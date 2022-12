State Health Commissioner Bassett resigns

New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett has announced her resignation effective January 1.

In a statement, Bassett called her resignation “a very difficult decision” and said she is stepping down to return to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

“I have a tremendous admiration for the work our staff has done during a very difficult year responding to Covid, mpox, polio and the day-to-day challenges of protecting New Yorkers’ health,” Bassett said.

“I am leaving now so the next Commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full four-year term under the leadership of Governor Hochul,” she said.

Basset served just over a year as State Health Commissioner, after Hochul appointed her to the post in September 2021.

“I am deeply grateful to Dr. Bassett for her service to New Yorkers and for her leadership during one of the most challenging public health eras of our lifetimes,” Hochul said in a statement. “Throughout her time in my administration — from the onset of the Omicron variant and through mpox and polio outbreaks — she has worked tirelessly to keep New Yorkers informed, healthy and safe.”

Bassett had previously served as Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2018. During her tenure, she spearheaded the city’s response to outbreaks of Ebola and Legionnaires’ disease, and gained recognition for efforts to reduce health inequities. Her signature program was the launch of District Public Health Offices in several neighborhoods long harmed by racial and economic health disparities.

In September 2018, Bassett stepped down as the city’s Health Commissioner to accept a role in academia at Harvard University, where she remained until Hochul named her to replace Dr. Howard Zucker as State Health Commissioner.

“I am grateful that the governor gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner, and I know that the department and public health will be in good hands thanks to her leadership and the incredible talent and dedication of the staff,” said Bassett.

In a statement, State Senator Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera expressed his gratitude.

“During her tenure, Dr. Bassett successfully centered her Department’s work on a core mission — health equity. I am grateful for her focus on protecting and improving the health and well-being of all New Yorkers, especially during the compounding crises of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreaks of MPV and polio.

“As Governor Hochul embarks on her search for our next Health Commissioner, I encourage a thorough search for someone who shares Dr. Bassett’s commitment to forward-thinking, compassionate, and efficient public health initiatives focused on combating deep-rooted health disparities and historic systemic inequities affecting communities of color,” Rivera said. “We have Dr. Bassett to thank for shepherding last year’s significant investments in Medicaid and the most robust public health budget in recent memory. Our state deserves a Commissioner who sees health equity as a North Star for our public health work.”