program, including all FDA-approved medications, which will broaden prescription drugs coverage for Medicaid recipients.

“Today’s shift back to a fee-for-service pharmacy benefit model is the right move for New York and ensures all communities across the state will have continued access to low-cost prescription medications,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

Additionally, NYRx will streamline the process for practitioners. Instead of working through varying rules and limitations for coverage under managed care organizations, pharmacists and physicians will be able to prescribe medication based on a uniform list that is less restrictive and governed by an independent public board of experts.

“The eight million New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid will receive their same prescription medications, only from a larger network of pharmacies at no extra cost and with fewer restrictions and less confusion than before. With this transition, our Medicaid program will now pay all pharmacies directly rather than relying on corporate middlemen who do not always act in ways that align with the interests of Medicaid members,” said New York State Medicaid Director Amir Bassiri. “This will create both transparency and efficiency that will work to the benefit of our members and ensure access to patient-centered, high-quality health care.”

Most pharmacies in New York will accept NYRx, state health officials said.

“We commend Governor Hochul and the state legislature for this lifesaving reform to expand access and quality of pharmacy care for all with Medicaid,” said Community Pharmacy Association of New York State President Michael Duteau. “Patients will no longer be forced to follow restrictive pharmacy network requirements set by pharmacy benefits managers and will have one consistent statewide drug formulary which covers 100 percent of FDA-approved medications. This will improve care for New Yorkers in underserved communities with HIV, Hepatitis C, diabetes, asthma, mental health and substance use disorders, and other serious and chronic conditions.”

For more information, visit health.ny.gov/NYRx, email NYRx@health.ny.gov or contact the Medicaid Helpline at 1-855-648-1909 or TTY 1-800-662-1220.

A fact sheet is available at on.ny.gov/411ZaFO.